Bala Mohammed, the governor of Bauchi State, has announced his official resignation from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) loyal to the Tanimu Turaki-led executives and defected to the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) along with his loyalists.

Governor Mohammed announced his defection at the Bauchi government house, where he was flanked by the APM national chairman, Yusuf Dantalle, on Saturday, May 2.

Channels Television reported that the move came after an expanded stakeholders' meeting was held behind closed doors. The governor was the chairman of the PDP governors' forum before his defection.

Until Saturday, Governor Mohammed and his counterpart in Oyo, Seyi Makinde, were the two remaining governors under the umbrella of the PDP. With his defection, the former ruling party now has just one governor, Makinde.

His defection is coming barely 48 hours after the Supreme Court nullified the PDP national convention held in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital. The convention had produced the Tanimu Turaki-led national working committee, a faction in which the governor supported.

See the video of the moment on X here:

Source: Legit.ng