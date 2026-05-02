Yusuf Buhari has won the All Progressives Congress (APC) ticket unopposed for Daura/Sandamu/Mai’adua Federal Constituency in the 2027 elections

The consensus Committee chairman announced unanimous support for Yusuf Buhari's candidacy at the stakeholders' meeting in Katsina

APC members encouraged to support all candidates and work together for party unity and progress

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Daura, Katsina State - Yusuf Buhari, son of former President Muhammadu Buhari, has clinched the All Progressives Congress (APC) ticket ahead of the 2027 elections.

Yusuf will fly the APC flag in the Daura/Sandamu/Mai’adua Federal Constituency seat in the 2027 elections.

Yusuf Buhari secures APC ticket for 2027 race. Photo credit: @MSIngawa

Source: Twitter

Buhari’s son picked the APC ticket for the House of Reps unopposed after a stakeholders’ meeting held in Katsina on Tuesday, April 28, 2026.

As reported by Vanguard, the chairman of the Consensus Committee for Daura Zone, Alhaji Ahmed Dangiwa, announced the consensus agreement.

Dangiwa, the former minister of housing and urban development, said the committee unanimously adopted Yusuf as the party’s candidate.

Yusuf Buhari thanked APC members for the confidence reposed in him. He pledged to provide quality representation if elected in 2027.

The APC Chairman, Mai’adua Local Government, Mannir Musa, called on party members to accept Yusuf’s adoption in good faith.

Musa urged aspirants who were offered the tickets through consensus to work for their constituents when elected in the secondary election.

According to Musa, other candidates offered automatic tickets include Nasir Yahaya for the Daura senatorial seat race and Mustapha Musa for the Mai’adua constituency in the Katsina State House of Assembly.

“I urge all our people to be obedient and accept the consensus reached by the committee and stakeholders in good faith. We should all work together for the unity and progress of the party and our people.”

Musa also appealed to Katsina State Governor Dikko Radda to support aspirants who did not receive the APC tickets, so they could continue to serve their people.

APC stakeholders unite behind Yusuf Buhari for the Daura/Sandamu seat in the 2027 elections. Photo credit: @OfficialABAT

Source: Facebook

Former President Buhari's son joins 2027 race

Recall that former president Muhammadu Buhari's son, Yusuf, informed stakeholders about his intention to contest in the 2027 elections.

Former presidential aide Bashir Ahmad disclosed that Yusuf would contest for a seat in the House of Representatives under the APC.

Yusuf Buhari's declaration for the seat of Sandamu/Daura/Mai’Adua Federal Constituency in the National Assembly generated mixed reactions from Nigerians.

Read more stories on Yusuf Buhari:

Yusuf Buhari tipped for House of Reps

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Yusuf Buhari was endorsed as the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for Daura/Sandamu/Mai’adua constituency ahead of the 2027 elections.

APC stakeholders in Katsina solidify support for Muhammadu Buhari's son to boost the APC's election chances.

Governor Dikko Umar Radda reportedly identifies Yusuf as his anointed candidate for the upcoming political race.

Source: Legit.ng