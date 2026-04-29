Nigerian industrialist Razaq Okoya has revealed how following his late father's path in his youth shaped his passion and helped him build his successful business empire

The billionaire businessman disclosed that his elderly children refuse to listen to him and prefer to follow their own ideas instead of learning from his industrial background

Okoya explained that starting a business in today's economy without a proper industrial background and parental guidance is extremely difficult

Nigerian industrialist Chief Razaq Akanni Okoya, founder of Eleganza Industrial City Limited and the Aare of Lagos, has opened up on how following his late father's path made him a billionaire, revealing that his elderly children hardly listen to him and prefer their own ideas.

The billionaire businessman shared his success story during a recent interview, where he traced his journey back to his father's tailoring shop.

Razaq Okoya reveals how his father influenced his success and opens up about challenges with children choosing their own career paths. Photo: siraheem

Source: Instagram

Razaq Okoya explained that his passion for business began when his father, a tailor who also sold tailoring materials, kept him in the shop rather than allowing him much schooling.

He said working in his father's shop, selling buttons and other materials, helped him discover what he wanted to do in life.

How Razaq Okoya built his empire

The billionaire businessman revealed that he determined what he wanted to be right from his youth and specialised in it very successfully.

He credited his late father and mother's support for helping him achieve his dreams, adding that he has no regrets about the path he took.

However, Chief Razaq Okoya noted that children of nowadays have different ideas and refuse to listen to their parents' guidance.

"Children of nowadays, they have their own ideas. They are not listening to you. They want to do it their own way. They want to eat their own, which is not really working. Some are working, but not all, unless most of them who have a very good children background, an industrial background, they have to follow their parents to grow," he said.

Razaq Okoya shares success story from tailoring roots and speaks on struggle to get his children to follow his business path. Photo: siraheem

Source: Instagram

Razaq Okoya speaks on today's economy

The industrialist pointed out that starting and growing a business independently in today's economy is not easy.

He disclosed that he has a big problem because many of his children do not want to follow him and prefer to be on their own.

"So a lot of my senior boys, senior girls, they don't want to follow me. They want to be on their own. They want to do things on their own. Good luck to them."

Razaq Okoya emphasised his passion for industry, stating that he wants to be known as an industrialist and wants his legacy to be industry.

"I have passion for industry. I want to be known for industrialists. I want to be tomorrow, my legacy is industry, so I have to keep it going," he added.

Watch the video of Okoya's interview on how he became a billionaire below:

Netizens react to Razaq Okoya's interview

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@AdewunmiPatrick said:

"What a success story"

@officialcheda01 commented:

"Thought his son said he de hawk for road during his days"

@tobthrive wrote:

"He sent a subtle message to his kids"

@_Koyum reacted:

"I've taken a lot of insights from this, and I'm very impressed with the way he understands the youthful experience today."

Razaq Okoya speaks on handing over to younger children

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Razaq Okoya explained why he plans to hand over his business empire to his younger children from his last wife.

He said this decision followed concerns about some older children not fully embracing the business, while stressing the need for early training and discipline.

Okoya added that he is already preparing the younger ones with hands-on experience, saying they must learn focus, honesty, determination, and punctuality to succeed.

Source: Legit.ng