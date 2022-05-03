Nollywood actress Laide Bakare has set a new record she would want many people especially ladies to emulate

This comes as the actress shared photos of two new cars she just bought as well as her new house on social media

The photos as left many of her fans and her colleagues in the industry gushing as many send congratulation messages to the actress

Popular Yoruba headline Laide Bakare is making headlines after she unveiled two new cars she recently purchased.

The actress who shared photos and videos of the cars' dedication to God also showed off her new house which was painted in matching colours of the two new rides.

Laide Bakare shares photos of her standing between two new cars. Credit: @laidebakare

Source: Instagram

Laide in a post said she felt it was a time in her life when she decided to pamper herself extravagantly to compensate for years of hard work and Labor,

The actress revealed she saved for years to acquire more luxurious houses and vehicles.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

She wrote:

“It is save for me to say that persistence is the basic key to glorious Success. Little by little then here I'm Today just Few weeks After my New House opening. I give you All the praise ya Allah NB: Pls Note, This is Not A show off, But to further encourage ladies out there that, its Achieveable, you can be successful on your own without depending on Anybody in life. Huge congratulations To Me Alh shakirat Olaide BAKARE. EVERYTHING NA DOUBLE DOUBLE

The actress also shared a video of some of her colleagues in the movie industry who came to celebrate with her.

See the post below:

Fans congratulate Laide Bakare

See some of the messages below:

bakarezhainab:

"E choke congratulations Alhaja mi it won’t be your coffin insha Allah ❤️."

morenny003:

"Awwwwtwo at a time this one na multiple blessings ooo not double ooo."

Video of a pregnant Bidemi Kosoko showing dance moves

Nollywood especially the Yoruba movie industry was in a celebration mood after the report broke out that actress Bidemi Kosoko, who is also one of the daughters of veteran actor Jide Kosoko had welcomed a baby.

While many Nollywood stars as well as fans and followers have stormed Bidemi and the Kosoko’s social media pages to congratulate them on the new addition to their family, actress Regina Chukwu took to her social media timeline to share a video of her and the new mother.

The video showed Bidemi who was pregnant showing some dance steps to the excitement of some friends.

Source: Legit.ng