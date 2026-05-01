Lateef Adedimeji and wife Mo'Bimpe have confirmed the arrival of his children, ending weeks of speculations

After five years of marriage, the actor revealed that God gave him "more than he prayed for," as the couple welcomed three bouncing baby boys

Explaining his recent social media absence, Lateef noted that he chose to be quiet to build and protect the greatest blessing of his life

Popular Nollywood actor Lateef Adedimeji and his wife, Mo’Bimpe, have confirmed the arrival of their triplets.

This put an end to weeks of speculation surrounding their family.

The couple shared the news via their social media pages, accompanied by a heartfelt message and a touching video that has since captured widespread attention.

“I’ve been quiet… not absent”

In the emotional post, Lateef opened up about his recent silence online, explaining that he had been focused on something far more important.

“I’ve been quiet… not absent. I was building, protecting, and embracing the greatest blessing of my life,” he wrote.

He went on to express gratitude for what he described as a life-changing moment.

He added:

“God gave me more than I prayed for: a woman who became a mother of three, and three kings to call my own… My world. My responsibility. My legacy. Alhamdulilah!”

The message struck a chord with fans, many of whom have followed the couple’s journey since their wedding in 2021.

In the weeks leading up to the announcement, rumours had already begun to circulate that the couple had welcomed children.

A video showing Mo’Bimpe with babies had surfaced online, leaving many convinced that there was more to the story.

However, neither Lateef nor Mo’Bimpe addressed the speculation at the time, choosing instead to keep the moment private until now.

Watch the video here:

Reactions trail Lateef Adedimeji's babies arrival

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@ so_bod wrote:

"Oluwa seun, God has shut the mouth of your mockers in multiple folds. He gave you both all they thought you have lost. Hallelujah"

@thecuteabiola noted:

"The background sound is everything!!! Everything !!! I mean everything, congratulations 🎉on your new bundle of joy , Alhamdulilah"

@rufai_bukky shared

"You’re the most high God 🥹🤎 funny enough how I still pray for this couple yesterday 🙏 I’m so very happy !! Who talk say God no dey see as God dis his thing in a miraculous way !!! Oshey olorun !! May the joy be permanent"

@alafiaomoladecatherine stated:

"Congratulations,may the joy stay permanent I Jesus name. Congratulations once again."

@grant_divine_joy wrote:

"Ohhh😮 Thank you our merciful God 🙏😍 May Almighty God continually to uphold the family in greatness and good health"

Source: Legit.ng