A Nigerian man who migrated to Dubai has shocked many social media users with the hustle he does over there

In a video he shared, the shirtless sweaty man could be seen manually folding a tyre into another bigger one

While many persons commended him for the honest way he earns a living over there, some feared it could tell on his health in the long run

Mixed reactions have trailed a video showing the tough work a Nigerian man does for a living in Dubai.

This to many came as a surprise as the United Arab Emirates (UAE) city is often viewed as a land flowing with milk and honey.

He earns a living manually folding tyres. Photo Credit: TikTok/@yungmoney149

Source: UGC

Taking to TikTok, the unidentified man shared a video of himself at work. He worked for the duration of the video without uttering a word.

His manual work involves tyres. In the clip, he used much physical strength as he folded a tyre into a bigger one.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

It goes without saying that the work would have been easier with the aid of an equipment.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Lucky onyemaeme Chig said:

"I can't never do this never when u get old is when ur body we tell you."

Mc Daniel said:

"I better go home."

Benjamin Stewart said:

"Is it worth it?"

chibuzoraj said:

"The way u guys fold tyre here in UAE is difficult,if I fold for u u will understand how little easy it will be."

Rebby said:

"Only thing I have to say is that God richly bless you for your hardwork. You shall live to fulfill your days. Amen."

piuskosy said:

"But they supposed get machine to support the squeezing."

userek9ouete90 said:

"And somebody somewhere will be angry with him because he did not send money."

Video shows men working hard inside a kitchen in Dubai

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a viral video had shown men working hard inside a kitchen in Dubai.

In the clip, men were in what looked like a restaurant's kitchen washing piles of plates. With aprons tied and nets worn on their heads, they got really busy with their tasks.

Some of them made small talk as they worked. All around them were dirty plates waiting to be cleaned. The voices in the video seemed like a mix of many languages to show that the workers all came from different countries around the world to earn a living in Dubai.

Source: Legit.ng