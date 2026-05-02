The Oyo chapter of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) appeared to be heading into crisis ahead of its governorship primaries as the former vice-chairman of the party in the state, Isiaka Alimi, was cursing anyone who was said to have endorsed Senator Sharafadeen Alli.

Senator Alli has been endorsed by Oba Rashidi Ladoja, the Olubadan of Ibadan, who was a former governor of the state. Also, the senator had claimed that he had been endorsed by President Bola Tinubu to be the APC flagbearer of the APC in the 2027 general elections.

APC in crisis as Oyo chieftain curses endorsement of Sharafadeen Alli Photo Credit: @OfficialAPCNg

Source: Twitter

However, the claim that President Tinubu endorsed Alli has been debunked by other aspirants, including the former minister of power, Bayo Adelabi, who resigned from his position to contest for the APC ticket.

However, the video of the former APC chairman has started generating reactions from Nigerians who were observing the political development in the southwest state. Below are some of their comments:

Balogun Toheeb Olayinka condemned the former APC chairman:

"Supporting a gubernatorial candidate who could only secure 30,000+ votes in the Accord Party is, frankly, quite amusing to me. You claimed to represent the progressives, and without support for Senator Teslim Folarin, yet he single-handedly garnered over 200,000 votes. If you continue down this path, you may end up waiting another eight years. Our Oyo Oyo progressives come across as supremacists; more concerned with ego than actually winning elections. Perhaps that’s why Asiwaju doesn’t rate Oyo APC."

Adesola Adedeji criticised the development:

"Are these the confused people we are going to vote for, power hungry people...APC should just forget it in OYO state, even civic servants won't for them."

Mogaji Lummy II condemned the development in the Oyo APC:

"@Crownprinz3 You see what I was just saying? They all think the rosy cheek man is their problem. But I hope it's not my leader, Sen Adeseun ni man yii n sope o sa kuro ni unity forum? Ki man yii ma ri pipon oju mi o."

Sherrybobo knocked the APC:

"Your APC party will be in disarray. Evil party that pampers terrorists. A party that doesn’t love the citizens and doesn’t care about their security. Every state in the southwest will not vote for APC again."

Adewale Victor projected a crisis with Ali as a consensus crisis:

"I know Sharafadeen as the consensus candidate will cause a lot of rift among the Oyo APC."

See the video of the former APC vice chairman on X here:

Source: Legit.ng