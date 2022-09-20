A young man has stirred mixed reactions online after apologizing to his girlfriend with N10 million cheque

Viral photos making rounds online show the young lady flaunting the money and a teddy bear gift

Social media users have reacted massively to the photos with several people wishing to be in the lady's shoes

A man has surprised netizens with his spectacular way of apologising to his woman.

The young man presented wads of cash summing up to a whooping N10 million, a teddy bear, and some other gifts.

Man apologizes to girlfriend with N10 million Photo Credit: @bes_t3

Source: Twitter

In photos making rounds online, the beautiful lady held a placard given to her by her boyfriend. The placard had the inscription "I am sorry".

Reacting to the post, netizens have gushed over the amazing gesture. While some people wished to be in the lady's shoes, some others just expressed shock.

Mixed reactions trail Video

Dami Posh said:

"This is the “I don’t wanna be a mechanic, I wanna be a baller” trend thing for because what have you done that you’re sorry with 10m?? You killed someone/did ritual? And you want to shut her up? Just asking cossss."

Judy Omojody wrote:

"I will love to know what the man did first. Because this looks like he used her destiny for money. Apologize like this to me & I'll be more worried about what else you're hiding. Cos whyyy? Anyway. Oluwa when?"

Fisayo Tade reacted:

"lol the guy at the station explaining how dem carry money run because he won do "I am sorry".

Omotayo Classique commented:

"Ki olohun bawa fi suspension ke Shola, there is no way Shola will be on this app and things like this will be happening."

See tweet below:

Man apologizes to girlfriend with luxury bags

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man has raised the bar on how to make amends when one is wrong, especially for people in relationships.

The unidentified man apologized to his girlfriend by surprising her with different colours of luxury bags, a big teddy bear and a huge roll of dollars. He employed the service of Gift Pluxx - a group that specialises in carrying out paid surprises.

In an Instagram video shared by @giftpluxx, the lady could be seen wiping her nose with the back of her hand as she entered the room. On seeing the packages, she got overwhelmed. She first hugged the huge roll of dollar bills and played with the teddy bear. Behind her are yellow balloons that say, "IM SORY."

Source: Legit.ng