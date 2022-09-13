Just like Wizkid whose car purchase was made known by an auto dealer, another businessman has also spilt the beans on Davido

The individual took to his Instastory channel with a picture of a new Ferrari SF90 while calling on Davido to come for it before someone else buys the ride

Social media users had mixed reactions, with some suggesting that it’s all planned with the singers and their car dealers

An auto dealer, @edikanexotics, has gotten social media users talking after suggesting that Davido might be adding a new luxury ride to his fleet of cars.

The individual took to his Instastory channel with the picture of a Ferrari SF90 worth over N200 million with the caption:

Autodealer has told Davido to come and get his car. Photo: @davido/@edikanexotics

"@davido come collect your SF90."

In a different portion of his post, the auto dealer noted that the 30BG musician should quickly come for the expensive ride before someone else pays for it.

Check out a screenshot as sighted online below:

Social media users react

As expected, the post stirred mixed reactions from members of the online community, with some people suggesting that Davido and Wizkid made plans with their car dealers.

Read comments sighted below:

registered_04 said:

"We don hear_but this thing na plan work I swear."

ijobayanyan said:

"Na format..davido go don cast am if he buy am. Yes he has the money and can definitely buy it. But this one for here get as e b."

xxii_og said:

"Nice marketing strategy."

soft.bhoi said:

"Lol only God knows what fc de go through rn this one na baba 001."

nuvocizzle said:

"All na formats... Davido wey we know for done post am for social media before even paying for it."

Wizkid splashes millions on seven luxury cars at once

In a different story, music superstar Wizkid is gearing up to release another album, and it appears he has already started rewarding himself for months of hard work.

Legit.ng reported that an automobile dealer took to Instagram with photos of some super expensive luxury rides the singer just acquired.

A Rolls Royce, Lamborghini and Mercedes Maybach were spotted, and social media users had different things to say.

