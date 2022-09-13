Nollywood actor Nosa Rex has proudly taken to social media to show off the latest addition to his garage, a Lexus SUV

The actor in a video on his page gave his new black ride a spin before the camera went on to show the other parts of the car

While many congratulated the actor, others could not help but question his source of wealth, seeing as he just bought a new house

The year is winding down to a great close for popular actor Nosa Rex. He has joined the league of celebrities who have splurged millions on a new car this year.

This comes just weeks after the movie star flaunted his new multimillion naira home on his Instagram page for the world to see.

Nosa Rex splashed millions on a new car. Photo credit: @babarex0

Source: Instagram

Sharing a video of the new car, Nosa was seen taking it for a spin and he shyly got down before the camera showed off the rest of the black Lexus SUV.

Using an emoji as a sign of appreciation, the actor also gave a shout-out to his car plug for the prompt delivery.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"Car plug : @jterrix_autos Thank you for your quick delivery."

Watch the video below:

Mixed reactions to Nosa Rex's new purchase

lasisielenu:

"Kuala Lumpur Way! On code."

nkechi_blessing_sunday:

"Big big congratulations boo big things only✌️"

wathonianyansi:

"GOD DID . Congratulations dear."

teeh_lyfstyle:

"So this one too na from Nollywood money?"

nickirulz:

"Where una dey see this money?"

evelyn____xx:

"Na wa o. I wonder which woman is funding this lifestyle. Because it’s not movie that will give this much money to buy this. Tell us the woman that funded this. Stop misleading young men."

queenjayhair:

"Who says there’s no money in this country ???????????????"

Eniola Badmus splurges millions on new car as birthday gift

Popular Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus started her new age in style as she is now the proud new owner of a Benz.

On her Instagram page, the movie star shared photos of the new whip as she praised herself for putting in hard work and finally rewarding herself.

Thanking God for the feat, the actress noted that it's not easy to level up and she would be driving the car herself because she has been through a lot.

Source: Legit.ng