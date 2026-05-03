Rabiu Kwankwaso, the former governor of Kano State, has addressed the report that he will be dumping the African Democratic Congress (ADC), saying that he was still engaging with relevant stakeholders and partners to decide the next political move.

Kwankwaso, who was the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), said he left the party for the ADC over legal issues and that his new party is in the same dilemma. Thus, he disclosed that he was in discussion with the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) and the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP).

Rabiu Kwankwaso says he is still in ADC Photo Credit: @KwankwasoRM

Source: Twitter

The former governor's comment was coming amid the report that he had concluded a plan to join the NDC along with Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 general elections, as well as their supporters. However, Kwankwaso said the discussion was still ongoing on the planned defection from the ADC in a tweet on Saturday, May 2.

On the issue of dropping his presidential ambition to become a running mate to Peter Obi in the 2027 elections, the former governor of Kano said he was yet to endorse any presidential candidate and that he will prioritise Nigeria first, adding that he has been doing that before now.

While maintaining that he is still a member of the ADC, he noted that the coalition-adopted party had yet to zone its presidential ticket to a particular zone, as he dismissed the notion that he has accepted to be a vice presidential candidate in the 2027 elections.

However, the statement of Kwankwaso has started generating reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their comments:

Obidient Premier said Kwankwaso and Obi should act fast:

"Atiku and his crew will mess up ADC, Sir. Their precedents speak volumes about what they can do. Both you & Obi shout make haste now, or else their plan is to keep you & Obi stranded. Their words & body language speak volumes as well. Listen to Wike & understand who they are."

Tai said it would be wiser for Kwankwaso to leave the ADC on time:

"Staying in ADC, as you rightly said, comes with its risks. For ADC to be on the ballot in 2027 would require a miracle. It may be wiser to make a move now while there is still time. O.K?"

Omo Ologo urged the former presidential candidate to leave the ADC:

"You just confirmed my earlier position that the Supreme Court judgement was a trouble in disguise for your coalition. It is better you look for another party or just wait till 2031."

Uzoh faulted the report that Kwankwaso agreed to be VP to Obi:

"I also asked when Kwankwaso agreed to VP Obi? Obidients sometimes like delusion, they have been shouting OK, but now Kwankwaso is denying anything vice. Eyes go peel."

You can read Kwankwaso's full statement on X here:

Source: Legit.ng