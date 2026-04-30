Davido has sweetly celebrated his wife Chioma, aka Chef Chi, as she turned a new age on Thursday, April 30

The DMW label boss, who shared the birthday gift he bought for her, also reintroduced her on social media

Davido's special post to his wife has also stirred reactions from many of the singer's fans and supporters

Nigerian international act David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has penned an adorable tribute to his wife, Chioma Adeleke, aka Chef Chi, as she clocked 31 on Thursday, April 30, 2026.

Davido took to his official X handle to pen a birthday message to Chioma, whom he described as his loving Wife.

Davido pens sweet message to his wife Chioma on her 31st birthday. Credit: davido

Source: Instagram

He also reintroduced her as he referred to her as "MRS CHIOMA ADELEKE."

Aside from penning a message to Chioma, Davido also flaunted a luxury gift he bought for her. He took to his Instagram story to share a screenshot of the new Hermès Birkin bag he planned to gift her.

In his caption, Davido made it clear that the bag was only an introduction and that more was to come.

“First of all, introduction”.

Recall that for Chioma’s 30th birthday in 2025, Davido threw a surprise party in Atlanta and gifted her a brand-new G-wagon, an AMG G63.

Davido's generous gesture towards Chioma comes after she opened up about how their love story began, offering a rare glimpse into their early relationship.

Legit.ng reported that Chioma revealed that she met the DMW label boss while they were both in university, through a mutual friend.

According to her, the introduction happened casually, without any expectation that it would later blossom into one of Nigeria’s most talked-about celebrity relationships.

Chioma’s disclosure came amid comments from Davido’s UK-based baby mama, Larissa London, who recently addressed reports about her son with the singer.

Davido's message to his wife Chioma as she clocks 31 is below:

A screenshot of the Hermès Birkin bag Davido bought for Chioma on her 31st birthday is below:

Birthday messages pour in for Chioma

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions from fans and supporters. Read them below:

Onye_Bolt commented:

"Happy Birthday Chioma Nwanyi Oma...God bless your new age.. As you celebrate a new year, New blessings and Favour shall be yours and God will answer all your hidden prayers and you will live long to celebrate your Children and your husband..Amen...Happy Birthday Nwanne."

Ubajimba_1 commented:

"OBO Love loud abeg! Happy birthday to the queen, Mrs. Chioma Adeleke! May her day be pure vibes, her year be soft life pro max, and her joy no get limit!"

UTDFrenzy_ reacted:

"More blessings to you and your wifey wishing her many more years in good health and may the love of God never stop abiding with you and and your family. Stay blessed 007."

DPepple9720 said:

"Happy Birthday to one of the best celebrity wife I have ever seen in recent times… You decorum is top notch… Enjoy your day… Davido reintroduces wife Chioma on her 31st birthday, flaunts first luxury gift he bought for her."

MrSeaiswealth commented:

"To earn a Mrs Tittle is an Achievement if you think otherwise run am make we see. HBD Chef chi.

MarynnAndrew1 said:

"Happy birthday Chef Chi Wishing you long life and prosperity in good health and wealth. May you live long to reap the fruits of your labor. God bless and enrich you abundantly. Bless your family and loved ones. Cheers to more celebrations and blessings. You’re blessed."

Chioma celebrates Bambam

Legit.ng previously reported that Chioma caused a buzz with her unexpected message to former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star Bamike Olawunmi, aka Bambam.

Taking to the comment section, Chioma, via her official Instagram page, also joined others in celebrating Bambam. She simply wrote, "Happy birthday Bambam."

Responding to the unexpected message, Bambam wrote,

"thank you so much sis ❤️❤️."

Source: Legit.ng