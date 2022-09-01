Singer Davido has stirred reactions in the online community following a major purchase made for his entire 30BG crew members

The singer’s official jeweller, Benny, shared a video showing 23 pieces of diamond-studded pendants that were commissioned for the team

Many social media users couldn’t help but hail the Nigerian music star for going all out for his team members

Nigerian singer Davido is known for splurging on expensive jewellery for himself and family members, but this time, the music star went all out for his team.

Davido’s official jeweller, Benny, took to his official Instagram page with a video post showing several diamond-studded pendants.

Davido splashes millions on 23 diamond pendants for 30BG members. Photo: @ayomide_30bg/@bennadajeweller

Source: Instagram

According to Benny, the wealthy musician commissioned 23 different customized pendants for his entire 30BG crew.

“@davido said it's 23 pieces for the squad the money don't stop @davido #30bg .”

Social media users react

iamtiresimi_ said:

"Baddest will always be baddest for life, David you no go fall ."

lil_fekir_off17_ said:

"This money is too much ❤️."

ola__rewaju said:

"Tooo much gbona . E file fun 30BG."

frankrichie01 said:

"What Other artist can’t do 001 can do it better .@davido ."

two1six said:

"The the only singer I know got his gang large size pendants… everybody else sht ."

bruno_elegonye said:

"Don’t play with @davido play with your classmates."

pistisprincee said:

"9ja money just dey sweet you anyhow ."

mr.azeezofficial said:

"Benny does it better!!! The biggest and the best jeweler ."

liondiamonds said:

"One job a decade for most these other jewelers ."

blessed_macken said:

"Chief priest is definitely going to get one I know for sure ."

