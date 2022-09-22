Davido and his socialite friend, Cubana Cheifpriest sparked hilarious reactions after a video of them emerged online

The DMW boss personally delivered a diamond pendant to the celebrity barman and he appreciated him in return

They both flaunted the new metal on Instagram, and Nigerians shared mixed reactions about it, with many envying their relationship

Popular Nigerian socialite Cubana Cheifpriest and his music superstar friend, Davido, got social media buzzing when a video of them made it to the internet.

Cubana Chiefpriest shared a video of the moment Davido delivered his customized diamond pendant to him, and they joked about it.

Davido gifts Cubana Chiefpriest pendant. Credit: @cubana_chiefpriest

Source: Instagram

The Stand Strong crooner bragged that the little metal is pure gold and Cubana Chiefpriest received it with joy and gratitude.

He captioned the post as:

"001 My Beloved❤️ Brother @davido Diamonds Are Forever. #30BillionGeng Absolute Lifestyle Party."

Check out the video below:

Nigerians react to Davido and Cubana Cheifpriest's video

Social media users across the country have trooped to the comments section of Cubana Chiefpriest video with Davido to share hilarious reactions about the diamond pendant.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Nawedey_runam:

"David, dey try hide Wetin we don already see."

Moreseabreeze:

"You all really need to start supporting we upcoming artists like you support those celebrities that don't even know you exist."

Bimborachealojo:

"Me I don't even want diamond . Who go gimme gold."

Iamchimdav:

"This your laugh can make anybody laugh. The laugh na e pain dem laugh."

Ladypokos1:

"Friends Turned Brothers are Everlasting Beautiful and Adorable."

Kingsolo90jr:

"May this friendship never betray, I love the both of you together."

