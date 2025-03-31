All Lost Ark classes explained: A detailed overview
Lost Ark has quickly become one of the biggest MMORPGs in the gaming world. The game offers a diverse range of classes for players, and choosing the best Lost Ark classes is a pivotal decision in shaping your gaming experience.
Key takeaways
- Lost Ark features six main archetypes: Warrior, Martial Artist, Gunner, Mage, Assassin, and Specialist.
- The game has 27 advanced classes.
- Each class brings its unique playstyle, strengths, and weaknesses.
- Berserker and Sorceress dominate damage, Gunlancer and Destroyer are tanky, while Bard and Paladin support teams.
- Summoner, Berserker, and Slayer excel in solo play, while supports like Artist and Paladin shine in teams.
All Lost Ark classes
Here are the six main classes in Lost Ark, along with their advanced subclasses and a brief overview of their roles.
|Class
|Advance classes
|Assassin
|Deathblade, Shadowhunter, Reaper, Souleater
|Gunner
|Sharpshooter, Artillerist, Deadeye, Gunslinger, Machinist
|Mage
|Bard, Sorceress, Summoner, Arcanist
|Martial Artist
|Scrapper, Soulfist, Wardancer, Glaivier, Striker, Breaker
|Warrior
|Berserker, Gunlancer, Paladin, Destroyer, Slayer
|Specialist
|Artist, Aeromancer, Wildsoul
Assassin
Assassin is one of the main class archetypes in Lost Ark. It specialises in fast, high-damage melee combat, often using stealth, speed, and dark magic to overpower enemies. Assassins typically have lower defence but compensate with high burst damage, mobility, and evasive abilities.
1. Deathblade
- Type: Melee
- Weapons: Dual Blades
- Gender: Female
- Strengths: High mobility, fast combos, sustained damage
The Deathblade is a quick and deadly assassin class that uses three blades to slice through enemies with fast and smooth attacks. Her fast-paced combo attacks from the light dual swords and long sword overpower enemies, leading to death by a thousand cuts.
2. Shadowhunter
- Type: Melee
- Weapons: Twin Blad
- Gender: Female
- Strengths: High mobility, powerful demon form
Shadowhunters use twin blades and dark magic to attack. When they turn into a demon, they become much stronger, move faster, and gain more health. Their attacks also become super powerful and can destroy enemies easily.
3. Reaper
- Type: Melee
- Weapons: Daggers
- Gender: Female
- Strengths: Fast attacks, high mobility, stealth abilities
The Reaper is a fast and sneaky fighter who uses daggers to attack enemies quickly. She can disappear into the shadows, move swiftly, and surprise enemies with powerful strikes. She deals a lot of damage when attacking from behind.
4. Souleater
- Type: Melee
- Weapon: Scythe
- Gender: Female
- Strengths: Versatile attack range, summoning abilities
The Souleater is an Assassin class who uses a big scythe to fight and take the souls of her enemies. When her Possession meter is full, she turns into the Grim Reaper and can use super-strong attacks to deal huge damage.
Gunner class
The Gunner is a fast and powerful fighter who uses guns, bows, and high-tech weapons to attack enemies from a distance. Gunners are great at shooting fast, dodging attacks, and dealing lots of damage before enemies can get close.
5. Gunslinger
- Type: Ranged
- Weapons: Guns
- Gender: Female
- Strengths: Fast attacks, high mobility, strong critical damage
Gunslingers are deadly opponents who switch between pistols, a shotgun, and a sniper rifle to attack enemies in different ways. They move fast, dodge easily, and can fight at any range.
6. Sharpshooter
- Type: Ranged
- Weapons: Bows
- Gender: Male
- Strengths: Long-range attacks, high critical damage, good mobility, stealth abilities
Sharpshooters are ranged attackers who use mechanical bows with special arrows that have custom effects to attack enemies from far away. Their high survivability and agility help them stay in fights for a long time. Their stealth skills are excellent for exploiting enemy weaknesses.
7. Deadeye
- Type: Ranged
- Weapons: Guns
- Gender: Male
- Strengths: High burst damage, fast movement, multiple weapon options
The Deadeye is a fast and aggressive fighter who switches between pistols, a shotgun, and a sniper rifle to deal damage in different ways. He is best at close-range combat, using quick movements and powerful attacks to take down enemies.
8. Artillerist
- Type: Ranged
- Weapons: Launchers
- Gender: Male
- Strengths: High damage, strong defence
The Artillerist is a heavy-hitting fighter who uses a massive cannon to blast enemies with explosive attacks. He is slower than other gunners but makes up for it with powerful shots and strong defence.
9. Machinist
- Type: Ranged DPS
- Weapons: Submachine gun
- Gender: Male
- Strengths: High mobility, advanced technology, ranged and drone attacks, strong burst damage
Machinist is part of the Gunner class and use robots, drones, and laser weapons to attack. Machinist takes time to analyse their aim, ensuring they hit their target.
Mage
Mages are powerful magic users who draw energy from ancient forces to fight enemies, heal teammates, or boost their allies' strength. They can unleash strong spells to deal heavy damage, protect their team, or restore health during battles.
10. Bard
- Type: Ranged
- Weapons: Harps
- Gender: Female
- Strengths: Healing and supporting teammates
Bards in Lost Ark use a special harp called the Liane Harp. They can play gentle music to heal and help their team or create powerful sounds to hurt enemies. Bards are not very strong in attack, but they are great at keeping their teammates safe.
11. Sorceress
- Type: Ranged
- Weapons: Staves
- Gender: Female
- Strengths: Strong area damage, controls multiple enemies
The Sorceress is a powerful magic fighter who throws fire, ice, and lightning to attack enemies. Her spells hit many enemies at once, making her a strong force in battle.
12. Arcanist
- Type: Ranged
- Weapons: Magick deck
- Gender: Female
- Strengths: High damage, versatile attacks, team support
The Arcanist uses magical cards to deal powerful damage to enemies. Whether slicing through foes or summoning strong attacks, she can control battles, and sometimes, she leaves her fate to her special "Card Deck" skill.
13. Summoner
- Type: Ranged
- Weapons: Staff
- Gender: Female
- Strengths: Powerful summons, versatile elemental skills
Summoners may look fragile, but they are mighty in battle. They call upon elemental spirits, each with unique abilities, to fight for them and adapt to any situation.
Martial Artist
This class consist of quick-footed fighters who use punches, kicks, and quick moves to beat enemies. They fight up close and are great at dodging attacks. Martial Artist's advanced classes are six. They include:
14. Striker
- Type: Melee
- Weapons: Light gauntlets
- Gender: Male
- Strengths: Fast attacks, aerial combos, high mobility
Striker is a fast martial artist who fights with his fists and powerful elemental moves. He moves quickly, jumps high to attack in the air, and hits enemies with strong, explosive punches.
15. Wardancer
- Type: Melee
- Weapons: Light gauntlets
- Gender: Female
- Strengths: Agile combat, rapid strikes, powerful elemental attacks
Wardancers are fast martial artists who enhance their attacks with elemental energy. They build up power and release it in strong, high-speed moves that overwhelm enemies.
16. Scrapper
- Type: Melee
- Weapons: Heavy gauntlets
- Gender: Female
- Strengths: High durability, powerful punches
Scrapper is another advanced class for female martial artists. It is primarily a melee class that uses heavy gauntlets as its main weapon. Scrappers have strong attacks, good defenses, and fast movement, making them tough and balanced fighters.
17. Soulfist
- Type: Melee
- Weapons: Foci
- Gender: Female
- Strengths: Versatile attacks, powerful burst damage
Soulfists can fight up close or from far away, mixing both for strong combos. They use a special energy called adamance to make their attacks stronger or to keep themselves going in battle.
18. Glaivier
- Type: Melee
- Weapons: Glaive and Spear
- Gender: Female
- Strengths: Fast attacks, stance switching, strong combos
The Glaivier fights using two weapons, a spear and a glaive, each with different skills. She switches between them to balance speed and power, making her attacks smooth but deadly.
19. Breaker
- Type: Melee
- Weapons: Heavy gauntlets
- Gender: Male
- Strengths: Powerful strikes, high mobility, strong aerial combos
Breaker is one of the advanced classes for male martial artists. He uses heavy gauntlets to deliver powerful frontal attacks, crushing enemies with his strength. Once he locks onto a target, he never lets go, making him a fierce and unstoppable fighter.
Warrior
Warriors are the brute-force fighters of Arkesia. They are not the most agile, but they stand their ground and make a big impact. They use heavy weapons and armor to attack enemies and protect teammates. Below is a list of Warrior's advanced classes.
20. Berserker
- Type: Melee
- Weapons: Greatswords
- Gender: Male
- Strengths: High burst damage, powerful AoE attacks, strong survivability
Berserker is an advanced class for the male warrior class. They are powerful warriors armed with a high-damage greatsword. They gain increased attack and movement speed once they enter burst mode.
21. Paladin
- Type: Melee
- Weapons: One-handed sword
- Gender: Male
- Strengths: Buffs allies, enhances team survivability with healing and shields
Paladin is among the advanced classes for the male warrior found in Lost Ark. He uses one-handed swords as his main weapon. Paladins are directly connected to the powers of the Gods.
22. Gunlancer
- Type: Melee
- Weapons: Gunlances
- Gender: Male
- Strengths: High defense, excellent crowd control
Gunlancer is primarily a melee class that uses a shield and gunlance as his main weapon. Their true value comes from their ability to protect their team and take the hits.
23. Destroyer
- Type: Melee
- Weapons: Battle hammer
- Gender: Male
- Strengths: High burst damage, strong crowd control
The Destroyer is a strong fighter who controls gravity to help the team. They can take many hits and use a big hammer to stop enemies. Alone or in a group, they are very powerful.
24. Slayer
- Type: Melee
- Weapons: Greatsword
- Gender: Female
- Strengths: Fast attacks, high damage, strong burst skills, and good mobility
Slayer is a melee warrior who stirs up the battlefield with burst mode, a unique specialty skill that deals devastating damage. With quick movements and powerful strikes, she can overwhelm enemies and take control of the battlefield.
Specialist
The Specialist is a magical fighter who uses special powers from nature, stars, and elements to help friends or attack enemies.
25. Artist
- Type: Ranged
- Weapons: Brush
- Gender: Female
- Strengths: Heals allies, provides buffs, summons ink-based creatures
Artist is an advanced class for the female specialist class. She is a ranged class who attacks enemies using a brush and ink or summoning unholy beasts with paintings. Her strengths are in her power of illusion and ability to heal party members.
26. Aeromancer
- Type: Ranged
- Weapons: Umbrella
- Gender: Female
- Strengths: Controls wind and weather, fast attacks, high mobility
Aeromancer is a ranged class that uses her umbrella as her main weapon. She can harness mystical illusions to manipulate the weather or vanquish enemies. Her abilities allow her to deal strong area damage, making her effective against multiple foes at once.
27. Wildsoul
- Type: Ranged
- Weapons: Scroll
- Gender: Female
- Strengths: Versatile combat styles, shapeshifting abilities
Wildsoul is an exceptional fighter who uses the power of animals sealed in magic scrolls. She can call spirit animals to help her fight or turn into one herself. She becomes very strong in bear form and crushes enemies with heavy attacks. In fox form, she moves fast and attacks from a distance with great speed.
What is the best class for Lost Ark?
The best class in Lost Ark depends on playstyle, but Berserker (strong DPS), Paladin (great support), and Sorceress (powerful magic) are the top choices for most players.
What is the brawler class in Lost Ark?
In Lost Ark, brawler classes are melee fighters that rely on powerful hand-to-hand combat and physical strength. They include Scrapper, Soulfist, Striker, Wardancer and Breaker.
What type of game is the Lost Ark?
Lost Ark is an isometric action MMO role-playing game developed by Smilegate RPG, a South Korean video game company. This popular game has elements of hack-and-slash ARPGs like Diablo.
Lost Ark is an isometric Korean MMO that looks great and can certainly keep you engaged for hours. The game offers a rich and diverse array of 27 advanced classes, each with its unique strengths and playstyles. Understanding the Lost Ark classes can help you choose the one that best suits your gameplay preferences.
