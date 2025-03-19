Top 10 most expensive video games of all time: budget and production costs

Video game budgets have skyrocketed, with some titles costing billions to develop. The most expensive video games include record-breaking projects like Grand Theft Auto VI ($2 billion) and Genshin Impact ($900 million). These staggering costs cover advanced graphics, massive worlds, and extensive marketing.

Cyberpunk 2077 (L), Destiny (C) and Grand Theft Auto V (R) are some of the most expensive video games. Photo: @playstation on Facebook (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Grand Theft Auto VI is the most expensive video game ever developed, with an estimated budget of $2 billion.

is the most expensive video game ever developed, with an estimated budget of $2 billion. Genshin Impact’s total cost was $900 million.

Impact’s total cost was $900 million. Star Citizen has raised over $777 million, making it one of the most ambitious crowdfunding projects.

has raised over $777 million, making it one of the most ambitious crowdfunding projects. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War had a $700 million budget.

had a $700 million budget. Grand Theft Auto V remains one of the most profitable games, generating over $8.6 billion since 2013.

Top 10 most expensive video games

In compiling the most expensive video games list, we analysed recorded development and marketing costs as of this writing, acknowledging that figures may change with new reports or ongoing expenditures. This ranking is based on data from trusted sources, including Statista, WatchMojo, and GameRant to ensure accuracy and reliability.

Rank Video game Developer Total cost 1 Grand Theft Auto VI Rockstar Games $2 billion 2 Genshin Impact (2020) miHoYo $900 million 3 Star Citizen Cloud Imperium Games $777 million 4 Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War (2020) Treyarch / Raven Software $700 million 5 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019) Infinity Ward $640 million 6 Destiny (2014) Bungie $500 million 7 Cyberpunk 2077 (2020) CD Projekt Red $498 million 8 Call of Duty: Black Ops III (2015) Treyarch $450 million 9 Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (2023) Insomniac Games $300 million 10 Grand Theft Auto V (2013) Rockstar North $265 million

10. Grand Theft Auto V (2013)

Grand Theft Auto V cost $265 million. Photo: @playstation on Facebook (modified by author)

Developers: Rockstar North

Rockstar North Publishers: Rockstar Games

Rockstar Games Release date: 17 September 2013

17 September 2013 Platforms: PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Production cost: $265 million

Grand Theft Auto V, developed by Rockstar Games, is a highly acclaimed game that offers a vast open world, thrilling missions, and endless online adventures.

The game had an estimated budget of $265 million, making it one of the most expensive games at the time of its release. Grand Theft Auto V has sold over 150 million copies worldwide, making it one of the best-selling video games of all time.

9. Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (2023)

Marvel Spider-Man 2 cost $300 million. Photo: @playstation on Facebook (modified by author)

Developers: Insomniac Games

Insomniac Games Publishers: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Sony Interactive Entertainment Release date: 20 October 2023

20 October 2023 Platforms: PlayStation 5

PlayStation 5 Production cost: $300 million

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, developed by Insomniac Games, is the sequel to the highly successful Spider-Man (2018) and Spider-Man: Miles Morales (2020). The game's total production cost reached $300 million, reflecting the high-quality graphics, expansive open world, and refined gameplay mechanics.

8. Call of Duty: Black Ops III (2015)

Call of Duty: Black Ops III (2015) cost over $450 million. Photo: @playstation on Facebook (modified by author)

Developers: Treyarch

Treyarch Publishers: Activision

Activision Release date: 6 November 2015

6 November 2015 Platforms: PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, Windows, Xbox 360, Xbox One

PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, Windows, Xbox 360, Xbox One Production cost: $450 million

Call of Duty: Black Ops III, developed by Treyarch, is a first-person shooter and part of the long-running Call of Duty franchise. The game’s total production and marketing costs exceeded $450 million, making it one of the priciest entries in the series. The game was a commercial success, generating over $550 million in its opening weekend.

7. Cyberpunk 2077 (2020)

Cyberpunk 2077 was released on 10 December 2020. Photo: @Irace Julianne on Facebook (modified by author)

Developers: CD Projekt Red

CD Projekt Red Publishers: CD Projekt

CD Projekt Release date: 10 December 2020

10 December 2020 Platforms: PlayStation 4, Stadia, Windows, Xbox One

PlayStation 4, Stadia, Windows, Xbox One Production cost: $498 million

Cyberpunk 2077, developed by CD Projekt Red, is a futuristic open-world role-playing game set in the dystopian Night City. The game's total production cost, including development and marketing, reached approximately $498 million, making it one of the most expensive video games ever produced.

The game faced criticism for its numerous bugs and performance issues at launch. However, subsequent updates and expansions helped restore its reputation, with sales surpassing 25 million copies worldwide.

6. Destiny (2014)

Destiny video game was released in 2014. Photo: @destiny on Facebook (modified by author)

Developers: Bungie

Bungie Publishers: Activision

Activision Release date: 9 September 2014

9 September 2014 Platforms: PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, Xbox 360, Xbox One

PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, Xbox 360, Xbox One Production cost: $500 million

Destiny, developed by Bungie, is an online multiplayer first-person shooter set in a sci-fi universe. Reports initially claimed its budget reached $500 million, covering development, marketing, and infrastructure. However, Bungie later clarified that development costs were significantly lower, with the larger figure encompassing long-term content plans and live-service support.

5. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare was released in 2019 Photo: @brandoundergroundgaming on Facebook (modified by author)

Developers: Infinity Ward

Infinity Ward Publishers: Activision

Activision Release date: 25 October 2019

25 October 2019 Platforms: PlayStation 4, Windows, Xbox One

PlayStation 4, Windows, Xbox One Production cost: $640 million

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, developed by Infinity Ward, is a reboot of the acclaimed Modern Warfare subseries. With a development and marketing budget of $640 million, the game focused on delivering a realistic and cinematic combat experience. Its single-player campaign, multiplayer modes, and battle royale component helped it attract a broad audience.

4. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War (2020)

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War cost $700 million. Photo: @callofdutyblackopscoldwarcommunity on Facebook (modified by author)

Developers: Treyarch, Raven Software

Treyarch, Raven Software Publishers: Activision

Activision Release date: 13 November 2020

13 November 2020 Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Production cost: $700 million

Developed by Treyarch and Raven Software, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is a first-person shooter set in the early 1980s. The game’s $700 million budget covered development, advanced graphics, and extensive marketing efforts, making it one of the most expensive entries in the franchise.

It features a mix of historical and fictional narratives, combined with single-player and multiplayer modes. Despite its high development cost, the game contributed to Activision Blizzard’s $8.8 billion revenue in 2021. Its strong sales and engaging multiplayer experience reinforced the Call of Duty franchise’s dominance in the first-person shooter genre.

3. Star Citizen

Star Citizen Video game was developed by Cloud Imperium Games. Photo: @starcitizen on Facebook (modified by author)

Developers: Cloud Imperium Games

Cloud Imperium Games Publishers: Cloud Imperium Games

Cloud Imperium Games Platforms: Microsoft Windows

Microsoft Windows Production cost: Over $777 million

Star Citizen, developed by Cloud Imperium Games, is a space trading and combat simulator. Since its crowdfunding began in 2012, the project has raised over $777 million, making it one of the most expensive games in development. The video game delivers an expansive universe with deep space exploration, combat, and trading mechanics.

2. Genshin Impact (2020)

Genshin Impact (2020) was developed by miHoYo. Photo: @genshinimpact on Facebook (modified by author)

Developers: miHoYo

miHoYo Publishers: miHoYo

miHoYo Release date: 28 September 2020

28 September 2020 Production cost: $900 million

Genshin Impact is an open-world action role-playing game developed by miHoYo. While costing 100 million U.S. dollars to develop initially, Genshin Impact's ongoing development costs of 200 million dollars per year put the online game's total at $900 million. This figure includes continuous updates, events, and character additions that keep the player base engaged.

The game's financial success is attributed to its free-to-play model combined with in-game purchases, appealing to a broad audience worldwide.

1. Grand Theft Auto VI

Grand Theft Auto VI is projected to cost $2 billion. Photo: @p1savage on Facebook (modified by author)

Developers: Rockstar Games

Rockstar Games Publishers: Rockstar Games

Rockstar Games Production cost: $2 billion

Grand Theft Auto VI, developed by Rockstar Games, is the highly anticipated sequel to the acclaimed open-world action-adventure series. According to Dexerto, the video game’s development, marketing, and other expenses linked to its production and release total approximately $2 billion.

This means that Grand Theft Auto VI is potentially one of the most expensive video games ever created. The high development costs have led to speculation that Grand Theft Auto VI may retail at a higher price point, with some sources suggesting it could be the first game to retail at $100/£100.

What is the most expensive video game made?

As of now, Grand Theft Auto VI is expected to be the most expensive video game ever developed, with an estimated budget between $1 billion and $2 billion. This includes development, marketing, and other associated costs, making it significantly more expensive than its predecessors.

Which is the richest video game in the world?

Grand Theft Auto V is considered the richest single video game, having generated over $8.6 billion in revenue since its release in 2013. According to Statista, it has sold over 210 million units as of this writing.

How expensive was GTA 5?

The development and marketing of Grand Theft Auto V reportedly cost around $265 million, making it one of the most expensive games at the time of its release in 2013. Despite the high cost, the game quickly became a massive financial success, earning $1 billion within its first three days of launch.

Grand Theft Auto VI currently holds the record as the most expensive video game, reflecting the scale and ambition of modern titles. As technology advances, future projects may surpass these budgets, redefining the standards for video game production and player expectations.

