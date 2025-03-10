All Tiefling subraces explained: their appearance and capabilities

Tiefling has been one of the main character races in Dungeons and Dragons since 2014. The character is one of the most versatile and hardest to play, thanks to its devilish looks. Their diverse subraces provide extra customization for unique character builds. This guide explores Tiefling subraces and their unique traits.

Tiefling subraces: Baalzebul (L), Zariel (C), and Mephistopheles (R).

Key takeaways

There are nine Tieflings subraces in the 2014 edition and three in the 2024 edition.

Tieflings subraces in the 2014 edition and in the 2024 edition. Tieflings are humans with devilish ancestry . They have a connection to the Lower Planes, known as the dwelling of devils, demons, and fiends.

. They have a connection to the Lower Planes, known as the dwelling of devils, demons, and fiends. Tiefling subraces have fiend traits such as fire resistance , innate spellcasting , and Darkvision .

, , and . Most Tieflings' subraces have large horns , although the shapes of the horns vary wildly.

, although the shapes of the horns vary wildly. Tiefling subraces come in medium sizes with a base walking speed of 30 feet.

Tiefling subraces

Many Tiefling subraces have appeared throughout D&D history, each having slightly different rules and appearance. The Tiefling races bring innovative gameplay to fans. Below is a breakdown of Tiefling subraces you can create.

Asmodeus Tiefling (Default)

Human form of Asmodeus, Lord of Hell, walking in fiery Hell.

Asmodeus's appearance is like a human in Hell. However, he has black eyes and two rows of shark teeth with a lion's head on his left shoulder and a goat's head on his right shoulder, a goat's.

He is considered the "classic" tiefling, with a focus on fire magic and keen intellect, and the ruler of the Nine Hells. They have Darkvision and Hellish Resistance as racial bonuses, with the following cantrips and spells.

Level Spells 1 Produce Frame 3 Hellish Rebuke 5 Darkness

Dispater Tiefling

Dispaters are excellent spies and infiltrators. The video game characters are all about being sneaky and can access spells for spying. The dexterity score increases by 1, and the Ability Score increases by 2. Its spellcasting ability is as follows.

The player must finish a long rest to be able to cast these spells again with this trait. Charisma will give you spellcasting ability for these spells.

Level Spells 1 Thaumaturgy 3 Disguise Self 5 Detect Thoughts 5e

Baalzebul Tiefling

Baalzebul Tiefling, looking at his fiery hand.

A Baalzebul Tiefling is connected to the archdevil Baalzebul, whose domain is steeped in corruption and temptation. They are great characters for players focusing on intimidating their weaker-willed foes, whether from the shadows or openly, with a Paladin's might to back up their words.

A player gets +2 Charisma and +1 Intelligence and can use the following spells thanks to the Legacy of Maladomini.

Level Spell 1 Thaumaturgy 3 Ray of Sickness 5 Crown of Madness

Fierna Tiefling

Fierna is an archdevil that excels at manipulation, and its legacy is rooted entirely in charming others or other methods of non-violently controlling one's foes. Your Ability Score increases, your Charisma score increases by 2, and your Wisdom score increases by 1. Fierna Tiefling can also access the following spells to help them make friends and influence people.

Level Spell 1 Friends 3 Charm Person 5 Suggestion

Levistus Tiefling

Levistus Tiefling holding a light.

Levistus is an archdevil known for offering bargains to those who face an inescapable doom. Unlike many Tieflings who find themselves in fiery or sweltering environments, Levistus is trapped in an iceberg despite being in charge of the cold frozen sea hell, Stygia.

Levistus Tiefling's ability score increases, your Charisma increases by 2, and your Constitution increases by 1. They are good starting points for blasting spellcasters, and players can access the following spells:

Level Spells 1 Ray of Frost 3 Amor of Agathys 5 Darkness

Glasya Tiefling

A female Glasya Tiefling under the moon.

Glasya is Hell's criminal mastermind who uses her tiefling's magic to commit heists. She is the youngest archdevil and Asmodeus’ daughter, and she is known for creating the Nine Hells' first major criminal gang.

Glasya Tieflings have access to a very flavourful suite of spells, which is a reflection of the powerful energy from Archfiend lineage. Your Ability Score increases your Charisma by 2 and Dexterity by 1. Additionally, you gain the following spells geared towards subterfuge and stealth.

Level Spells 1 Minor Illusion 5e 3 Disguise Self 5 Invisibility 5e

Mammon Tiefling

Mammon Tiefling, holding a blue and gold pearl chain.

Mammon is known as the great misor and money lover. They stand out by having learned spells that manipulate material objects rather than other beings. Tieflings with this bloodline excel at collecting, organising, and safeguarding wealth.

Mammon Tiefling's Ability Score Increases, Charisma increases by 2 and Intelligence by 1. They gain the following spells:

Level Spells 1 Mage Hand 5e 3 Tenser's Floating Disk 5 Arcane Lock

Mephistopheles Tiefling

Mephistopheles Tiefling holds a rod as he releases a bird.

Mephistopheles is an archdevil who rules the frozen realm of Cania. Tieflings linked to him use hellfire or arcane magic. Mephistopheles is also one of the greatest wizards out of all the devils. Their Ability Score Increases, Charisma increases by 2 and Intelligence by 1. Mephistopheles Tiefling has the following spells.

Level Spells 1 Mage Hands 3 Burning hands 5 Flame Blade

Zariel Tiefling

Zariel Tiefling is flying with a chain.

Zariel Tieflings are stronger than the typical Tiefling because they receive magical abilities that aid them in the fighting game. The archdevil is obsessed with battle, hence, they make the best DnD fighters than most. Their Ability Score Increases, Charisma increases by 2 and Strength by 1. Their racial spells improve their weapon attacks and are as follows.

Level Spells 1 Thaumaturgy 3 Searing Smite 4 Branding Smite

Do Tieflings have subraces?

Yes, Tieflings in the Dungeons & Dragons video game have subraces. However, the options vary by edition, with the 2014 edition having nine subraces and the 2024 edition having three Tiefling subraces.

What are the Tiefling subraces?

There are numerous subraces of the Tiefling bloodline: Asmodeus, Baalzebul, Dispater, Fierna, Glasya, Levistus, Mammon, Zariel, and Mephistopheles.

Which subrace of Tiefling is the best?

Many D&D players rank the best Tiefling subrace based on their character build and playstyle. However, in general, the Zariel Tiefling is considered the strongest due to its increased strength and use of combat-oriented spells.

Tiefling subraces offer unique traits that enhance character customisation in DnD. With nine options available, players can explore different abilities to suit their playstyle. Choosing the right subrace can significantly impact your character’s strengths and role in the game.

