Most famous trios in popular culture: from history to fiction

Many trios have existed in various aspects, like famous people, things, and objects. These triples have their own individuality but are better when they are associated with each other. Here are the most famous trios in popular culture ranging from history to fiction.

It is said that good things come in threes, and this applies to famous trios. Many recognizable groups in pop culture and real life come in threes. Ranging from popular bands to animated characters, these trios are widely known.

Famous fictional trios

There is a saying that two is a company and three is a crowd, but whoever said it missed the point. Triples are fantastic because they're inherently unstable and exciting. Here are fictional triples that are unforgettable, from cartoons to movies and television series.

Cartoon trios

Several cartoon characters in the animation world come in three. Here are the most famous cartoons that come in three.

1.SpongeBob, Patrick, and Squidward

SpongeBob, his best friend Patrick, and their grumpy neighbour Squidward of SpongeBob SquarePants have entertained fans for over 20 years. Their various tricks and interactions have left not only fond memories but also pop-culture tributes and references.

2. The Powerpuff Girls

The Powerpuff Girls are known for merging pop culture with adult jokes. The trio became popular in the 90s. It is the story of kindergarten-attending girls Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup, who have superpowers to fight evil. Each animated character had its own colour and powers.

3. Ash, Misty, and Brock

Ash Ketchum (Satoshi in Japan) has been been the face of the Pokémon anime series since its premiere. Although Ash has had several friends, his most popular are the tomboyish Misty and the romantic Brock. Despite Misty and Brock leaving the show in 2002 and 2010 respectively, fans continue to have fond memories of the three.

4. Ed, Edd, and Eddy

Ed, Edd, and Eddy are fictional characters in the animated series of the same name. The dynamic trio graced the screens from 1999 to 2009. The three torment kids at their school, except for the bullies whom they are scared of.

5. Huey, Dewey, and Louie

The trio is Donald Duck’s nephews are best known as the protagonists of the animated series DuckTales. They are distinguished by their shirt colours. Huey is red, Dewey is blue, and Louie is green.

Famous book, videogame and movie trios

The entertainment world has not been left behind when it comes to writing films that revolve around three characters. Here are the famous triples that have graced the screens.

6. The Three Musketeers

Athos, Porthos, and Aramis have very little in common as individuals. Athos is the oldest but hides his darkest secrets from the rest. Porthos is a lover of fine things in life, including food, wine and clothes. Aramis juggles between being a priest and a soldier. They are united in the binding power of friendship and duty, and have a catchphrase, "All for one, and one for all."

7. Harry, Hermione, and Ron

These three are iconic and don't need any introduction. The main characters from the Harry Potter franchise are often the first who come to mind when someone says 'famous trios'.

8. The Three Stooges

The Three Stooges is an American comedy series that aired from 1922 to 1970. It starred Chris Diamantopoulos, Sean Hayes, and Will Sasso. The funny series was known for its comic violent, slapstick humour.

9. Michael, Franklin, and Trevor

Grand Theft Auto V is one of the most popular video games of all time. The game would not be as successful as it is without its eclectic lead triple: Michael, Franklin, and Trevor. The three have totally different playstyles, which makes their interactions as they search for wealth and fame so much more fun.

Famous non-fictional trios

There are famous triples in the real world, ranging from historical figures to musicians. Below is a list of some of them you will be interested to know.

Famous trios in history

Triples have been popular not just in the entertainment world but in history and science as well. Below are some of the most famous triples in history.

10. Father, Son, and the Holy Spirit

Father, Son, and the Holy Spirit are the Holy Trinity in the Christian faith. This is the most influential triple in history. It is the foundation of the faith of many Christians worldwide. It has also been the basis for many works of art around the world.

11. Three Wise Men

Three Wise Men, also known as the Magi, are among the most important characters in a nativity story. They also form part of the most familiar Christmas traditions. Baby Jesus received three gifts from the wise men after He was born in a manger.

12. Proton, Electron, and Neutron

And now, something different, there is Proton, Electron, and Neutron. The trio is the scientific components of atoms that make up all matter we see. This isn’t a triple you usually think of, but without them, nothing would exist.

13. Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, James May

While they are not quite on the same level as the Holy Trinity, they also deserve a mention in this category. Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, and James May are the iconic trio of The Grand Tour and previously Top Gear. They use hot-air balloons to travel to places people never visit. Their expressive faces and witty one-liners have often become memes.

Famous trios in music

Perhaps the most iconic trios in the world come from the world of music. Below are a few of the famous teams of three in the music industry.

14. The Bee Gees

The Bee Gees are perhaps one of the best trios of all time. The group was formed in 1958 by brothers Barry, Robin, and Maurice Gibb. The English pop-rock band hit in the disco era of the late 1970s and has sold millions of records around the globe.

15. Destiny’s Child

Beyoncé is the world’s most successful female singer today. She was a member of the pop band Destiny’s Child. The band sometimes had more than three members, but its greatest success came when it consisted of Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland, and Michelle Williams.

16. The Jonas Brothers

Joe, Kevin, and Nick have amassed a large fanbase ever since they were featured in various Disney TV series. They were all part of the pop and rock music band the Jonas Brothers, and all have seen success in solo projects.

17. The Supremes

This trio is best known under the line-up of Diana Ross, Florence Ballard, and Mary Wilson. The Supremes helped open many doors for aspiring African-American musicians. The group later split, and Ross had a successful solo career.

18. Motörhead

Motörhead is one of the most influential rock bands of all time, and it includes Lemmy, Larry Wallis, and Lucas Fox. The band is considered one of the godfathers of the heavy metal genre. It was active from 1975 to 2015, which is a testament to its heavy influence on the genre until today.

19. Beastie Boys

While the group had more than three members at various points, it found its greatest success as a triple. The group comprised Mike D, Ad-Rock, and MCA, who found fame by producing hit songs which sold millions worldwide.

20. Blink-182

Blink-182 is a band comprising of Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge, and Travis Barker. They went by the name Duct Tape before settling on Blink but added 182 due to a naming conflict with another label. For a while, Matt Skiba stepped in to replace Tom DeLonge, but as of 2022, the band is back to its original lineup.

Everyone loves a good team, whether it’s a duo or a trio coming together to work on something. That’s why the idea of the ultimate triple has always pulled heartstrings. From famous musicians to animated characters, they have been fun. The above list consists of the most famous trios in pop culture, from history to fiction.

