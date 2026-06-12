A Nigerian lady mourned the passing of late Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo following his service of songs

The lady also stated that the actor's memorial service reminded her of the painful loss of her only brother

The lady shared the final telephone conversation she had with her brother before he passed away

A Nigerian lady identified as Mary Ogom recently took to her Facebook page to mourn the passing of popular Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo.

The actor's service of songs was held on Wednesday, June 10, 2026.

A Nigerian lady shares the story of her deceased brother following the service of songs of Alexx Ekubo. Photo credit: Mary Ogom/Facebook

Source: UGC

While expressing her grief over the actor's memorial, Ogom revealed that the event resurfaced the deep emotional pain of losing her only brother.

Lady recalls brother's passing after actor's memorial

Mary Ogom explained that she spoke with her brother on the very day he passed away. She recalled that the entire family had previously gathered together on Christmas Day, December 25, 2024, to eat, talk, and take a family photograph.

In a post shared on her Facebook page, Ogom opened up about the final words her brother spoke to her over the telephone before his sudden demise.

Mary Ogom wrote:

"Alexx Ekubo passing reminds me of a pain I have tried so hard to bury, the loss of my only brother. 💔

It was a loss that shattered me into pieces.

I spoke with him on the very day he passed.

On Christmas Day, 25th December 2024, we were all together as one family. We laughed, gisted, ate, and enjoyed each other's company. It had been a very long time since the entire family gathered that way, so we agreed to take a family photograph to preserve the beautiful moment.

Little did we know that it would become one of our most treasured memories.

On the 27th, I returned home with my children. The following day, my brother travelled to the village with our parents.

Then came the morning of 29th December.

Before the day unfolded, he called me and said they had arrived safely. He explained that he couldn't call the previous night because they got home late.

That was our last conversation.

If only I had known.

If only I had known that those words would be the last I would ever hear from him, I would have stayed longer on the phone. I would have told him how much he meant to me. I would have held on to every second.

But life doesn't always give us that chance.

His death taught me a painful lesson: never take the people you love for granted. Sometimes the goodbye we don't know is a goodbye becomes the hardest one to live with.

The pain has softened with time, but the void remains. Some wounds never truly heal; we simply learn how to carry them.

Chekwas, Nwanne m. ❤️

You may be gone from our sight, but never from our hearts.

Continue to rest on, Nnaa. 🕊️💔 "

Reactions as lady mourns Alexx Ekubo

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lady's post below:

Angel Amanda said:

"Eya so sorry may his soul rest in peace such is life, the world is not a place of of living but we are praying for long life."

See the Facebook post below:

Lady raises questions over Alexx Ekubo's secret

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady has questioned the decision of late Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo to keep his marriage completely hidden from the public.

Source: Legit.ng