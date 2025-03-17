How many classes in Path of Exile 2? The game features 12 base classes, each tied to strength, dexterity, or intelligence. However, during early access, only six classes are available. These include the Monk, Mercenary, Warlock, Marauder, and Sorcerer.

How many classes in Path of Exile 2?

Path of Exile 2 is the highly anticipated sequel to the popular action RPG Path of Exile, developed and published by Grinding Gear Games. The game introduces 12 distinct classes, each tied to strength, dexterity, or intelligence.

In the early access period, players can choose from six of the 12 planned classes, each catering to different playstyles. Below is a list of classes you can choose.

Class name Primary attribute Ascendancies Warrior Strength Warbringer or Titan Witch Intelligence Infernalist or Blood Mage Ranger Dexterity Deadeye or Pathfinder Sorceress Intelligence Stormwater or Chronomancer Mercenary Strength/Dexterity Witch Hunter or Gemling Legionnaire Monk Strength/Dexterity Invoker or Acolytes of Chayula Marauder Strength - Huntress Dexterity - Duelist Strength/Dexterity - Mercenary Strength/Dexterity - Shadow Intelligence/Dexterity - Templar Strength/Intelligence -

1. Warrior

Primary attribute: Strength

Strength Combat style: Melee-focused, high durability

Melee-focused, high durability Archetype(s): Two-handed Mace-wielding, Melee Tank

Two-handed Mace-wielding, Melee Tank Difficulty: Medium

The Warrior in Path of Exile 2 is a formidable melee fighter specializing in raw power, endurance, and close-quarters combat. This class is ideal for players who prefer a tanky, hard-hitting playstyle, capable of taking and dealing massive damage.

Warrior ascendancies

As a Warrior, you can follow the path of a Warbringer or a Titan. Warbringers excel at shattering enemy defences, wielding mighty Totems, and unleashing Warcries that devastate their foes.

Titans, on the other hand, focus on delivering powerful, single strikes that cause aftershocks, inflict Crushing Blows, and grow even stronger through passive abilities.

2. Witch

Primary attribute: Intelligence

Intelligence Combat style: Ranged spellcasting, summoning, and curses

Ranged spellcasting, summoning, and curses Archetype(s): Summoner/Dark Mage

Summoner/Dark Mage Difficulty: Beginner-Friendly/Difficult

The Witch in Path of Exile 2 is the game’s version of the Necromancer class. She excels at summoning legions of undead minions to fight by her side. She harnesses the dark occult powers to bolster her army, enabling them to tackle both large enemies and swarms of foes.

The Witch can sacrifice her spirit to summon a variety of minions, ranging from skeletons to spectral copies of fallen enemies, and even temporary allies that charge into battle to explode upon impact with enemies.

She also wields spells like a contagion, which infects her minions and allows them to spread poison among enemy packs.

Witch ascendancies

The Witch can tap into infernal powers to become an Infernalist. As an Infernalist, she summons a Loyal Hellhound companion to fight alongside her. She can also convert her Mana into Infernal Flame, which helps set enemies on fire.

The defining feature of this class is the Demon Form. In this form, the Witch transforms into a twisted, unholy creature. This increases her cast speed and damage but at the cost of her own Life.

Alternatively, the Witch can choose to become a Blood Mage. This path comes with a significant drawback: all skills now cost life in addition to Mana.

However, the Witch gains benefits in return. She can convert some of her energy shield into extra life, leech damage from spells, and heal through Life Remnants, which are earned by killing enemies.

3. Ranger

Primary attribute: Dexterity

Dexterity Combat style: Ranged attacks, agility-based evasion, and traps

Ranged attacks, agility-based evasion, and traps Archetype(s): Archer

Archer Difficulty: Beginner Friendly

The Ranger in Path of Exile 2 is a dexterity-based class specializing in long-range combat, . She is a highly agile fighter who relies on bows, traps, and quick movement to take down enemies before they can get close. The Ranger excels at high critical strike damage, evasion, and outmanoeuvring foes.

The Ranger excels at hit-and-run tactics, avoiding damage while striking enemies from afar. She can inflict powerful critical hits, use traps to control the battlefield, and quickly reposition herself to evade attacks.

Ranger ascendancies

As a Ranger, you can choose to become either a Deadeye or a Pathfinder. The Deadeye excels at firing additional projectiles, allowing you to overwhelm enemies with a relentless barrage. You can also stack Tailwind to increase your movement speed, but be cautious, as you lose the speed after taking damage. With eagle eyes, you won’t miss a shot, effortlessly taking down enemies with precision.

The Pathfinder, on the other hand, focuses on Flasks and Poison. You can choose from five throwable concoctions, each fueled by Flask charges. These concoctions deal damage and inflict debilitating ailments on enemies caught in the blast.

You can also spread your poisons between enemies, making them more powerful. Additionally, Pathfinders can move faster while firing and are immune to slow effects, making them a great choice for players who want to move quickly while still dealing solid damage.

4. Sorceress

Primary attribute: Intelligence

Intelligence Combat style: Ranged elemental spellcasting

Ranged elemental spellcasting Archetype(s): Elemental Spell Caster/Wizard

Elemental Spell Caster/Wizard Difficulty: Varies

The Sorceress focuses on overwhelming enemies with raw magical power, controlling the battlefield with large AoE spells while staying at a safe distance. However, she is fragile and must rely on positioning and movement to survive.

Choose the Sorceress if you love high-damage spellcasting, elemental magic, and controlling the battlefield. If you prefer to obliterate enemies with powerful spells while avoiding direct combat, this is the class for you. However, be prepared to manage low defences and high mana costs effectively.

Sorceress ascendancies

As a Sorceress, you can ascend to become either a Stormwater or a Chronomancer. The Stormweaver taps into the raw power of the elements. By dealing critical damage to your enemies, you can unleash a devastating Elemental Storm.

You can also stack two shocks on an enemy to increase damage amplification. If you enjoy shocking your foes, continue investing in the Stormweaver to make all of your damage capable of applying shock. Stormweavers are also masters of the Arcane, gaining bonuses from stacking Mana or enhancing the Arcane Surge buff.

On the other hand, Chronomancers focus on controlling time itself. With Time Freeze, you can temporarily stop time, freezing enemies in place. You can also use Temporal Rift to reverse time, returning to a previous location and restoring your life and mana to its earlier state.

Finally, if you are tired of waiting for cooldowns, use Time Snap to reset them, allowing you to unleash your most powerful abilities without delay. While the Chronomancer is difficult to master, it offers many opportunities to outplay challenging boss mechanics.

5. Mercenary

Primary attributes: Strength & Dexterity

Strength & Dexterity Combat style: Hybrid melee and ranged combat, tactical strikes, and traps

Hybrid melee and ranged combat, tactical strikes, and traps Archetype(s): Explosive Crossbow-Wielding, Grenade-Throwing One-Man-Army

Explosive Crossbow-Wielding, Grenade-Throwing One-Man-Army Difficulty: Medium/Complex

The Mercenary is a unique class that may seem similar to the Ranger at first. However, instead of using a bow, the Mercenary wields crossbows. These allow the Mercenary to either unleash a gatling gun spray of incendiary bolts, snipe enemies from a distance with high damage or use heavy crossbow attacks similar to a frozen ballista.

This class is inspired by third-person shooter games, making it appealing to players who enjoy gun-based gameplay. In addition to crossbows, the Mercenary specializes in elemental grenades. These grenades can freeze enemies or cover them in flammable oil.

If an enemy covered in oil is hit with fire damage, it ignites, causing an inferno to spread to nearby monsters. The Mercenary is a versatile class, with many tools to help him win in any situation. It is one of the most interesting and unique classes.

Mercenary ascendancies

As a Mercenary, you can choose between the Witch Hunter and the Gemling Legionnaire. Witch Hunter is a deadly assassin specializing in eliminating powerful bosses with devastating attacks. He also possesses heightened resistance to magic, making him exceptionally effective against spellcasters.

Gemling Legionnaire enhances his abilities by embedding Skill Gems directly into his body, granting him access to an unmatched variety of skills. This makes him the most adaptable fighter, capable of handling any combat scenario with ease.

6. Monk

Primary attributes: Strength & Dexterity

Strength & Dexterity Combat style: Melee martial arts, spiritual energy, and evasive strikes

Melee martial arts, spiritual energy, and evasive strikes Archetype(s): Staff-wielding holy warrior

Staff-wielding holy warrior Difficulty: Medium/Complex

The Monk is a fighter known for agile combat. He quickly dashes in and out of the fight, using fast Staff attacks while delivering killing blows with unarmed strikes. These unarmed attacks empower his next elemental explosion.

The Monk also has a magical side. He can summon large metal bells that he can strike with other attacks to boost his damage. Additionally, the Monk can rapidly generate and expend Power Charges to enhance his abilities.

Choose the Monk if you enjoy high-speed melee combat, agility-based dodging, and mystical abilities. If you like weaving in and out of battle, landing quick strikes, and avoiding damage through movement, this is the perfect class for you. However, the Monk requires skilful positioning and quick reflexes to maximize his potential.

Monk ascendancies

As a Monk, you have two ascendancy paths to choose from. First, you can become an Invoker. Invokers harness their inner strength to create waves of raw elemental force. They can mitigate physical damage and gain spirit by wearing energy shields and evasion gear.

Invokers also gain more energy to fuel powerful Meta skills and can ignore enemy resistances, making it easier to scale damage. This Ascendancy is versatile and can enhance a wide range of builds and playstyles.

Alternatively, some Monks embrace the darkness and become Acolytes of Chayula. This path transforms your spirit into darkness. With Shroud of Darkness, you can protect yourself from attacks based on your darkness. You can also stack more darkness for powerful chaos damage bonuses.

Acolytes of Chayula also gain extra defences against chaos damage. They have instant mana leeches, which can be applied to their energy shield, providing a strong layer of recovery. Some brave Acolytes choose to peer into the Breach to gain the Flames of Chayula but beware— the Breach always stares back.

How many classes does PoE 2 have?

Path of Exile 2 features 12 base classes, each tied to one or more of the game’s primary attributes: Strength, Dexterity, and Intelligence. However, during the early access period, only six classes are available for players.

What are the 6 classes in PoE 2?

The Path of Exile 2 classes tier list includes Warrior, Sorceress, Mercenary, Monk, Ranger and Witch.

How long does it take to beat PoE 2?

The exact time depends on factors such as a player’s experience, playstyle, and build choices. A full campaign playthrough is estimated to take around 30 to 50 hours for an average player.

What are the Path of Exile 2 ascendancy classes?

During the early access phase, each of the six available base classes has access to two ascendancy classes. They are Titan, Warbringer, Blood Mage, Infernalist, Deadeye, Pathfinder, Chronomancer, Stormweaver, Witch Hunter, Gemling Legionnaire, Invoker and Acolyte of Chayula.

Path of Exile 2 features a total of 12 base classes, each tied to one of the primary attributes: strength, dexterity, and intelligence. During the early access period, players can choose from six initial classes—Warrior, Sorceress, Mercenary, Monk, Ranger, and Witch. As the game progresses, additional classes and ascendancy specializations provide even greater depth and customization.

