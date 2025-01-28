When does BO6 release? Everything you need to know about Black Ops 6

When does BO6 release? Black Ops 6 will officially launch on Tuesday, 28 January at 12 p.m. Eastern Standard Time. The video game will feature groundbreaking updates to Zombies and multiplayer modes. Packed with innovative features and fan-favourite elements, BO6 promises to redefine first-person shooters.

BO6 will officially launch on 28 January 2025. Photo: @BlackOps6Intel on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Key takeaways

When does BO6 release?

The Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 2 update will launch simultaneously on 28 January 2025 at noon Eastern Standard Time. Here is when the video game will become available in different time zones.

Eastern Standard Time: Jan. 28 at noon.

Central Standard Time: Jan. 28 at 11 a.m.

Mountain Time: Jan. 28 at 10 a.m.

Pacific Time: Jan. 28 at 9 a.m.

What will be coming to Black Ops 6 in Season 2?

Season 2 introduces a blend of multiplayer and zombie content, offering fresh maps, modes, perks, and updates.

Multiplayer

The new season features three multiplayer maps at launch: Bounty, Dealership, and Lifeline, all tied to the Luttazzi family theme. Two more maps, Bullet and Grind, will arrive midseason. Grind is a returning fan-favourite from Black Ops 2, with a surprise planned for midseason.

Season 2 also brings Overdrive, a Team Deathmatch-like mode where eliminations earn stars, with bonuses for headshots and melee kills. Players gain temporary buffs like wall hacks and increased reload speeds for kill chains.

Gun Game makes a comeback, replacing Prop Hunt from Season 1. Players must progress through weapons by securing kills and avoiding knife demotions. Third Wheel Gunfight will introduce three-player teams, while Couples Dance Off will cater exclusively to duos.

The Flyswatter wildcard lets players equip a launcher as their melee weapon. The War Machine grenade launcher, updated for Black Ops 6’s fast-paced gameplay, returns as a scorestreak requiring 1,300 points. It now features 30 grenades with three-round bursts.

The Terminator and Shadow Hunt events will unlock weapons like the PPSh-41 SMG, Cypher 091 assault rifle, Feng 82 LMG, and TR2 marksman rifle. New attachments include a full-auto mod for the AEK-973 and explosive-tipped crossbow underbarrels for all assault rifles.

New map in BO6 Zombies Season 2 (The Tomb)

In the BO6 Tomb, players face paranormal challenges in various locations. Photo: @GNGWarzone on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

The latest zombie map, The Tomb, is set in a cursed dig site and its ancient catacombs. Players will encounter paranormal challenges in areas like the Neolithic Catacombs, Ossuary, and Subterranean Temple. Guided by S.A.M., Ravenow, Peck, and others, players must uncover secrets, including the mysterious Door to Nowhere.

A new enemy, the Shock Mimic, adds danger by disguising itself as helpful loot. It attacks with tentacles and claws, delivering an electrifying bite to its victims.

BO6 zombies camo challenges

Camo challenges in Black Ops 6 Zombies offer players exciting progression paths with unique skins. These camo challenges fall into three categories: Military, Special, and Mastery camos. Each category presents specific objectives to unlock the corresponding camo rewards, enhancing the gameplay experience for all types of players.

Military camo challenges

Black Ops 6 Zombies features nine Military Camos, each requiring players to achieve a set number of critical kills:

Slate : 100 critical kills with a weapon.

: 100 critical kills with a weapon. Desert : 200 critical kills with a weapon.

: 200 critical kills with a weapon. Evergreen : 300 critical kills with a weapon.

: 300 critical kills with a weapon. Rugged : 400 critical kills with a weapon.

: 400 critical kills with a weapon. Grim : 600 critical kills with a weapon.

: 600 critical kills with a weapon. Stripe : 800 critical kills with a weapon.

: 800 critical kills with a weapon. Oceanic : 1,000 critical kills with a weapon.

: 1,000 critical kills with a weapon. Whiteout : 1,500 critical kills with a weapon.

: 1,500 critical kills with a weapon. Purple Tiger: 2,000 critical kills with a weapon.

Special camo challenges

The Special Camos include unique objectives requiring eliminations with specific conditions. These challenges span weapon types like SMGs, shotguns, and assault rifles. Tasks may involve rapid kills, equipment-assisted eliminations, or Pack-A-Punched weapons to unlock camos such as Liquify, Night Stalker, and Furybloom.

Mastery challenges

Mastery Camos in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Zombies offer four advanced camo options: Mystic Gold, Opal, Afterlife, and Nebula. Players must complete all Military and Special Camos for specific weapons to progress through these challenges.

Mystic Gold: Achieve 10 rapid kills 15 times per weapon.

Achieve 10 rapid kills 15 times per weapon. Opal : Complete Mystic Gold and get 30 special zombie eliminations.

: Complete Mystic Gold and get 30 special zombie eliminations. Afterlife : Complete Opal for 33 weapons and achieve 20 flawless kills 10 times.

: Complete Opal for 33 weapons and achieve 20 flawless kills 10 times. Nebula: Complete Afterlife for 33 weapons and eliminate 10 Elite Zombies with a weapon.

Is BO6 going to have zombies?

The BO6 Zombies maps leak confirms the new map, The Tomb, will feature zombies. This map includes easter eggs advancing the Dark Aether storyline, alongside iconic elements like the Origins ice staff and new zombie types, including the Shock Mimic.

How many zombie maps will BO6 have?

BO6 offers three round-based zombie maps: The Tomb, Citadelle Des Morts, and a launch map. These maps feature operators from the Black Ops Cold War, continuing the storyline six years later. Players can explore quests and unlock unique Wonder Weapons on each map while battling waves of enemies.

Are they making a Black Ops 6?

Yes, Treyarch is developing Black Ops 6. Fans can expect new multiplayer maps, zombie modes, and innovative gameplay mechanics. The Dark Aether storyline and iconic features from earlier games return with exciting updates.

The BO6 release date has been officially confirmed by Treyarch as 28 January 2025. Fans can expect a mix of new and classic gameplay elements, including round-based zombies and multiplayer upgrades. BO6 is set to deliver a thrilling experience, continuing the legacy of one of Call of Duty’s most iconic series.

