How many Space Marine Chapters are there? All the Chapters explained

The Space Marines, Adeptus Astartes, are the Emperor’s Angels of Death in the Warhammer 40K universe. They are genetically modified soldiers grouped in categories called Chapters. Each Chapter is unique with its history, combat doctrine, and characteristics. Learn more about the most outstanding Space Marine Chapters.

Key takeaways

Space Marine has approximately 1,000 Chapters , which fluctuate depending on the Chapters created, eliminated, and unrecorded successors.

has , which fluctuate depending on the Chapters created, eliminated, and unrecorded successors. Some Space Marine Chapters do not follow the Codex Astartes.

Chapters do not follow the Codex Astartes. Chapters that are not loyal to the Emperor have turned to Chaos or become renegades.

Main Space Marine Chapters

The Space Marine Chapters of Warhammer 40K are numerous and are divided in three main categories: First Founding Legions (Loyalist), Notable Successor Chapters, and Renegade/Traitor Chapters. Below is a compilation of the most notable Chapters of Space Marine based on categories.

First Founding Legions (Loyalist)

Before the Horus Heresy, the Emperor created 20 Legions, referred to as First Founding Legions or Loyalists. However, after the Horus Heresy, the remaining legions were divided into smaller Chapters under the doctrine of Codex Astartes. Below are the surviving Chapters of the First Founding Legions.

Black Templars

The Black Templars originated from the Imperial Fists after the Horus Heresy, and they are a zealous and crusading Chapter. They do not follow the Codex Astartes doctrine on numbers and are usually at war, launching attacks in the galaxy.

Their combat style is melee, in which they mobilise their numbers of initiates and neophytes. They are fiercely anti-psyker and will not suffer witches or mutants to live.

Blood Angels

The Blood Angels are noble warriors who came from Sanguinius, and they have the twin curses of the Red Thirst and the Black Rage. They are perfectionists, who have a keen eye for art and beauty. In battle, they swiftly attack with fury, usually utilising aerial assaults and melee combat. Their Death Company consists of those consumed by the Black Rage, who are unleashed as berserkers in battle.

Dark Angels

The Dark Angels are the first Legion with a secret past, in which half of their Legion was betrayed and are now known as the Fallen. They are masters of the silent hunt, seeking to track and capture renegades. In combat, they feature the Deathwing and Ravenwing, and are highly tactical and flexible. They are highly distrustful, even of their fellow Space Marines, keeping their true purpose hidden.

Imperial Fists

The Imperial Fists are known as siege warfare specialists because of their high determination and incredible fortifications. They are one of the most disciplined Chapters of Space Marine, and their true character was shown when they played an integral role in the defence of Terra during the Horus Heresy. Their combat doctrine involves using ranged firepower, defensive tactics, and attrition warfare.

Space Wolves

Space Wolves originated from Leman Russ, and they possess a strong warrior culture, which makes them fiercely independent and aggressive. They do not follow the Codex Astartes doctrine and have a high preference for packs of warriors. This Chapter’s combat doctrine utilises brutal melee combat, shock assaults, and ambush tactics.

Salamanders

Salamanders are a human-friendly Chapter, preferring to defend humanity instead of pursuing strategic objectives. They are excellent craftsmen, known for making some of the best wargear in the Imperium. Salamanders are close-range firefighter specialists whose combat doctrine depends on flame weaponry, melta weapons, and durable armour. They are highly social, but their appearance makes them terrifying to outsiders.

Iron Hands

Iron Hands are obsessed with cybergenetic augmentation, and they perceive flesh as not strong, making them prefer machine parts. Their combat doctrine relies on mechanised warfare, using dreadnoughts, heavy vehicles, and extensive firepower. They have a strong dislike for weakness, after their Primarch Ferrous Manus was executed by Fulgrim.

White Scars

White Scars are highly intelligent and spiritual warriors. They are highly mobile and their combat doctrine utilises bike squads, Land Speeders, and air support to strike enemies precisely and decisively. White Scars are lone rangers, preferring to stay away from other Chapters in pursuit of war and speed.

Raven Guard

Raven Guard originated from Corvus Corax, a genius in covert operations. This Chapter is best described as the masters of stealth and guerilla warfare. Instead of brute force, they use precision strikes, infiltration, and sabotage as their strategy. Their combat doctrine utilises Jump Pack troops, sniper units, and rapid extraction tactics.

Successor Chapters

Successor Chapters originated from the First Founding Legion and were formed from the second and beyond Foundings. They derived most of their traits from their progenitors and developed a few unique identities. Here are Successor Chapters worth noting.

Crimson Fists

These are the offspring of Imperial Fists, known for their resilience. They are masters of ranged warfare and precise firepower using bolter drills. Although they were nearly eliminated, they remain a formidable, proud, and resilient force. In their small numbers, their strategy involves operating in small, elite squads.

Flesh Tearers

Flesh Tearers are the successors of Blood Angels, who are consumed by the Red Thirst. They are unrelentingly aggressive and are specialists in close combat, preferring wholesale slaughter. Their combat doctrine involves indiscriminate bloodshed, which is sometimes costly as they may end up killing their allies. The Chapter’s survival is in doubt due to deteriorating genetic flaws.

Lamenters

Lamenters are also successors of Blood Angels, and are known for their history of bad luck. Their gene-seed is stable, but their survival is threatened by several disasters, including betrayal and near-annihilation. These noble and self-sacrificing warriors fight with a sense of duty.

Mentors

This is a unique Chapter that focuses on experimental technology and training other Imperial forces. Mentors seldom engage in prolonged combat, and their doctrine involves using elite precision strikes. Considered highly intelligent, they are some of the best strategists among the Adeptus Astartes. They work in small squads, usually dispatched to oversee and improve Imperial forces.

Howling Griffons

This is a proud Chapter of Space Marine that strictly adheres to the Codex Astartes. They are highly skilled and are masters of siege warfare, attrition tactics, and prolonged campaigns. Their combat doctrine involves the use of measured warfare, outclassing their opponents with tactical supremacy. Howling Griffons are highly conspicuous, thanks to their colourful armour.

Carcharodons

Carcharodons are also referred to as Space Sharks, and their exact origin is unknown. They operate from Imperial space, with occasional appearances to wage war. In battle, they are ultra-violent and efficient, known for their unpredictable tactics, rapid strikes, and extreme brutality. They may recruit defeated enemies into their army.

Mantis Warriors

Mantis Warriors, formerly a Loyalist Chapter, are recognised for their war tactics, involving stealth, juggle warfare, and ambush. Their combat doctrine is considered a mix of Raven Guard-style infiltration and White Scars-like speed.

Exorcists

Exorcists perform demonic possession rituals to enhance their resilience to chaos. They are a secretive Chapter operating under Inquisitorial sanction and keeping their tactic unknown to other Space Marine Chapters. Their high flexibility makes them excel as Daemon hunters and Chaos purgers. The Chapter’s exact origin is unknown but is suspected to be Grey Knights offspring.

Renegade/Traitor Chapters

The Imperium has loyal Chapters, but not all Chapters are loyal to it. Some Chapters turned to Chaos, and are referred to as Traitor Legions, while others became renegades, choosing not to follow the rules but not embracing Chaos. Here are some of the most infamous Chapters of Space Marine.

Red Corsairs

Red Corsairs were originally Astral Claws, then turned to piracy after the Badab War. The group’s leader was Huron Blackheart, who became a fearsome warlord. This Chapter’s combat doctrine relies on opportunism through raiding, ambushes, and warp-based attacks. It recruits traitors and renegades.

The Fallen

This is an independent Chapter that broke away from the Dark Angels. They do not seek to rejoin the former group, neither do they embrace Chaos. Due to their scatteredness, they are difficult to track and eliminate.

The Sons of Malice

This renegade Chapter worships the Chaos God of Anarchy and Destruction, also known as Malal. They are cannibalistic, brutal warriors who hate both the Imperium and Chaos alike. Their combat doctrine is savage, preferring close combat and psychological warfare. They have completely abandoned Imperial doctrine, embracing chaos in their twisted way.

How many Space Marine Chapters are there?

It is estimated that 1,000 Space Marine Chapters exist in the Imperium. The estimate is based on Codex Astartes, which has Legions that are further divided into Chapters. 1,000 is not a fixed number because the number of Chapters fluctuates due to elimination, creation, and unrecorded successors.

Are there only 1000 Space Marines per Chapter?

Not all Space Marine Chapters adhere to the 1,000 rule of the Codex Astartes. Some Chapters maintain 1,000, while others have less or more than 1,000.

What Chapter has the most Space Marines?

Black Templars, which does not adhere to the 1,000 rule of the Codex Astartes, is believed to have the most Space Marines, ranging between 6,000 and 10,000.

What is the most powerful Space Marine Chapter?

There is no particular Space Marine Chapter considered the most powerful among them all. However, the most influential ones include Black Templars, Space Wolves, Dark Angels, and Blood Angels.

What happens if a Chapter is destroyed completely?

A Chapter can be destroyed completely if it is annihilated in war, and therefore, it becomes extinct. However, later, it may be revived if its gene-seed was stored.

Space Marine Chapters have unique legacies determined by their Primarch, doctrines, and unique situations. The warriors are committed to the values and purpose of their Chapters and continue to define the future of the Imperium. In the seemingly unending war against darkness, Space Marines are the greatest defenders of the Imperium.

