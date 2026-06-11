The Dunamis International Gospel Centre has been said to be the owner of the aircraft that suddenly landed on a concrete road under construction in Ogwashi-Uku around Asaba, the Delta State capital, on Wednesday, June 10

Sources privy to the investigation disclosed that the NCAA has been able to establish the country where the aircraft was first registered, while mentioning the aviation rules it violated

The sources further explained that the pilot was arrested for violating the age limit to fly an aircraft in Nigeria, and the infraction is expected to be taken to court soon

The private aircraft that suddenly landed on a road in Ogwashi-Uku around Asaba, the Delta State capital, on Wednesday, June 10, has been said to belong to Dunamis International Gospel Centre.

Sources privy to the ongoing probe of the incident said that the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has confirmed that the private aircraft was registered in the US in the name of Dunamis, the church headed by Pastor Paul Enenche.

Dunamis International Gospel Centre is said to own the private aircraft that landed on the road in Delta Photo Credit: @NTANewsNow

Source: Twitter

According to The Cable, the aircraft was brought to Nigeria to operate on a non-commercial flight (PNCF) permit. The aviation rules stated that the term means that the aircraft was not supposed to be used as a private charter, and that these conditions are being violated.

It was also reported that the aircraft had operated under the name of Mounthill Ltd before switching its operatorship to UMO Ltd in 2025 so that it could get the PNCF permit, which the federal government issued after the incident.

It was also learned that the UMO is owned by a member of the church, Mike Olaoye. The pilot, identified as Chris Baca, who is Pakistani, has been arrested for violating the age limit of the aviation rules.

Baca is said to be 70 years old, which is five years above the pilot's age limit to operate in Nigeria. The Cable further reported that the infraction would attract criminal prosecution.

The news has, however, started generating mixed reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their comments:

Isaac Junior said the church did not have an aircraft:

"Just to be clear, DUNAMIS CHURCH has no private jet or aircraft. Even Pastor Enenche's message last month about how he suffered and was stranded in London while on Air France is in the public space. Cable can do their investigation that DUNAMIS & PAUL ENENCHE has not Aircraft."

SmartNG suspected politics in the move:

"He’s been speaking against the government, so add one or two together, and you will get whatever answer you need."

Olanrewaju Michael criticised the pastor:

"A church pastor owns a private jet. What business are they doing with it? They’ll climb their altar and rant about how Nigerians are hungry but still extort from the same Nigerians for luxury. Woo, maybe I should mind my business before they come to build camp under my own comment."

BlueBlood wrote:

"Simple research of the tag on the plane would have informed you that this is false and it doesn’t belong to him or the church. That’s a Canadian /american registered airline."

You can read more comments on the report on X here:

Source: Legit.ng