Jungle tier list: the best jungle champions in League of Legends ranked
League of Legends (LoL) is a multiplayer video game developed by Riot Games in 2009. The game consists of the Jungler, the champion assigned to clear the jungle camps easily and ambush other champions in the lane. The video game has released its latest Patch 25.05 Notes, and fans need to stay updated. This guide gives a breakdown of the Jungle tier list in 2025.
- Which champ is the best jungle?
- Who is the easiest jungle champion in League of Legends?
- Who is the strongest jungler in the league?
The ultimate jungle tier list
The League of Legends arranges its champions tier list regularly to allow players to choose their jungle to help them play the game. It takes into consideration their techniques, ability and team performance. Below is the League of Legends jungle tier list based on Patch 25.S1.3, ranked from top to bottom.
|Rank (strongest to weakest)
|Champions
|S
|Cho'Gath, Warwick, Darius, Kayle, Mordekaiser, Poppy, Urgot, Aatrox, Camille, Irelia, Riven
|A
|Amumu, Diana, Master Yi, Nocturne, Warwick, Wukong, Bel'Veth, Viego, Kindred
|B
|Akshan, Anivia, Cassiopeia, Viktor
|C
|Jinx, Miss Fortune, Twitch, Vayne
|D
|Janna, Karma, Milio, Nami, Lulu
1. Cho'Gath
Cho'Gath is a huge behemoth that tramples its adversaries in the League of Leagues. The powerful character grows bigger with every creature it devours and vomits the excess material. Cho'Gath first appeared in the harsh light of Runeterra's sun, driven by an insatiable hunger.
2. Warwick
Warwick, originally a retired Zaunite gangster, is a monster who hunts the alleys of Zaun. His veins are filled with alchemical rage, and he terrorises criminals who attack the city.
3. Darius
Darius is a huge, bulky man with a serious face. The middle-aged beast is one of the most feared and battle-hardened commanders. Darius rose from humble beginnings to become the Hand of Noxus, cleaving through the city's enemies.
4. Kayle
Kayle is among the champions in League of Legends. She was born at the height of the Rune Wars to a Targonian Aspect. Kayle has been honouring her mother's legacy by fighting on the wings of divine flame for justice.
5. Mordekaiser
Mordekaiser is a brutal warlord who desires to conquer everything and destroy those who stand in his way. He uses his necromantic sorcery to turn souls blind into an eternity. The AP Bruiser is played in Baron Lane.
6. Poppy
Poppy is a no-nonsense, fierce and tenacious champion. She is often the first Star Guardian on the battle lines and is always ready to put her duty before everything and everyone. Poppy always questions Orlon's orders and is not always obedient when she disagrees.
7. Urgot
Urgot is a massive figure, standing taller than humans. He was once a powerful Noxian headsman who was betrayed by the empire. The champion is characterised by six gold and black mechanical legs with green tubes.
8. Aatrox
Aatrox was once honoured as the defender of Shurima against the Void alongside his brethren. He rose to become a great threat to Runeterra and the first to find freedom once more by corrupting those who wielded his essence.
9. Camille
Camille is an elegant and elite agent weaponised to operate outside the law. She is flexible and precise and views sloppy techniques as an embarrassment. Camille is more of a machine than a woman due to her pursuit of superiority.
10. Irelia
Irelia of Navori is one of the heroes produced by the Noxian occupation of Ionia. She was trained to fight by the ancient dances of her city and is blazing fast. Irelia can operate deadly blades gracefully and is dedicated to protecting her home province.
11. Riven
Riven was a swordmaster in Noxus and later became an expatriate in a land she tried to conquer. She worked hard and rose through the ranks, earning a legendary runic blade. Riven cut all ties with the empire and continues to find her place in the world.
12. Amumu
Amumu hails from ancient Shurima and roams the earth looking for a friend. He is a lonely and melancholy soul, doomed to remain alone through a curse. Amumu entangles enemies in bandages and deals with magic before stunning them.
13. Diana
Diana is a warrior of the Lunari and fights in Mount Targon. Her identity was fractured while sitting in the middle of assassin, jungler, and diver. Diana also goes by the name the Scorn of the Moon.
14. Master Yi
Yi is a thin, agile man with dark brown hair and tan skin. He is built with the highest win rate runes, and for every few consecutive basic attacks, Master strikes twice. Although he is not the best early in the game, he is stronger from level 5.
15. Nocturne
Nocturne is a demonic creature that thrives on fear induced by nightmares. The entity has become a primordial force of evil. Nocturne has been stable in 2025, and he is extremely strong early and mid-game.
16. Wukong
Wukong is a trickster video game character who uses his strength, intelligence, and agility to confuse his enemies and gain the upper hand. After he met his friend, Master Yi, he became the last student of Wuju martial arts.
17. Bel'Veth
Bel'Veth is a middle-aged woman with deep purple eyes, a third eye on her forehead, and grey skin. The empress is the end of Runeterra and the beginning of her monstrous reality.
18. Kindred
Kindred is a representation of the twin essence of death. It embodies the Lamb and Wolf nurturing itself as death gods and belief and memory of worshippers.
19. Akshan
Akshan is a LoL champion who fights evil with a dash of charisma and vengeance, and with no shirt. He is skilled in stealth combat and can throw Heroic Swing three times before cooling down.
20. Anivia
Anivia is a winged spirit who has gone through endless cycles of life, death, and rebirth to protect the Freljord. She was born of bitter winds and unforgiving ice to thwart anyone who invaded her homeland.
21. Viego
Viego was once the ruler of the lost kingdom who perished as he attempted to bring his wife from the dead. He assumes the enemy champion's form and gains their basic attacks and abilities.
22. Cassiopeia
Cassiopeia is one of the female champions. The deadly creature manipulates others to bow to her sinister will. She is also the youngest and most beautiful daughter of the noble Du Couteau family of Noxu.
23. Viktor
Viktor is a champion who has devoted his life to advancing humankind, becoming somewhat of a messiah of his people. He is an idealist who believes that violence is a variable necessary to balance the equation for the people of Zaun.
24. Jinx
Jinx is a manic and impulsive warlord from Zaun. She loves to wreak havoc without care for the consequences, using an arsenal of deadly weapons.
25. Miss Fortune
The character is a captain who is loved for her looks but feared for being ruthless. She is extremely skilled and is considered the best gunslinger in Bilgewater.
26. Twitch
Twitch is one character who is not afraid to get his paws dirty. He was born a Zaunite plague but grew up to be a passionate connoisseur of filth.
27. Vayne
Vayne is a deadly, remorseless Demacian monster hunter who has dedicated her life to finding and destroying the demon that murdered her family. She's willing to do anything to defeat the enemy, including infiltrating strongholds to strike first and hard.
28. Janna
Janna is a mysterious Wind elemental spirit who protects Zaun. She has been the protecting deity of Zaun for ages.
29. Karma
The character is the living embodiment of soul reincarnation, as she has been through it countless times. Karma always carries her accumulated memories into a new life each time.
30. Milio
Milio is a warmhearted young man from Ixtal in the video game. Despite being young, he has mastered the fire axiom and discovered how to soothe fire.
31. Nami
Nami is the first lady from the Marai tribe to leave the water and go to dry land after the ancient accord with the Targonians was broken. She is a headstrong young woman, vastly of the seas and built with the highest win rate runes in every role.
32. Lulu
Lulu is known for conducting dreamlike illusions and fanciful creatures together with her companion Pix as they roam around Runeterra. She enlarges her allies, granting them a large amount of bonus health, and knocks enemies away.
Which champ is the best jungle?
According to current meta-analysis, Cho'Gath, Warwick, and Darius are considered among the best jungle champions in League of Legends. This is due to their strong early game presence, high scaling potential, and unique playstyle.
Who is the easiest jungle champion in League of Legends?
Master Yi, Warwick, and Amumu are all high-ranking players who are champions in League of Legends. These champions are good for beginners because they are easy to play and can take out jungle camps quickly.
Who is the strongest jungler in the league?
The strongest jungler in League of Legends can vary depending on the situation and the player's skill level. Some of the top junglers include Peanut, Canyon, Viego, Master Yi, Lillia, and Ekko.
League of Legends, a multiplayer video game, has released its latest Patch 25.05 Notes, bringing intense competition among Junglers. Mastering the Jungle tier list will be key to securing victories in 2025.
