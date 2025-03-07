Jungle tier list: the best jungle champions in League of Legends ranked

League of Legends (LoL) is a multiplayer video game developed by Riot Games in 2009. The game consists of the Jungler, the champion assigned to clear the jungle camps easily and ambush other champions in the lane. The video game has released its latest Patch 25.05 Notes, and fans need to stay updated. This guide gives a breakdown of the Jungle tier list in 2025.

League of Legends champions: Diana (L), Mordekaiser (C), and Camille (R). Photo: @IonlyplayDiana on Facebook, @leagueoflegends, : @inawong87 on Instagram (modified by author)

Key takeaways

League of Legends (LoL) released its latest Patch 25.05 Notes on 4 March 2025.

(LoL) released its latest Patch 25.05 Notes on 4 March 2025. The jungler is the champion assigned to the jungle to clear all the enemies during battle.

assigned to the jungle to clear all the enemies during battle. The League Jungle tier list ranks the characters from the strongest to the weakest to help players decide who to play with.

to help players decide who to play with. The jungle rank is based on the win rate and performance over the past 90 days.

The ultimate jungle tier list

The League of Legends arranges its champions tier list regularly to allow players to choose their jungle to help them play the game. It takes into consideration their techniques, ability and team performance. Below is the League of Legends jungle tier list based on Patch 25.S1.3, ranked from top to bottom.

Rank (strongest to weakest) Champions S Cho'Gath, Warwick, Darius, Kayle, Mordekaiser, Poppy, Urgot, Aatrox, Camille, Irelia, Riven A Amumu, Diana, Master Yi, Nocturne, Warwick, Wukong, Bel'Veth, Viego, Kindred B Akshan, Anivia, Cassiopeia, Viktor C Jinx, Miss Fortune, Twitch, Vayne D Janna, Karma, Milio, Nami, Lulu

1. Cho'Gath

Cho'Gath of League of Legends. Photo: @summoners_rift on Instagram (modified by author)

Cho'Gath is a huge behemoth that tramples its adversaries in the League of Leagues. The powerful character grows bigger with every creature it devours and vomits the excess material. Cho'Gath first appeared in the harsh light of Runeterra's sun, driven by an insatiable hunger.

2. Warwick

League of Legends champion Warwick. Photo: @league.of.warwick on Instagram (modified by author)

Warwick, originally a retired Zaunite gangster, is a monster who hunts the alleys of Zaun. His veins are filled with alchemical rage, and he terrorises criminals who attack the city.

3. Darius

Darius is a huge, bulky man with a serious face. The middle-aged beast is one of the most feared and battle-hardened commanders. Darius rose from humble beginnings to become the Hand of Noxus, cleaving through the city's enemies.

4. Kayle

Kayle flapping her wings in battle. Photo: @leagueoflegends

Kayle is among the champions in League of Legends. She was born at the height of the Rune Wars to a Targonian Aspect. Kayle has been honouring her mother's legacy by fighting on the wings of divine flame for justice.

5. Mordekaiser

Mordekaiser of League of Legends. Photo: @leagueoflegends

Mordekaiser is a brutal warlord who desires to conquer everything and destroy those who stand in his way. He uses his necromantic sorcery to turn souls blind into an eternity. The AP Bruiser is played in Baron Lane.

6. Poppy

Poppy holding a hammer next to giant metallic statues. Photo: @leagueoflegends

Poppy is a no-nonsense, fierce and tenacious champion. She is often the first Star Guardian on the battle lines and is always ready to put her duty before everything and everyone. Poppy always questions Orlon's orders and is not always obedient when she disagrees.

7. Urgot

Urgot is a massive figure, standing taller than humans. He was once a powerful Noxian headsman who was betrayed by the empire. The champion is characterised by six gold and black mechanical legs with green tubes.

8. Aatrox

Aatrox is aiming a spear with his wings open. Photo: @leagueofkappa on Facebook (modified by author)

Aatrox was once honoured as the defender of Shurima against the Void alongside his brethren. He rose to become a great threat to Runeterra and the first to find freedom once more by corrupting those who wielded his essence.

9. Camille

Camille seated on a pillar. Photo: @inawong87 on Instagram (modified by author)

Camille is an elegant and elite agent weaponised to operate outside the law. She is flexible and precise and views sloppy techniques as an embarrassment. Camille is more of a machine than a woman due to her pursuit of superiority.

10. Irelia

Irelia of Navori is one of the heroes produced by the Noxian occupation of Ionia. She was trained to fight by the ancient dances of her city and is blazing fast. Irelia can operate deadly blades gracefully and is dedicated to protecting her home province.

11. Riven

Riven with her sword during battle. Photo: @leagueoflegends

Riven was a swordmaster in Noxus and later became an expatriate in a land she tried to conquer. She worked hard and rose through the ranks, earning a legendary runic blade. Riven cut all ties with the empire and continues to find her place in the world.

12. Amumu

Amumu is holding his magic spell. Photo: @leagueoflegends

Amumu hails from ancient Shurima and roams the earth looking for a friend. He is a lonely and melancholy soul, doomed to remain alone through a curse. Amumu entangles enemies in bandages and deals with magic before stunning them.

13. Diana

Diana, Scorn of the Moon. Photo: @IonlyplayDiana on Facebook

Diana is a warrior of the Lunari and fights in Mount Targon. Her identity was fractured while sitting in the middle of assassin, jungler, and diver. Diana also goes by the name the Scorn of the Moon.

14. Master Yi

Mater Yi swinging his sword during battle. Photo: @leagueoflegends on Instagram

Yi is a thin, agile man with dark brown hair and tan skin. He is built with the highest win rate runes, and for every few consecutive basic attacks, Master strikes twice. Although he is not the best early in the game, he is stronger from level 5.

15. Nocturne

Nocturne is a demonic creature that thrives on fear induced by nightmares. The entity has become a primordial force of evil. Nocturne has been stable in 2025, and he is extremely strong early and mid-game.

16. Wukong

Wukong is holding a sword at the back. Photo: @wukong on Facebook (modified by author)

Wukong is a trickster video game character who uses his strength, intelligence, and agility to confuse his enemies and gain the upper hand. After he met his friend, Master Yi, he became the last student of Wuju martial arts.

17. Bel'Veth

Bel'Veth in a purple ensemble. Photo: @leagueoflegends

Bel'Veth is a middle-aged woman with deep purple eyes, a third eye on her forehead, and grey skin. The empress is the end of Runeterra and the beginning of her monstrous reality.

18. Kindred

Kindred is looking at a golden warrior. Photo: @leagueoflegends

Kindred is a representation of the twin essence of death. It embodies the Lamb and Wolf nurturing itself as death gods and belief and memory of worshippers.

19. Akshan

Aksha is doing a flip in battle. Photo: @leagueoflegends

Akshan is a LoL champion who fights evil with a dash of charisma and vengeance, and with no shirt. He is skilled in stealth combat and can throw Heroic Swing three times before cooling down.

20. Anivia

Anivia is flying through the universe. Photo: @leagueoflegends

Anivia is a winged spirit who has gone through endless cycles of life, death, and rebirth to protect the Freljord. She was born of bitter winds and unforgiving ice to thwart anyone who invaded her homeland.

21. Viego

Viego was once the ruler of the lost kingdom who perished as he attempted to bring his wife from the dead. He assumes the enemy champion's form and gains their basic attacks and abilities.

22. Cassiopeia

Cassiopeia in battle. Photo: @leagueoflegends

Cassiopeia is one of the female champions. The deadly creature manipulates others to bow to her sinister will. She is also the youngest and most beautiful daughter of the noble Du Couteau family of Noxu.

23. Viktor

Viktor with his weapon during battle. Photo: @leagueoflegends

Viktor is a champion who has devoted his life to advancing humankind, becoming somewhat of a messiah of his people. He is an idealist who believes that violence is a variable necessary to balance the equation for the people of Zaun.

24. Jinx

Jinz in a purple outfit and long blue hair ready for battle. Photo: @leagueoflegends

Jinx is a manic and impulsive warlord from Zaun. She loves to wreak havoc without care for the consequences, using an arsenal of deadly weapons.

25. Miss Fortune

Miss Fortune holding two horns in a boat. Photo: @leagueoflegends

The character is a captain who is loved for her looks but feared for being ruthless. She is extremely skilled and is considered the best gunslinger in Bilgewater.

26. Twitch

Twitch is holding a chain while holding his weapon. Photo: @leagueoflegends

Twitch is one character who is not afraid to get his paws dirty. He was born a Zaunite plague but grew up to be a passionate connoisseur of filth.

27. Vayne

Vayne swinging herself in battle. Photo: @leagueoflegends

Vayne is a deadly, remorseless Demacian monster hunter who has dedicated her life to finding and destroying the demon that murdered her family. She's willing to do anything to defeat the enemy, including infiltrating strongholds to strike first and hard.

28. Janna

Janna holding her weapon under the sea. Photo: @leagueoflegends

Janna is a mysterious Wind elemental spirit who protects Zaun. She has been the protecting deity of Zaun for ages.

29. Karma

Karma discharges her spell under a cloudy sky. Milio is Photo: @leagueoflegends

The character is the living embodiment of soul reincarnation, as she has been through it countless times. Karma always carries her accumulated memories into a new life each time.

30. Milio

Milio is seated on a tree surrounded by gold creatures. Photo: @leagueoflegends

Milio is a warmhearted young man from Ixtal in the video game. Despite being young, he has mastered the fire axiom and discovered how to soothe fire.

31. Nami

Nami is holding her weapon under the sea. Photo: @leagueoflegends

Nami is the first lady from the Marai tribe to leave the water and go to dry land after the ancient accord with the Targonians was broken. She is a headstrong young woman, vastly of the seas and built with the highest win rate runes in every role.

32. Lulu

Lulu in her fairy world. Photo: @leagueoflegends

Lulu is known for conducting dreamlike illusions and fanciful creatures together with her companion Pix as they roam around Runeterra. She enlarges her allies, granting them a large amount of bonus health, and knocks enemies away.

Which champ is the best jungle?

According to current meta-analysis, Cho'Gath, Warwick, and Darius are considered among the best jungle champions in League of Legends. This is due to their strong early game presence, high scaling potential, and unique playstyle.

Who is the easiest jungle champion in League of Legends?

Master Yi, Warwick, and Amumu are all who are champions in League of Legends. These champions are good for beginners because they are easy to play and can take out jungle camps quickly.

Who is the strongest jungler in the league?

The strongest jungler in League of Legends can vary depending on the situation and the player's skill level. Some of the top junglers include Peanut, Canyon, Viego, Master Yi, Lillia, and Ekko.

League of Legends, a multiplayer video game, has released its latest Patch 25.05 Notes, bringing intense competition among Junglers. Mastering the Jungle tier list will be key to securing victories in 2025.

