Marvel Rivals tier list 2025: The best characters ranked in order of strength

Marvel Rivals is among the most-liked multiplayer hero shooters of 2025. The video game brings together iconic Marvel characters to give gaming enthusiasts an exciting experience of team-based combat. The game evolves with regular updates, and it is important to be abreast of the changes. Marvel Rivals tier list ranks characters according to strength and abilities.

Marvel Rivals characters: Black Panther, Captain America, and Star-Lord. Photo:@Loudwindow, @MatthewBitts, @ScyanYT on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Key takeaways

S-Tier characters in Marvel Rivals have multiple desirable abilities , including high power, damage, mobility, and utility. They are player favourites in competitive gaming.

, including high power, damage, mobility, and utility. They are player favourites in competitive gaming. Occasionally, Marvel Rivals makes changes, introducing patches and new heroes, and the changes can affect the rankings of the heroes .

makes changes, introducing patches and new heroes, and the . If you choose characters in the lower tiers, you should carefully strategise and balance to obtain the best results.

The Marvel Rivals tier list

The Marvel Rivals tier list arranges the video game characters in the order of their effectiveness in battle. It takes into consideration their abilities, survivability, damage output, and team performance. Below is a list of characters ranked in the order of strength.

Rank (Strongest to weakest) Heroes S Luna Snow, Hulk, Storm, Doctor Strange, Cloak & Dagger A Magneto, Hela, Invisible Woman, Hawkeye, Psylocke, Iron Man, Namor, The Punisher, Winter Soldier, Adam Warlock, Mantis, Rocket Raccoon, Peni Parker, Thor B Black Panther, Groot, Loki, Magik, Moon Knight, Star-Lord, Wolverine, Captain America C Mister Fantastic, Spider-Man, Venom, Iron Fist, Squirrel Girl, Jeff the Land Shark, Scarlet Witch D Black Widow

1. Luna Snow

Luna Snow has light and dark ice powers. Photo: @smittenartz, @madmatsudraws on Instagram (modified by author)

Luna Snow is a Strategist and uses her ice-manipulating abilities as her primary weapon of war. She uses ice to create slippery surfaces that hinder the easy movement of enemies and also heals allies with the powers. Her strengths effectively complement team efforts while also slowing enemies.

2. Hulk

Hulk is a powerful Vanguard who relies on his brute strength and fist to damage opponents. Photo: @anythingbott on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Hulk is a dominant character in Marvel Rivals with massive strength and durability. He can deliver devastating attacks on opponents while also managing damage caused to him by opponents. Hulk’s abilities increase gradually as they are fuelled by his rage, which increases as the battle progresses.

3. Storm

Storm has the power to manipulate the weather. Photo: @theoneandonlygalastar, @madmatsudraws on Instagram (modified by author)

Storm is a Duelist character and, as her name suggests, she manipulates the weather to disrupt and attack enemies. Using lightning strikes and strong winds, she can destroy targets and opponents. To her allies, she is a valuable partner and to her opponents, she is formidable.

4. Doctor Strange

Doctor Strange wields ancient spells which he uses to control battles. Photo: @Marveltricks on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Doctor Strange is a Vanguard who is a master of mystic arts. Using his mysterious forces, he can destroy and disrupt enemies by getting out their souls. His abilities not only make him effective in damaging opponents but also in defending and protecting his team.

5. Cloak & Dagger

Cloak and Dagger are hybrid and versatile fighters who work together to support their allies. Photo: @riseofthexwomen on Instagram

Cloak and Dagger are Strategists and work together to support their allies. They can manipulate light and darkness in favour of themselves and their team members. The duo can also heal their allies and effectively disrupt opponents.

6. Magneto

This Vanguard character uses his magnetic abilities to control battlefields. Just like magnets manipulate metals, he can use metals to create metallic barriers, from which he can safely launch attacks on enemies.

7. Hela

Hela is a powerful Asgardian sorceress and the goddess of death and can be effective in mid to long-range combat. Photo: @smokyshinobi_ on Instagram (modified by author)

Hela is a Duelist who harnesses her necromantic powers, enabling her to summon undead minions and deal significant damage to enemies. She is also good at defending allies. Her abilities make her a force to reckon with on the battlefield.

8. Invisible Woman

Invisible Woman disorients opponents by appearing and disappearing on battlefields. Photo: @AdeptaReality on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Invisible Woman is a Strategist, and her invisibility ability makes her an incredible hero of Marvel Rivals. In her invisible state, she can safeguard her allies, create barriers and disrupt enemies. Her abilities are advantageous as they are both defensive and strategic on the battlefield.

9. Hawkeye

Hawkeye is an archer who destroys his targets at a distance with a bow and arrows. Photo: @LrvrTheo, @MarverRivalsInf on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Hawkeye is a Duelist thriving as a master archer with excellent precision. The hero can unleash attacks targeting enemies with a bow and arrows from a safe distance away from enemies’ territory. He can cause massive damage with his shooting skills.

10. Psylocke

Psylocke is a psychic warrior capable of summoning various weapons with the power of her mind. Photo: @mariamoo.x on Instagram (modified by author)

Psylocke is a Duelist with both telepathic abilities and martial prowess. Her combat skills and psychic blades can destroy enemies. Many gamers like this character for her agility and mental power, which make her compete favourably against opponents.

11. Iron Man

Iron Man has a superior intellect and dons a nanotech battlesuit. Photo: @TopMarvelist on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Iron Man falls under the Duelist category and is a master of advanced technology, which he uses to his advantage in warfare. He can damage targets and eliminate opponents using his ranged attacks. This character is versatile and performs best when combined with the right allies.

12. Namor

His auto-tracking and auto-firing turrets make him a great choice for frontline battle. Photo: @pupskeryt on Instagram (modified by author)

Namor is a Duelist who boasts slightly higher base health compared to heroes in the category. He can use trident attacks and summon sea creatures to attack his enemies. The hero boasts temporary immunity to damage and crowd control. His primary fire, Trident of Neptune, has infinite ammo.

13. The Punisher

The Punisher is a formidable adversary capable of absorbing damage and dealing significant damage to opponents. Photo: @ev_illustration on Instagram

As a Duelist, The Punisher has multiple weapons which can deal significant damage to opponents. He can swap between weapons at will on the move and set traps to slow enemies, hence controlling the battlefield. The Punisher stands out with his excellent combat skills and tactical expertise.

14. Winter Soldier

Winter Soldier uses his enhanced mechanical arm to deliver devastating blows, causing high damage output. Photo: @lumidotexe on Instagram

Winter Soldier is categorised as a Duelist with advanced weaponry and excellent combat skills. He is a combo-based assassin who can easily shift from mid-range attacks to close-range combos with significant damage. His lethal weapons and combat skills make him a dangerous opponent.

15. Adam Warlock

Adam Warlock has powerful healing abilities and Quantum Magic. Photo: @jorykimbrell on Instagram

Adam Warlock is a Strategist hero whose abilities include Quantum Magic, which enables him to attack opponents with quick energy bolts, and his Cosmic Cluster allows him to connect and heal souls with a gentle touch. He performs well with other heroes and offers several benefits to the team.

16. Mantis

Mantis uses her impressive mental abilities and her penchant for plant control to damage her opponents. Photo: @madmatsudraws, @avanciia on Instagram (modified by author)

Mantis in Marvel Rivals is a Strategist and supports her team with impressive mental abilities and power to control plants. With her high-energy blast, she can launch thorn projectiles to enemies. She can also heal allies with her healing flower. The hero provides both support and crowd control.

17. Rocket Raccoon

Rocket Raccoon can heal, offer armour packs, and resurrect allies. Photo: @66Assault on X (Twitter)

Rocket Raccoon uses his abilities to support allies and tactical deployment. He is tech-savvy and utilises advanced weapons and gadgets not only to launch attacks on opponents but also to assist allies. His high intelligence combined with his weaponry makes him a resourceful team member.

18. Peni Parker

Peni Parker is a resilient ranged fighter with high self-sustaining capabilities. Photo: @jxondre, @phamoz on Instagram (modified by author)

Peni Parker is a Vanguard character in Marvel Rivals with excellent durability and defensive capabilities. She can protect her allies and absorb damage using advanced technology and battlefield control abilities. Players prefer her in their team of heroes due to her resilience and technological prowess.

19. Thor

Thor is considered the god of thunder and Vanguard aggression. Photo: @patrickbrownart on Instagram (modified by author)

Thor is a Vanguard in Marvel Rivals and is one of the most feared adversaries. He wields a hammer, Mjolnir Bash, to crush his enemies and control the battlefield. The hero can summon thunder and lightning to destroy his opponents. With his strength and crowd control abilities, he makes a formidable team member.

20. Black Panther

Black Panther thrives using cutting-edge Vibranium technology and ancestral power. Photo: @YellowVenom2, @Loudwindow on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Perhaps, Black Panther is one of the most popular heroes in Marvel Rivals. He is known for dealing significant damage to opponents with a blend of cutting-edge Vibranium technology and ancestral power. He thrives in close combat and can easily outmanoeuvre, attack, and destroy targets.

21. Groot

Groot thrives in controlling the battlefield, protecting teammates, and disrupting enemy plans. Photo: @alimoyo on Facebook

Groot is a Vanguard character with an incredible ability to manipulate vegetation. Using his Vine Strike, Groot can cause damage from a long range and launch projectiles with his Spore Bomb. His ability to entangle enemies and create barriers makes him a reliable team member.

22. Loki

Loki uses illusions and shapeshifting to support his team. Photo: @pupskeryt, @bernaju_games on Instagram (modified by author)

Loki is an elusive and deceptive Strategist, capable of using illusion and image manipulations to distract enemies and heal allies. He can attack using Mystical Missile shooting energy projectiles that cause significant damage to enemies. His trickery and support abilities make him a formidable adversary.

23. Magik

Magik wields her mighty Soulsword and is a skilled dark artist. Photo: @riseofthexwomen, @je.inks on Instagram (modified by author)

Magik, a Duelist character, has excellent swordsmanship and uses her Soulsword and teleportation abilities to distract and attack enemies. She can also launch a charge-up attack, whose magnitude of damage increases depending on the charge time. The hero can manipulate and control the battlefield in her favour.

24. Moon Knight

Moon Knight is also referred to as the Egyptian god of vengeance. Photo: @vicbazaine, @demonkingdraws on Instagram (modified by author)

Moon Knight is a Duelist hero who uses his resilience and combat skills to destroy opponents. He combines his martial arts and a range of weapons, including Crescent Dart and Moon Blade, to attack its targets. His abilities allow him to absorb damage, while also effectively fighting opponents.

25. Star-Lord

Star-Lord is recognised for his quick, unpredictable fighting style and acrobatic moves. Photo: @ScyanYT, @madcap412 on X (Twitter)

As a Duelist, Star-Lord is a highly skilled combatant capable of using a range of weapons, including elemental guns and jet bombs. He can launch rapid-fire shots on the move while dodging enemy attacks. Star-Lord is versatile and can adjust to various combat situations.

26. Wolverine

Wolverine is a specialized brawler who prefers close combat and uses his claws to tear enemies. Photo: @AllFatherMedia, @TheBlackHokage on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Wolverine is a Duelist who is an expert in close combat and excels by shredding apart enemies with his Adamantium claws. He moves swiftly on the battlefield, thanks to Vicious Rampage, which enables him to quickly lunge forward. His regenerative abilities help him to heal.

27. Captain America

Captain America is a Vanguard character who is a versatile tank equipped with agile movement. Photo: @MatthewBitts on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

As a Vanguard, Captain America thrives due to his offensive and defensive abilities. He can withstand damage and protect his allies, and can also launch destructive attacks using his Sentinel Strike. The hero uses his Living Legend shield to block incoming attacks.

28. Mister Fantastic

Mister Fantastic has stretch abilities that allow him to twist and stretch into any form with ease. Photo: @pupskeryt, @lcgoficial on Instagram (modified by author)

This Duelist hero stands out due to his elastic body that enables him to stretch and reach seemingly inaccessible places. He can launch stretch punches that damage opponents from a distance and keep his allies safe. His only downside is that his damage output is lower compared to other Duelists.

29. Spider-Man

Spider-Man stands out with his swinging and wall-crawling abilities. Photo: @__tardisman on Instagram (modified by author)

Spider-Man is a Duelist character who thrives by moving swiftly using web lines while dealing enemies significant damage. He has mastered multiple battlefield tactics, including using his signature three-hit melee combo and Cyber-Web Cluster. Most gamers choose him for his versatility and elusiveness.

30. Venom

Venom can wallcrawl and sprint while on walls. Photo: @vicbazaine on Instagram

Venom is a Vanguard who uses his dark predation as a primary weapon and can unleash damaging attacks at a distance. This hero can latch tentacles on opponents around him and slow them down with poison. He can absorb damage as well as unleash powerful melees, making him suitable for frontline support.

31. Iron Fist

Iron Fist is a Duelist who specialises in close-range combat dealing devastating blows to enemies. Photo: @bernaju_games, @dailycosmicmarvel on Instagram (modified by author)

Iron Fist is a Duelist who is a martial artist and thrives in close combat. His Jeet Kune Do consists of five consecutive strikes launched at high speed and can deal significant damage to opponents. He can also defend himself and his allies from attacks using Dragon Defense. His excellent combat skills make him a formidable adversary.

32. Squirrel Girl

Squirrel Girl can summon squirrel assistance and launch attacks on enemies. Photo: @boomerak3, @nikkiabregoart on Instagram (modified by author)

Squirrel Girl is a Duelist character in Marvel Rivals who uses her agility and squirrel companions to overwhelm enemies. Through her spontaneous rapid attacks and ability to summon squirrel assistance, she can cause significant harm to opponents. With her seemingly unconventional tactics, she manages to defeat opponents.

33. Jeff the Land Shark

Jeff the Land Shark can manipulate whirlpools to control battlefields. Photo: @vicbazaine, @jackson_caspersz on Instagram (modified by author)

As a Strategist, Jeff the Land Shark offers support through his healing and disruptive abilities. He can manipulate whirlpools to control battlefields in his allies' favour. He has team-up abilities and performs effectively alongside other allies, such as Luna Snow, Namor, and Groot.

Who is the best character in Marvel Rivals?

The best characters in Marvel Rivals are in the S-tier. These characters dominate both casual and competitive plays. They include Doctor Strange, Iron Man, Scarlet Witch, Thor, Mister Fantastic, and Moon Knight.

Will Human Torch be in Marvel Rivals?

Yes. As Radio Times reported, Human Torch and The Thing are expected to join Marvel Rivals heroes during the mid-season update of season 1. The update may happen in February 2025.

Is Marvel Rivals cross-progression?

Currently, Marvel Rivals does not allow cross-progression. Therefore, regardless of your performance, you do not progress to another platform.

Does the tier list change frequently?

Yes. There are seasonal changes, including patch updates, new hero introductions, and character buffs. Staying abreast with the changes helps you optimise your gameplay.

Are lower-tier characters useless?

Characters in the lower tiers may be weak but are not necessarily useless. Depending on your game strategy, you can incorporate them to boost the team with their skills. Including them also makes the game more fun.

Will Marvel Rivals be ranked in 2025?

According to Forbes, ranks are expected to be reset when the second half of Season 1 starts in February 2025. Based on your standing at the end of the first half of Season 1, prepare for a drop of four divisions.

Seasonal updates affect the rankings of Marvel Rivals characters, and players must be conversant with the most recent Marvel Rivals tier list to optimise their game. Heroes in the S and A tiers are the best for game domination, but including characters in other tiers with the right strategy can give desirable results.

