Patience Ozokwo has shared her thoughts on the types of roles she plays in Nigerian movies

When asked how it feels to portray wicked characters, the actress explained the reason she can deliver such performances so convincingly

Many people were left in stitches after hearing her explanation, while others praised her for being a talented and exceptional actress

Veteran Nollywood actress Patience Ozokwo has opened up about the kind of roles she plays in movies.

The movie star is widely known for portraying wicked characters and strict mothers-in-law in many of the films she has featured in.

Reactions as Patience Ozokwo opens up about playing villainous roles in movie. Photo credit@patienceozokwo

Source: Instagram

Over the years, her performances have become so memorable that many people have even created memes inspired by some of her movie roles.

While interacting with a group of people whose faces were not shown, a lady asked her how she feels about playing such roles in movies.

Patience Ozokwo speaks about her roles in movies

Responding, the actress explained that she has been helping to expose the ills in society—issues that many people are unwilling to address.

Speaking further, the veteran star said she feels extremely proud of herself for taking on such roles and shedding light on societal problems through her performances.

She also expressed confidence that her fans are proud of her for playing these impactful characters.

Fans react to Mama G's remarks

Fans defend Patience Ozokwo over roles in movies. Photo credit@patienceozokwo

Source: Instagram

Reacting to her comments, many fans were delighted to hear her perspective on the roles she plays in Nollywood movies. Several agreed with her, stating that they are indeed proud of her contributions to the industry.

One lady admitted that she still feels intimidated whenever she sees the actress speak about the roles she portrays, recalling some of the memorable films she has appeared in.

Others praised her talent and encouraged her to continue using her acting career to expose the ills in society, which many people shy away from highlighting.

In her words:

"I feel bold enough to expose the ills in society. Nobody wants to expose them, but I am doing it. I am extremely proud of myself, and I know that Mama G's lovers will be proud of me too."

Here is the Instagram video below:

What fans said about Patience Ozokwo

Reactions have trailed the video of the veteran star speaking about her role in the movie industry. Many shared their take on her and her acting prowess. Here are comments below:

@marcellojide reacted:

"As she dey talk, I begin to fear. Patch patch."

@naturalgirlofficial_ stated:

Ever proud!!! Keep exposing them, mama! Then I dey enjoy that part she loves enjoying herself omo.'

@ify_jenny_ehigie said:

"That voice sounds like Alex's voice. Omo! We love you too."

@sabiigirlfashion shared:

"We sef dey proud of you, Mama G."

Patience Ozokwo speaks on reason actors beg

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that veteran actress Patience Ozokwo was so concerned about what was happening in the movie industry that she had to address some issues.

In a video online, she stated the reason actors beg whenever they fall sick.

The actress added that when an actor becomes sick, such a person will manage with the money available till he exhausts it. Fans were able to reason with her as they applauded her and advised her colleagues.

Source: Legit.ng