All Warhammer 40k factions and how they play, explained

Orks (L), Adeptus Astartes (Space Marines) (C), Adeptus Mechanicus (R).



Warhammer 40k factions

The Warhammer 40,000 universe is one of the best battling games. From humanity’s defenders to Chaos and alien races, each faction shapes the story. Here is a guide to the major factions and their gameplay.

The Imperium of Man

The Imperium of Man is a colossal, authoritarian empire that spans millions of worlds. It unites humanity under the rule of the immortal Emperor. The Imperium of Man features the below factions.

1. Adeptus Astartes (Space Marines)

The Adeptus Astartes are super-soldiers.



Space Marines, or Adeptus Astartes, are the Imperium’s elite warriors and Warhammer 40k’s most iconic faction. These towering, genetically enhanced super-soldiers wear power armour and serve in proud Chapters.

On the tabletop, Space Marines are a versatile and beginner-friendly army. Their rules are simple, and they have strong offensive and defensive units. Players can build armies for long-range firepower, fast-moving assaults, or elite shock tactics.

2. Adeptus Custodes

The Adeptus Custodes excel in offence and defence.



The Adeptus Custodes are the Emperor’s guardians, genetically enhanced and superior to Space Marines. They are few but unmatched in combat skill, dedicated to protecting the Emperor and Terra.

On the tabletop, Custodes armies are small but highly durable and powerful. Their elite units excel in offence and defence, requiring strategic positioning. This faction suits players who prefer quality to quantity in their forces.

3. Astra Militarum (Imperial Guard)

The Astra Militarum (Imperial Guard) are strategic commanders.



The Astra Militarum, or Imperial Guard, is the Imperium’s main fighting force. They rely on vast numbers, heavy artillery, and armoured vehicles.

In gameplay, they offer diverse units, from massed infantry to powerful tanks. Players can focus on firepower and battlefield control, using defensive or offensive strategies. Their versatility makes them ideal for strategic commanders.

4. Adeptus Mechanicus

The Adeptus Mechanicus reside on Mars.



The Adeptus Mechanicus is the Imperium’s technological priesthood. They reside on Mars and craft advanced weapons and cybernetic enhancements.

In gameplay, they specialise in high-tech weaponry and precision tactics. Players can use superior firepower and unique abilities to dominate battles. Their emphasis on ranged combat and mechanical resilience offers a strategic and technology-focused playstyle.

5. Sisters of Battle (Adepta Sororitas)

The Sisters of Battle (Adepta Sororitas) suit players who prefer aggressive tactics.



The Adepta Sororitas, or Sisters of Battle, are the Ecclesiarchy’s militant force. They wield devastating weapons and perform miraculous feats.

On the battlefield, they combine strong infantry with powerful vehicles. Their Acts of Faith mechanic allows game-changing actions, reinforcing their spiritual strength. This faction suits players who prefer aggressive tactics and close-range combat.

6. Imperial Knights

Imperial Knights are unstoppable battlefield commanders.



Imperial Knights are towering war machines piloted by noble warriors upholding ancient codes of honour. These colossal engines of war symbolise the Imperium’s might and wield devastating firepower capable of turning the tide of battle.

In gameplay, they excel in durability and destruction, acting as the centrepieces of an army. Players must carefully deploy and prioritise targets due to their limited numbers. This faction appeals to those who enjoy commanding unstoppable battlefield titans.

7. Grey Knights

Grey Knights are powerful psykers.



The Grey Knights are an elite Chapter of Space Marines. They battle daemonic threats in secrecy. Each warrior is a powerful psyker with psychic abilities and specialised weaponry to purge corruption.

In gameplay, they rely on psychic powers and elite tactics. Players must use precise positioning and strategic decision-making due to their small model count. This faction rewards those who enjoy a challenging, high-skill playstyle.

8. Inquisition

Inquisition tackles all alien threats.



The Inquisition is a secretive organisation that eliminates heresy, corruption, and alien threats. Inquisitors wield absolute authority by commanding operatives, assassins, and military forces to root out dangers from within.

On the tabletop, they function as an allied force, adding Inquisitors and their retinues to Imperial armies. Players can use their unique abilities for strategic advantages. This faction is ideal for those who enjoy narrative depth and covert operations.

9. Agents of the Imperium

Agents of the Imperium operate like assassins.



Agents of the Imperium include elite operatives like Assassins and covert units that undertake critical missions beyond standard military forces. Their expertise in assassination, intelligence, and sabotage ensures the Imperium’s stability.

In gameplay, these specialised units integrate into larger Imperium armies that disrupt enemy strategies. Players must balance their inclusion based on battle size, making them a tactical choice for those who value precision and flexibility.

Chaos

Chaos embodies the dark forces of the Warp, a dimension shaped by sentient emotions. The Chaos Gods—Khorne, Tzeentch, Nurgle, and Slaanesh—represent war, change, decay, and excess. Here are the major Chaos factions and how they play.

1. Chaos Space Marines

Chaos Space Marines are former Adeptus Astartes who turned against the Emperor during the Horus Heresy. They wield corrupted power armour and dark sorcery to spread destruction.

On the tabletop, Chaos Space Marines offer versatile playstyles. Players can customise their forces with powerful infantry, psykers, and daemonic allies. They enhance strategy, allowing a mix of melee, psychic warfare, and ranged attacks.

2. Chaos Knights

Chaos Knights are known for their immense firepower.



Chaos Knights are towering war machines once loyal to the Imperium but later corrupted by the Warp. These monstrous walkers spread ruin across battlefields.

In gameplay, Chaos Knights function as super-heavy units with and resilience. Players can use them as standalone forces or allies to other Chaos factions. Their imposing presence demands attention, enabling aggressive tactics and battlefield control.

3. Death Guard

The Death Guard are a Legion of Chaos Space Marines devoted to Nurgle, the Chaos God of decay and disease. These factions embraced corruption and now spread plagues across the galaxy.

On the tabletop, Death Guard armies excel in durability and attrition-based tactics. Players can rely on high toughness and damage resistance to outlast enemies. Their slow but steady advance ensures battlefield dominance.

4. Thousand Sons

Thousand Sons factions.



The Thousand Sons are Chaos Space Marines who serve Tzeentch. They were scholars of forbidden knowledge but later cursed, with most of their warriors reduced to mindless automatons animated by magic.

In gameplay, Thousand Sons specialise in psychic abilities and ranged combat. Players can harness powerful spells to damage enemies and support their forces. Their elite infantry are resilient and excel in tactical firepower.

5. World Eaters

World Eaters factions are known for their love of pure violence.



The World Eaters are Chaos Space Marines who have wholly devoted themselves to Khorne, the Chaos God of bloodshed and war. They forsake strategy for pure violence, seeking battle to honour their brutal deity.

On the battlefield, World Eaters excel in aggressive melee combat. Players can use their units’ speed and ferocity to overwhelm opponents in close quarters.

6. Chaos Daemons

Chaos Daemons manifest the will of the Chaos Gods.



Chaos Daemons are nightmarish entities born from the Warp, manifesting the will of the Chaos Gods. Each god commands its legions, from the cunning minions of Tzeentch to the savage beasts of Khorne.

In gameplay, Chaos Daemons offer diverse and unpredictable tactics. Players can mix units from different gods to create unique synergies. Their ethereal nature allows for unconventional deployment and movement.

Xenos

In the Warhammer 40,000 universe, Xenos refers to any non-human, non-daemon, sentient species. They comprise a wide array of alien races and civilizations that pose threats to the Imperium of Man. Here are the factions under the Xenos category.

1. Aeldari (Craftworld Eldar)

Aeldari factions have a high speed and precision.



The Aeldari are an ancient and highly advanced race that travels the galaxy aboard massive Craftworlds. After the fall of their once-great empire, they preserve their culture and avoid extinction.

On the tabletop, Aeldari armies are renowned for their speed and precision. Players can utilise specialised units such as swift jetbikes and potent psykers. Their hit-and-run tactics reward strategic planning, requiring careful positioning.

2. Drukhari (Dark Eldar)

The Drukhari (Dark Eldar) are known for their extreme speed.



The Drukhari are a sadistic offshoot of the Aeldari who dwell in the dark city of Commorragh. They sustain their immortality through piracy, torture, and enslavement.

In gameplay, Drukhari armies rely on extreme speed and offensive power. Players can deploy fast, fragile units that strike hard and disappear before retaliation. Their glass-cannon playstyle demands aggressive tactics and precise target selection.

3. Harlequins

Harlequins are deadly warriors.



Harlequins are mysterious Aeldari performers devoted to the Laughing God, Cegorach. They act as entertainers and deadly warriors.

On the battlefield, Harlequins are highly mobile and excel in close combat. Players can use their speed and acrobatic abilities to outmanoeuvre enemies and launch devastating melee attacks. Their reliance on finesse makes them challenging but rewarding to play.

4. Ynnari

The Ynnari are an Aeldari faction devoted to Ynnead, the God of the Dead. They believe that embracing death will lead to salvation and seek to unite all Aeldari to overthrow Slaanesh.

In gameplay, Ynnari armies combine units from different Aeldari factions and gain powerful abilities when their units die. Players must balance risk and reward, sacrificing units strategically to enhance their army’s effectiveness.

5. Necrons

Necrons use advanced technology in wars.



Necrons are an ancient race of mechanical warriors who once ruled the galaxy. Their advanced technology and near-indestructible bodies make them one of the most resilient factions.

On the tabletop, Necron armies are known for their durability and relentless firepower. Players can field self-repairing units with powerful ranged weapons. Their straightforward tactics and strong defences make them accessible for beginners.

6. Orks

Warhammer 40k orks use crude technology in wars.



Orks are a warlike species that live for battle. Their society revolves around fighting, and their crude technology is powered by sheer belief.

In gameplay, Ork armies rely on overwhelming numbers and brutal melee combat. Players can field massive hordes of infantry supported by ramshackle vehicles.

7. T’au Empire

The T'au Empire use advanced technology in wars.



The T’au Empire is a young but rapidly expanding faction that seeks to unite the galaxy under the "Greater Good." They use advanced technology and diplomacy to bring other species into their fold.

On the battlefield, T’au armies focus on superior firepower and mobility. Players can utilise battlesuits, drones, and long-range weapons to dominate enemies from a distance.

8. Tyranids

Tyranids deploy bio-engineered organisms during wars.



Tyranids are a terrifying alien species that consume all life to fuel their endless hunger. They deploy countless bio-engineered organisms to strip planets of biomass. Their adaptability and sheer numbers make them an unstoppable force.

In gameplay, Tyranid armies excel in swarm tactics and biological warfare. Players can field vast numbers of creatures, from small gaunts to towering monstrosities. Their ability to adapt and overwhelm opponents rewards aggressive and flexible strategies.

9. Genestealer Cults

Genestealer Cults mix human and alien forces in their wars.



Genestealer Cults are secretive organisations created by Tyranid infiltrators. They infect and indoctrinate members of other species.

On the tabletop, Genestealer Cults specialise in ambush tactics and unconventional warfare. Players can deploy hidden units that emerge unexpectedly to disrupt enemy plans. Their mix of human and alien forces provides a diverse and unpredictable playstyle.

10. Leagues of Votann

Leagues of Votann factions are beloved for their tactical flexibility.



The Leagues of Votann, also known as Squats, are a hardy and technologically advanced faction. They have built a strong, pragmatic society that values resilience and innovation.

In gameplay, Leagues of Votann armies focus on durability and firepower. Players can field heavily armoured infantry and powerful vehicles equipped with cutting-edge weaponry. Their balanced playstyle offers a mix of strong shooting, resilience, and tactical flexibility.

How many factions are in Warhammer 40k?

There are over 20 main factions and numerous sub-factions. These factions are categorised into the Imperium of Man, Chaos factions, and Xenos (alien) factions.

What is the Imperium of Man faction?

The Imperium of Man is a vast, galaxy-spanning empire ruled by the immortal Emperor of Mankind. The regime unites countless human worlds under a strict hierarchy enforced by the Adeptus Terra and the Imperium’s vast military.

What is the most powerful faction in Warhammer 40k lore?

Determining the most powerful faction in Warhammer 40k lore is subjective and varies based on different narratives and perspectives. However, the Chaos Gods and their daemonic legions stand out as they embody the dark aspects of the Warp and pose a constant threat to the galaxy.

What is the religious faction in 40k?

The Adeptus Ministorum, also known as the Ecclesiarchy, serves as the primary religious institution in the Imperium of Man. They uphold the worship of the Emperor as the divine protector of humanity.

Understanding Warhammer 40k factions is key to mastering the game, as each army offers unique mechanics and tactics. Whether leading the disciplined Imperium, the chaotic forces of the Warp, or the diverse Xenos species, every player can find a faction that matches their strategy.

