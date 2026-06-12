Nollywood has been thrown into another round of mourning shortly after Alexx Ekubo's service of songs

A heartbreaking update about veteran Yoruba actor Kola Oyewo surfaced on social media

The report has left many, including celebrities, devastated as they pen tributes to the veteran

The Yoruba movie industry has lost a veteran actor, dramatist, and scholar in the person of Kola Oyewo.

The reports of Oyewo's death surfaced on social media in the late hours of Friday, June 12, 2026, after a post by his junior colleague, Olorunlaiye Yomi, on Instagram.

Sad update about veteran actor Kola Oyewo makes waves on social media. Credit: kolaoyewo

Source: Instagram

Sharing a picture of the veteran actor, Yomi added a caption that read,

"Rest in peace Baba Kola Oyewo Labaluyege, orun ire o."

Kunle Afod also confirmed the reports of the veteran's demise as he wrote,

"Tonight, we lost a true legend. Kola Oyewo has taken his final bow. His remarkable talent, timeless performances, and immense contributions to the Nigerian theatre and film industry will never be forgotten. His legacy will continue to inspire generations to come. Rest well, sir. Your work lives on. 🕊️ It’s a wrap."

Before his demise, Oyewo had, in a video with actor Kunle Afod in 2024, shared his health challenges.

The veteran actor, who lost his wife in 2020, recounted how the doctor informed him he had a large prostate, which was hindering him from passing urine.

The veteran recalled his pathetic experience, which included a series of surgeries, scans, and tests he underwent before he regained his health.

Kola Oyewo attended Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), where he obtained a certificate in dramatic arts and a certificate in Yoruba oral literature before he later received a Bachelor of Arts (B.A.) degree in Theatre Art from the same university in 1995. He proceeded to the University of Ibadan, where he received a Master of Arts and a doctorate (Ph.D.) in drama.

Nigerians pen tributes to Nollywood veteran actor Kola Oyewo. Credit: kolaoyewo

Source: Instagram

Kola Oyewo was famous for hit movies like Sango, Saworoide, Ola Rotimi's The Gods Are Not To Blame, Oleku, among others.

Olorunlaiye Yomi's social media post about Kola Oyewo's death is below:

Reactions as fans, celebs mourn Kola Oyewo

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions as many mourned the veteran actor. Read the comments below:

tobitreasuremusic commented:

"Chaiii… Baba catholic, may ur soul rest in peace papa."

oyinadeibukunoluoladipupofranc reacted:

"Aawww, the exit of a legend. He was indeed a versatile actor. An embodiment of great knowledge. Rest in power baba Oyewo. You indeed came, saw and conquered."

iamabiodunthomas commented:

"Man go live man go die may his soul rest on and may God bless and guide all that he left behind."

kennyabiodun04 said:

"We always think we have more time, Sometimes I query this life.Smh ….Rip baba."

mzkanyinkanmi reacted:

"But baba is over 80years,and he has lived a good life."

nikky_owokoya commented:

"Awwwh rest on legend. @kunleafod thank you once again for your service to humanity."

ife_oluwa.01 said:

"Why did he Cross my mind just this week!!! May his Gentle soul rest in peace."

Fans gift Kola Oyewo money

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Kola Oyewo could not hide his surprise after his junior colleague, Kunle Afod, paid him a second visit with money gifts from fans and well-wishers.

A video showed the moment Afod handed the veteran the sum of N505k, which he revealed was contributed by fans who appreciated his role in Nollywood.

Oyewo, who was stunned by the kind gesture, described the money as his retirement benefit while appreciating his supporters for remembering him.

Source: Legit.ng