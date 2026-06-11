A popular Nigerian cleric, Pastor Jerry Eze, shared the plan he had made to visit the actor before he tragically passed

Celebrities, family, and well-wishers gathered to mourn the late actor at a service of songs ceremony held in Lagos

The pastor, who spoke at the event, sparked reactions after he shared how the death of the actor cut short his plans

Popular Nigerian pastor, Jerry Eze, spoke about his plans to see Alexx Ekubo, only to hear about his tragic passing

Nollywood and fans were thrown into mourning when Alexx Ekubo died on May 11, 2026, after a battle with metastatic kidney cancer.

Alexx Ekubo: Pastor Jerry Eze Shares How Actor Died Day Before Their Planned Meeting, Sparks Buzz

Source: TikTok

A service of songs was held for late actor Alexx Ekubo on Wednesday, June 10, 2026, at the Monarch Event Centre in Lagos, bringing celebrities and family together to mourn the deceased.

Pastor Jerry Eze shares plan to see Alexx

The popular convener of the New Season Prophetic Prayers and Declarations (NSPPD), who gave an exhortation at the event, said Alexx had wanted him to come meet him.

Pastor Jerry said he had planned with popular singer Nathaniel Bassey to go and see Alexx on Tuesday, but the actor sadly passed on Monday.

In a clip reposted by @metronaija on X, the pastor was seen saying:

"Like Pastor Nath said, when we knew about the severity of what he was going through. It's no longer news that Alexx went quiet on every one of us. When we knew how severe it was, Pastor Nath agreed that we were going to see Alexx on Tuesday because it was really what he wanted, but by Monday, Alexx passed.

"We still agreed that Tuesday was a date and we were still going to meet with Alex and pray with Anwuli and the entire family."

Watch the X video below:

Reactions trail Jerry Eze's words at Alexx Ekubo's service

@bulleshi said:

What God cannot do does not exist would have been put to the test if he raised Alex from the dead people go still doubt sha

@gwinonenene

Another salesman! This one is like the armed robber that fabricated Jesus took to heaven for no Christianity reason. Eze is trying to sell ice to Eskimos. Clown. He was supposed to see him. What happened to all your fake Internet miracle schemas? Oh it doesn't work it's fake abi?

@KkLee19217023

Before y'all drag this man of God, know that he's not the giver of life or the taker. He's a vessel in the hands on God. God is the one that decides who to heal and who to take. Yes, prayers works, I'm a living testimony.

@ani49488

Alex was loved by everyone. May he have peace. Can't stop these tears."

In a related story, a woman posted a screenshot of what she saw when she visited the Instagram page of Alexx Ekubo’s ex-lover, Fancy, after the actor’s death.

Pastor Ighodalo speaks about Alexx Ekubo's wife

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the senior pastor of Trinity House, Pastor Ituah Ighodalo, spoke about how Alexx Ekubo’s wife, Anwuli, had behaved since the demise of her husband.

The pastor, who spoke at the event, shared his observation about the actor’s wife, Anwuli, and why he appreciated her.

Source: Legit.ng