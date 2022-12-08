20 most famous wizards of all time from history and fiction

Wizards and witches have been featured in many cultures around the world for centuries. They appear in fiction stories told in books and movies. Wizards are known to be mysterious, with powers to help or harm others. These are the most famous wizards of all time in fiction and history.

A wizard is a wise human with skills enabling them to cast a magic spell. According to some stories, these skills can be learned, and some are inborn. Stories of these wizards have found their way into modern pop culture via fantasy books and TV shows. From evil enchanting wizards to fireball-wielding witches, these wizard characters are the most powerful of all time.

20 most famous wizards (and witches) of all time

Wizards are known to possess power that is beyond human nature. Below are some of the famous wizards in history and the fantasy world.

1. Albus Dumbledore

Dumbledore is a powerful wizard with a significant supporting role in the Harry Potter franchise. He is the headmaster of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry and is a mentor figure for Harry Potter. He teaches him what love encompasses and the importance of forgiveness. He also serves as the main deterrent against the antagonist, Lord Voldemort.

2. Gandalf the Grey

Gandalf is an important character in J. R. R. Tolkien's novels The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings. He went by Gandalf the Gray and later changed to Gandalf the White. Gandalf possessed great power. In The Lord of the Rings, he is one of the greatest wizards sent to unite the people against the evil of Sauron. Of all the wizards sent to the mission, he was the only one who stayed true to his mission.

3. Harry Potter

You must have heard about Harry Potter. He is one of the most famous fictional wizards ever and the main character of the Harry Potter franchise. Harry was orphaned as a baby and was raised by his relatives who mistreated him.

On his 11th birthday, he discovers he has magical powers. Harry joins the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry to learn how to use his powers. There a series of life-threatening adventures begin.

4. Merlin

Merlin is one of the famous wizards in mythology from Arthurian legend. He is the right-hand man to King Arthur and is part of the adventures of Arthur and his Knights of the Round Table. Merlin uses extraordinary powers for good and to help Arthur's kingdom. His weakness with women leads to his demise when he is buried alive in a cave. The character has been portrayed by many in pop culture, the most famous being Colin Morgan's Merlin from the eponymous TV show.

5. Sauron

Sauron is the main antagonist of The Lord of the Rings. The evil wizard is consumed with finding the One Ring to be ruler over everyone. He keeps changing his form, but a disembodied eye is most recognized. Although his quest for power doesn't end well, he remains a terrifying character throughout The Lord of the Rings trilogy.

6. The White Witch (The Chronicles of Narnia)

Queen Jadis, also known as The White Witch of Narnia, is a powerful witch. She grows powerful in dark magic during the 900 years of her banishment. The White Witch is half-jinn and half-giant with high physical prowess. She influences the weather and turns people to stone. The White Witch's rule ends thanks to a talking lion and four young kids.

7. Willow Rosenberg

Willow Rosenberg is a witch in Buffy the Vampire Slayer and is Buffy's best friend. She starts as a timid young teenager who discovers she has magical powers and later transforms into a powerful witch. Dark Willow nearly destroyed the world before her past pulled her back from the brink.

8. Jafar

Jafar, the sorcerer, is the antagonist of Disney's Aladdin, serving the sultan as the Grand Vizier. He uses his magic in secret to manipulate the sultan's mind and eventually plots to usurper the throne. He recruits Aladdin, who later wages war against his evil scheme.

9. Prospero

Prospero is the protagonist of William Shakespeare's The Tempest. He initially ruled the city of Milan in Italy as a duke. His brother Antonio usurped the duke and set Prospero and his daughter Miranda on the sea to die.

They, however, find a small island where they start a new life, and Prospero gains magical powers. He attempts to control everything that crosses his path.

10. Jareth, the Goblin King

Although Jareth is called a king and not a wizard, he possesses incredible magical powers. He uses his powers to try and stop Sarah Williams from saving her brother in the cult classic Labyrinth. Jareth was the most enchanting sorcerer, with blond hair and some out-of-this-world pipes.

11. Morgana le Fay

Morgana plays the arch-enemy of both Merlin and Arthur in many tales. Going by her name, her origin is some form of fairy creature. She has magical abilities that allow her to wreak havoc across the land. Morgana has remained a powerful sorceress even though her exact nature and role vary from story to story.

12. Harry Dresden

Dresden is the main character in The Dresden Files book series. He is a detective who has magical skills that he uses to assist him in his duties. Harry is "the world's only consulting wizard," and both human and vampires presents cases to him.

13. Glinda

Glinda, also known as the Good Witch of the South, features in The Wizard of Oz franchise. She is the ruler of Quadling Country and is also the protector of Princess Ozma. Glinda becomes the most powerful sorceress in Oz after the Wizard of Oz leaves using his balloon.

14. Circe

Circe is a demi-goddess from Greek mythology, and her parents vary according to the source material. Some sources claim that titan Helios and the nymph Perse are her parents, while others say it's King Aeetes of Colchis and the goddess Hecate. Regardless of who her parents are, she is infamous for her role in The Odyssey.

15. John Dee

John Dee is one of the most famous wizards in history who combined the wonder of magic with astrology. He was notable for being under the patronage of Queen Elizabeth I in 16th century England. His responsibilities included using astrology to predict the queen's future.

16. Doctor Strange

One of the most iconic wizards in modern media, Doctor Strange, is one of the most famous wizard names in contemporary media. He first appeared in a Marvel comic book and later on the big screen as part of Marvel's Cinematic Universe (MCU). Doctor Strange is responsible for guarding the Time Stone that dates back to creation time.

17. Emperor Palpatine

Emperor Palpatine, also known as Darth Sidious, holds the title of Dark Lord of the Sith. Palpatine is one of the famous sorcerers credited for bringing the Grand Plan of the Sith to completion. He also squashed the prophecy of the Chosen One, Anakin Skywalker. Although he was killed, it took every Jedi to have ever lived to keep him in the grave.

18. Saruman

Saruman, also known as Saruman the White, led other wizards sent by the Valar to Middle-earth during the Third Age. As a leader to other wizards, Saruman could use more power than the others. He was also the most cunning of the wizards, and he understood Sauron the most.

19. Medea

Medea is one of the most infamous witches from Greek mythology. She is the daughter of King Aeetes of Colchis and served as the priestess of Hecate. She falls in love with Jason, which leads her to murder her brother to help Jason steal the Golden Fleece.

20. Aleister Crowley

Aleister Crowley is one of the most iconic historical wizards. He lived between the years 1875-1947 in England. He is known for being the founder of a religion called Thelema, as well as for his involvement in occultism and the practice of magick. After his death, Crowley has become a cult figure.

You may have heard about magic and spells either in books or movies. These magic and spells are cast by wizards, some of who have become famous throughout history. The above list of the most famous wizards throughout history and pop culture will surely leave you spellbound.

