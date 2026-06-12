Gombe lawmaker Yaya Bauchi Tongo died in Abuja after an illness, as confirmed by former minister Professor Isa Ali Pantami

Tongo passed away at Nizamiye Hospital following a critical health condition noted by Pantami during a visit

Prof. Pantami expressed condolences and explained the spiritual significance of Tongo's death occurring on a Friday

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Gombe, Gombe state - Yaya Bauchi Tongo, the lawmaker representing Gombe/Kwami/Funakaye constituency in the House of Representatives, is dead.

Prof. Isa Pantami, a former minister of communication and digital economy, announced the sad development via his X (formerly Twitter) account on Friday evening, June 12, 2026. Pantami, a gubernatorial aspirant, hails from Gombe state in the northeast geopolitical zone.

Yaya Bauchi Tongo, a lawmaker from Gombe state, is dead, with former minister Isa Pantami confirming the development on X on Friday, June 12.

Source: Original

Yaya Bauchi Tongo dies in Abuja

Legit.ng gathered that Tongo breathed his last at Nizamiye Hospital in Abuja, today, Friday, June 12, 2026.

Pantami said he visited Tongo on Friday afternoon, June 12, at the hospital where the House of Representatives member was receiving treatment and "have been deeply worried because of the condition I saw him in."

He wrote on X with an accompanying 6-second video:

"We have lost our representative for Gombe, Kwami, and Funakaye, Hon. Yaya Bauchi Tongo. He passed away today, Friday, 12th June 2026.

"Today, along with Alhaji Bappa Ahmad Abdullahi and some colleagues, I visited him. I was with him at Nizamiye Hospital, Abuja, from 3:30pm to 3:50pm, where I prayed for him. I also met his friend, two of his children, and other relatives at the hospital. They received me and accompanied me to his room (video attached)."

Pantami continued:

"Since leaving the hospital, I have been deeply worried because of the condition I saw him in. Even to a layman like me, his health condition was clearly critical. However, we always put our trust in Allah, the Almighty God. A few hours later, I received news of his passing at Nizamiye Hospital, Abuja, today, Friday."

Isa Pantami discloses Yaya Bauchi Tongo's death in Abuja. Photo credit: @ProfIsaPantami

Source: UGC

Pantami prays for Yaya Tongo

The ex-minister added:

"We have lost one of our own. However, passing away on a Friday carries its own spiritual blessing. The Prophet Muhammad said: "No believer passes away on Friday, or its night, but that Allah will protect him from the trial of the grave.” (Tirmidhi: 1074).

"May Allah admit him to Jannatul Firdaus along with our departed parents and loved ones, and grant his family and relatives the fortitude to bear this loss."

Pantami’s full statement can be read below, as shared in his post on X:

Photos of the late Gombe lawmaker can be seen below via X:

ADC lawmaker Danjuma is dead

Earlier, Legit.ng reported the death of Hassan Danjuma, the member representing Dawakin Kudu/Warawa federal constituency in the House of Representatives.

News of his death was confirmed through a Facebook post written in Hausa by Saifullahi Hassan, a media aide to Rabiu Kwankwaso.

According to the statement, the late African Democratic Congress (ADC) lawmaker showed no signs of illness shortly before his passing.

Source: Legit.ng