What is the fastest plane ever: Top 10 fastest aircraft in history

Planes are the fastest mode of transport. Apart from passenger planes, war jets have great speed, as measured in Mach. These planes are a symbol of technology, power, and pride. But what is the fastest plane ever?

Top five fastest planes ever. Photo: Robyn Beck, Brettmann, Universal History, Armstrong Roberts, Aviation images/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

We strive to provide our readers with valuable insights and information through our various rankings and lists. For this list of the fastest planes, we have compiled data from multiple sources, including NASA, the National Air and Space Museum, and the National Museum of the United States Air Force. The speed is calculated in Mach, which is the ratio of an object's speed in a given medium to the speed of sound in the same medium.

Top 10 fastest planes

The world has seen planes that can reach great velocities after breaking through the sound barrier. Most of these planes are used for military purposes, and almost all superpower countries have them. If you are an aviation and speed enthusiast, check out the 10 fastest planes below.

Rank Plane Speed (Mach) 1 NASA X-43 9.8 2 North American X-15 6.72 3 Lockheed SR-71 Blackbird 3.3 4 Lockheed YF-12 3 5 MiG-25 Foxbat 2.83 6 MiG-31 Foxhound 2.83 7 F-15 Eagle 2.497 8 Sukhoi Su-27 Flanker 2.35 9 MiG-23 Flogger 2.35 10 F-14 Tomcat 2.34

1. NASA X-43 — Mach 9.8 (7365.78 mph)

A B-52B launch aircraft lifts off with NASA's X-43A hypersonic research aircraft and its modified Pegasus booster rocket attached under its right wing. Photo: Robyn Beck

Source: Getty Images

The NASA X-43 is the fastest plane in the world. Its design enables it to reach a speed of Mach 9.6 (7365.78 mph). The first three experimental NASA X-43s were manufactured but did not work. Boeing must first drop the jet to be able to fly. Still, this is the most impressive aircraft.

2. North American X-15 — Mach 6.72 (5140.7 mph)

The sleek black NASA X-15 comes in for a smooth landing at a dry lake bed in the Mojave desert under the control of Joe Walker, test pilot for NASA.Photo: Brettmann

Source: Getty Images

The North American X-15 is second among the world's fastest aircraft. It was developed in the 1950s and 1960s and is designed to reach Mach 6.7 (5140.7 mph) speeds. During the initial launch, pilots had to wear pressure suits and rely on stability augmentation systems and reaction control in thin air.

3. Lockheed SR-71 Blackbird — Mach 3.3 (2531.99 mph)

U.S. Air Force Lockheed SR-71A Blackbird from the 9th Strategic Reconnaissance Wing near Beale Air Force Base, California. Dated 1988. Photo: Universal History Archive

Source: Getty Images

The Lockheed SR-71 Blackbird is an enduring symbol of technological prowess and speed. Designed in 1966 as a reconnaissance jet, it moves at Mach 3.3 (2531.99 mph) and can reach altitudes of 85,000 feet. Out of 35 planes, only 12 crashed, and none were lost in combat.

4. Lockheed YF-12 — Mach 3 (2455.26 mph)

A view of the 1960s 1970s Lockheed YF-12A Military Jet Aircraft plane in the sky. Photo: H. Armstrong Roberts (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

The Lockheed YF-12 is closely related to the SR-71 Blackbird. Lockheed's Skunk Works division developed it in the 1960s. It cruises at Mach 3.2 (2455.26 mph), among the fastest planes, and its high-speed interceptor has astonishing capabilities.

5. MiG-25 Foxbat — Mach 2.83 (2163.699 mph)

Russian Air Force Mikoyan MiG-25PU Foxbat is taking off in the flying display at the 1999 MAKS Airshow. Photo: Aviation images

Source: Getty Images

The MiG 25 Foxbat is also known as the Mikoyan-Gurevich MiG 25 in full. It has a speed of Mach 2.82 (2163.699 mph) and can reach Mach 3.2 (2455.26 mph). It is used mainly by the Air Force, but its use is limited today. Few countries use it, including Russia, Algeria, Turkmenistan, and Syria.

6. MiG-31 Foxhound — Mach 2.83 (2171.372 mph)

Russian Mikoyan MIG-31 (NATO reporting name: Foxhound) jet fighter aircraft during the MAKS-2021 International Aviation and Space Salon, on July 20, 2021, in Zhukovskiy, Russia. Photo: Mikhail Svetlov

Source: Getty Images

The MiG-31 Foxhound, also known as Mikoyan Gurevich-31 Foxhound, is one of the oldest operating planes. It is easy to handle, making it more user-friendly. These jets are also easy to find radar with. They can fly at lower and higher altitudes and cruise at a top speed of Mach 2.83 (2171.372 mph).

7. F-15 Eagle — Mach 2.497 (1915.8711)

A U.S. Air Force F-15C fighter jet taking off from the Kadena Air Base in Japan's southern island prefecture of Okinawa on Dec. 11, 2023. Photo: Kyodo News

Source: Getty Images

McDonnell Douglas's F-15 fighter aircraft is one of the fastest jets in the world. It was developed over 50 years ago and is available worldwide. The aircraft has a speed of March 2.497 (1915.8711) thanks to its high wings and low weight, which allow it to rotate in the air. The jet is used in the Air Force, and to date, the F-15 Eagle has over 100 victories in combat and zero losses.

8. Sukhoi Su-27 Flanker — Mach 2.35 (1803.082 mph)

Sukhoi SU-27 Flanker 39 of the Ukrainian Air Force with blue digital camo livery seen flying at Kleine Brogel Military Air Base EBBL airport in Belgium. Photo: Nicolas Economou

Source: Getty Images

The Sukhoi Su 27 Flanker is multipurpose and used for many purposes worldwide. Its speed of Mach 2.35 (1803.082 mph) makes it one of the fastest planes ever, and its climbing speed of 12 kilometres per mile is impressive. The plane's features allow it to participate in various military missions. Other aircraft related to the Su-27 include the Su-30, Su-33, and Su-34.

9. MiG-23 Flogger — Mach 2.35 (1803.082 mph)

The MIG 23 Flogger is among the most populous planes ever. Its variable-sweep light wings are ideal for dogfight situations. The maximum top speed of the MIG 23 Flogger is Mach 2.35 (1803.082 mph). The plane is almost 60 years old, and thanks to its speed and sweep wings, it is still in service.

10. F-14 Tomcat — Mach 2.34 (1795.41 mph)

A Grumman F-14 Tomcat does a low-level fly-by during a military exhibition at Blythe Air Show, November 2, 1985 in Blythe, California. Photo: Bob Riha, Jr.

Source: Getty Images

The F-14 Tomcat is widely recognised for appearing in the 1986 hit movie Top Gun. The plane has two cockpits for the fighters and is taken into the air by another aircraft. Once airborne, it is released to perform its assignments. The F-14 Tomcat has an impressive speed of 2.34 (1795.41 mph).

What is the fastest plane speed?

The fastest plane speed is Mach 9.8 (7365.78 mph), derived by NASA X-43. However, Boeing must drop the plane before it can fly and fulfil its tasks.

Has Mach 10 been reached?

An aircraft has not reached Mach 10 speed. However, the NASA X-43A spacecraft's highest speed reached Mach 10.

Is the SR-71 the fastest plane?

The SR-71 Blackbird is the fastest jet in the world, with an of Mach 3.3. It is four times as fast as a commercial airliner.

The fastest plane in the world is NASA X-43, which reached Mach 9.8. Other aircraft with incredible speeds are found around the world. If you are an aviation enthusiast, the above is a list of the top 10 fastest planes in the world.

Legit.ng published an article about the most expensive cars. The world is full of luxurious vehicles manufactured by the best engineers. These automobiles are costly as they symbolise status and money. The most expensive cars have cutting-edge technology and are limited in number.

If you are a car enthusiast, then you appreciate quality automobiles. New cars are being produced with improved technology. These posh cars are made for comfort, enhanced performance, and art. Find out the most expensive cars ever made.

Source: Legit.ng