iGumdrop's biography: age, height, real name, ethnicity, boyfriend

iGumdrop is an American Twitch streamer and social media personality well known for her Just Chatting streams on Twitch. Find out more about her life below.

iGumdrop next to a Christmas tree. Photo: @igumdrop

Source: Instagram

The Twitch streamer has also gained a massive following across different social media platforms such as Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok.

Profile summary

First name: Jaime

Jaime Last name: Horan

Horan Famous as: iGumdrop

iGumdrop Date of birth: 11th May, 1998

11th May, 1998 Place of birth: New York

New York iGumdrop's age: 23 years (as of 2021)

23 years (as of 2021) Gender: Female

Female Birth sign: Taurus

Taurus Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Asian

Asian Height in feet: 5 ft 4 in

5 ft 4 in Height in metres: 1.63 m

1.63 m Weight in kilograms: 57 kgs

57 kgs Weight in lbs: 126 lbs

126 lbs Body measurements: 32-26-34 inches (81-66-86 cm)

32-26-34 inches (81-66-86 cm) Waist size: 26 inches

26 inches Hip size: 34 inches

34 inches Shoe size: 5 (US)

5 (US) Bra size: 32 B

32 B Body build: Slim

Slim Hair colour: Black

Black Eye colour: Black

Black Profession: Social media influencer and Twitch streamer

iGumdrop's biography

The Twitch star was born on 11th May, 1998 in New York to a Malaysian family. Her real name is Jaime Horan.

According to her Twitch profile, she loves drawing, games, and cooking.

Not much is known about her parents and siblings.

How old is iGumdrop?

As of 2021, the Twitch star is 23 years old. She celebrates her birthday on 11th May every year.

Career

iGumdrop poses for a photo. Photo: @igumdrop

Source: Instagram

After completing her computer science studies, she began working with a gaming company. She slowly developed an interest in gaming, and that's how she ventured into becoming a full-time Twitch streamer.

With the help of her gaming skills, she has managed to become one of the most popular Twitch streamers.

She plays a variety of games on Twitch. They include Fire Emblem Heroes, Minecraft, MapleStory, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and League of Legends. She also uploads her gaming videos on her YouTube channel.

Currently, iGumdrop has over 217k followers on her Twitch account.

Who is iGumdrop's boyfriend?

The Twitch star has been rumoured to be dating Smoothie.

Smoothie, who goes by the name Andy Ta on Twitter, is a Canadian professional League of Legends player.

He has played for Team Dragon Knights, Team Liquid, Cloud9, Echo Fox, and Team SoloMid.

iGumdrop's height and body measurements

iGumdrop taking a photo. Photo: @igumdrop

Source: Instagram

The Twitch star is 5 ft 4 in ( 1.63 m) tall and she weighs 57kg (125 lbs ). She has black eyes and black hair; however, she loves to dye her hair different colours like blue and pink. Her body measurements are 32-26-34 inches (81-66-86 cm).

Social media presence

iGumdrop is not only popular on Twitch but also on other social media platforms. Currently, all her social media pages have a significant number of followers.

Her YouTube channel has over 154k subscribers.

She also has 283k+ followers on her Instagram account, 243k+ followers on her Twitter account, and 103k+ on her TikTok account.

If you want to see some of iGumdrop's hot images, you are welcome to visit her Instagram page, which contains many beautiful photos of her.

iGumdrop is an accomplished star who is a great inspiration to the young generation. She has managed to capture the hearts of many through her YouTube videos and Twitch streams.

Source: Legit Nigeria