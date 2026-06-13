A Nigerian lady who attends a Catholic church has shared a post advising members about their financial situations

In a now-viral video posted on her official TikTok account, she told them what to do to escape poverty

Her post drew massive reactions as some netizens supported her stance while others made other suggestions

A Nigerian lady who attended a Catholic church posted advice concerning money matters for members of her congregation.

She focused on practical steps that people could take when they found themselves without funds, and her message went viral quickly.

Catholic lady shares one habit that quickly trashes poverty. Photo credit: @dee_jay/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady advises Catholic church members

Identified by the TikTok handle @dee_jay, she recorded a short clip and uploaded it there, where it attracted attention within a short period.

In the video she addressed fellow Catholics directly and urged them to consider a particular saint when they faced financial difficulty.

She suggested that prayer could play a role in changing their circumstances, and she specifically mentioned Saint Expeditus as someone worth approaching.

The lady also indicated that the Virgi could be included in such prayers, adding that she believed Mary might intercede on their behalf.

Lady explains how broke members can change their situations. Photo credit: @dee_jay/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

In her words:

Reactions as lady advises Catholic members

The clip did not remain limited to her followers. It was shared widely and soon became a topic of discussion among internet users.

A number of TikTok viewers expressed support for her viewpoint and agreed that faith and devotion to saints could help during periods of hardship.

Others took a different position and offered alternative views on how people ought to handle poverty.

@preshy asked:

"Please how do I go about it?"

@mpafide042 asked:

"Wats the name of the song plsss?"

@Your favorite commented:

"Thank you saint expedius."

@Nurse Linzor reacted:

"Pls can u help me with details way to say the prayers."

@Your favorite said:

"Started my own novena yesterday so today in school someone dashed me money oooo."

@Ofem Georgina said:

"Please I need details."

@Streetbite’s kitchen Lagos said:

"As a non catholic girl I came across this yesterday and I saw so many testimonies and yes I’ve keyed in I’m doing the 9 days st expeditus prayer novena and I believe I will also testify."

@Estie commented:

"I prayed for financial breakthrough but I got a clarification in my relationship. That's more than enough for me. I will keep praying more and more. God knew I needed clarity first."

@Juliz added:

"Came across it here and I must be honest i wish I knew for long. St Expeditus answers prayers. St for all those looking for urgent help."

@Genvvy added:

"My favorite Saint is St. Vincent. I’ve never called on him and got disappointed. No matter what I’ve lost, once I mention his name, it’s either the thing suddenly appears or my brain will quickly remember where I dropped it. Very powerful Saint of God!!!"

See the post below:

Lady warns against stealing from Catholic church

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady shared a TikTok video warning people against stealing from a particular Catholic church.

In the now-viral video, she said the church had clearly explained the consequences of committing such an act.

Source: Legit.ng