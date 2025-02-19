Best Deadlock characters: heroes list and their abilities explained

Deadlock is a fan favourite for its dynamic gameplay and diverse heroes. Each character has unique abilities that give it an edge above the rest in warfare. As a gamer, knowing the characters’ abilities helps you to develop a strategy. This guide examines the best Deadlock characters, outlining their abilities to help you optimize your gameplay.

Deadlock characters: Paradox, Bebop, Infernus. Photo: @Frootcakee, @IntelDeadlock on X(Twitter) (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Tier S characters are the best due to their high damage output, versatility, and strong abilities, making them top picks in most game scenarios.

due to their high damage output, versatility, and strong abilities, making them top picks in most game scenarios. Balance updates can significantly change the tier list , causing characters to rise or fall based on changes to their stats or abilities.

, causing characters to rise or fall based on changes to their stats or abilities. Some lower-tier characters may outperform higher-tier ones in specific roles or situations , highlighting the importance of team composition.

, highlighting the importance of team composition. Certain characters are more effective in skilled hands, meaning their tier ranking might vary depending on a player's experience and mastery.

Deadlock characters tier list

The Deadlock characters tier list is an arrangement of heroes according to their effectiveness. It considers various factors, including damage output, survivability, and usage in various gaming modes. The top-most tier is S, which has the best-performing characters, while the lower tiers have characters with abilities that require certain strategies to perform well.

Character Rank Dynamo S Shiv S Haze S Kelvin S Pocket A Viscous A Seven A Vindicta A Mo & Krill A Abrams A Paradox B Lash B Wraith B Bebop B Infernus B Yamato B Lady Geist C Warden C Ivy C Grey Talon C McGinnis C

1. Dynamo

Dynamo can manipulate his energy and release highly destructive pulses. Photo: @kvasir.501 on Instagram

Key abilities: Kinetic pulse, quantum entanglement, rejuvenating aurora, singularity

Dynamo is one of the most versatile characters in the game capable of manipulating his energy. He protects himself and his team members with shields and can release highly destructive pulses, which derail opponents. Dynamo can also release a powerful energy surge that causes substantial damage.

2. Shiv

Shiv is a master of close-quarter combat and uses his serrated knife and blow to destroy enemies. Photo: @temunade on X (Twitter)

Source: UGC

Key abilities: Serrate knives, slice and dice, bloodletting, killing blow

This character’s abilities make him thrive in close-quarter combats. He is super fast and can attack delve surprise attacks and unleash spontaneous strikes. His ability to deflect incoming projectiles keeps him and his allies safe from enemies. Using his slice-and-dice abilities, he can execute slashing attacks and unleash powerful blows to finish off enemies.

3. Haze

Key abilities: Sleep dagger, smoke bomb, fixation, bullet dance

This character is known as the ambush master due to her stealth ability, which enables her to infiltrate enemy territories and unleash devastating attacks. Her sleep dagger puts enemies to sleep while her smoke bomb enables her to move at high speeds invisibly.

She has fixation ability which enables her to target and shoot opponents, dealing significant damage. With bullet dance, she can fire at close range and evade bullets targeting her.

4. Kelvin

Kelvin can create ice walls that protect him and trap enemies. Photo: @PCGamesN on X (Twitter)

Source: UGC

Key abilities: Frost grenade, ice path, artic beam, frozen shelter

Kelvin is one of the best Deadlock heroes and he stands out with his ice-based abilities. He can slow and destroy opponents with a freezing beam and can protect himself and his allies with a dome that heals them and slows enemies. Kelvin can also create ice walls that trap and capture opponents. This character can manipulate the environment in combat to his advantage.

5. Pocket

Pocket can perform multiple offensive manoeuvres to attack opponents and defend himself. Photo: @allthepanda5 on Instagram

Source: UGC

Key abilities: Barrage, flying cloak, enchanter’s satchel, affliction

Pocket can perform a variety of manoeuvres, thanks to her flying cloak and suitcase. She is swift and can unleash destructive projectiles using her cloak and release a barrage of shots from her suitcase. When under attack, she gets into her suitcase to protect herself and later bursts out causing significant area damage.

6. Viscous

Viscous frustrates opponents through evasion and strategic use of healing. Photo: @Deadlock_Skins on X (Twitter)

Source: UGC

Key abilities: Splatter, the cube, puddle punch, goo ball

Viscous’ ability to manipulate sludge makes him a big threat to enemies. The character creates enormous slime, which hinders and damages foes. For his defence, he launches globs which hamper enemy movement and create a barrier-like sludge to shield himself from enemy attacks.

7. Seven

Seven thrives in skirmishes and is an opportunist striker. Photo: @80Level on X (Twitter)

Source: UGC

Key abilities: Lightning ball, static charge, power surge, storm cloud

Seven can manipulate electrical energy to attack enemies. He can fire lightning balls, use static charge to repel and destroy enemies and power up his weapons during war. His main strength is his ability to control a storm cloud that can destroy targets within its radius.

8. Vindicta

Vindicta is a master assassin capable of striking enemies, especially vulnerable ones from a distance. Photo: @GigaBoots on X (Twitter)

Source: UGC

Key abilities: Stake, flight, crow familiar, assassinate

Vindicta thrives as a master assassin, capable of marking her targets from a distance and unleashing dangerous shots that can neutralise the enemy. She is also highly mobile and can easily switch positions to have a better view of the target. Her main strength is the perfect execution of targets.

9. Mo & Krill

Mo and Krill perfectly complement each other's abilities in combat. Photo: @KingSabear on X (Twitter)

Source: UGC

Key abilities: Scorn, burrow, sandblast, combo

Mo and Krill are an excellent pair of characters, complementing each other on the battlefield. Mo can burrow into the ground and move fast and when it emerges, it hits the enemy into the air, creating significant damage. Krill on the other hand offers ranged support, making Mo’s strategies more effective.

10. Abrams

Abrams thrives in messy combats and does well in battlefronts as he uses brute power to knock off enemies. Photo: @PCGamesNetwork on Facebook

Source: UGC

Key abilities: Siphon life, shoulder charge, infernal resilience, seismic impact

Abrams is a battlefront tank with heavy armour, capable of knocking down enemies and also protecting allies by creating fortified barriers. The character can lure foes to attack them by taunting and teasing them. You can consider having Abrams in your strategy due to his ability to withstand damage and protect allies.

11. Paradox

Paradox stands out with his ability to manipulate time and space. Photo: @80Level on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key abilities: Pulse grenade, kinetic carbine, paradoxical swap, time wall

Paradox’s key ability is to manipulate time and space to his advantage. In combat, he can easily take up the enemy’s place and unleash a highly destructive pulse grenade that explodes repeatedly over time. The character also has a freezing ability enabling him to turn anything he touches into ice.

12. Lash

Lash's primary weapon is a whip which he uses to strike, lift, and crash enemies on the ground. Photo: @voicemod on X (Twitter)

Source: UGC

Key abilities: Ground strike, grapple, flog, death slam

Lash’s weapon of choice is a whip, which he uses to strike his enemies in battles. He can charge and grapple towards his foes and using his whip, strike them dealing devastating damage or causing death. His tactic involves attaching the whip to enemies, lifting and slamming them to the ground, causing massive damage.

13. Wraith

Wraith is a prowess in solo combats. Photo: @IntelDeadlock on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key abilities: Royal flush, project mind, full auto, telekinesis

Wraith is another outstanding character from the video game, and his ability makes him invisible. This is particularly important on battlefields as she can catch unaware and unprepared enemies, dealing massive damage with playing cards and telekinesis abilities. Her project mind allows her to teleport seamlessly to different locations.

14. Bebop

Bebop has sonic abilities that enable him to launch explosions and create sounds that disorient opponents. Photo: @PCGamesN on X (Twitter)

Source: UGC

Key abilities: Exploding uppercut, sticky bomb, hook, hyper beam

With his sound abilities, the Deadlock character Bebop can do multiple things to disorient enemies, save allies, and launch catastrophic blows. He can attach a sticky bomb to a target which explodes to which explodes and not only creates confusion but also damages enemies.

The character can capture enemies by launching his hook and he uses his powerful energy beam to damage foes.

15. Infernus

Best Deadlock characters: heroes list and their abilities explained. Photo: @skinclubmedia, @AuroraThePigeon on X (Twitter)

Source: UGC

Key abilities: Catalyst, flame dash, afterburn, concussive combustion

As its name suggests, Infernus has fire-based abilities, capable of burning enemies before capturing them for the ultimate damage. He can dash, leaving a trail of fire behind that burns foes and his bullets have an afterburn effect. His concussive combustion ability makes him a living bomb that can go off after a short delay.

16. Yamato

Yamato has excellent sword skills that give her an advantage in close combat. Photo: @IntelDeadlock on X (Twitter)

Source: UGC

Key abilities: Power slash, flying strike, crimson slash, shadow transformation

This samurai warrior has mastered excellent swordsmanship and uses his precise strikes to damage his opponents. He is versatile in combat and is effective in offensive and defensive tactics. The hero can perform swift devastating slashes, damaging enemies, but attacks also leave him vulnerable.

17. Lady Geist

Lady Geist can drain the life out of her opponents and gain their health, leaving them weak and vulnerable. Photo: @LevelEighty on Facebook

Source: UGC

Key abilities: Essence bomb, life drain, malice, soul exchange

Lady Geist is a vampire-like character who sacrifices her health to manifest abilities such as launching Essense Bomb. When her powers run off, she can re-energise by draining life out of enemies. She also can swap health through soul exchange which enables her to gain part of the enemies' health, leaving them slow and weak.

18. Warden

Warden is a tank character that dominates battles by overpowering and controlling enemies. Photo: @IntelDeadlock on X (Twitter)

Source: UGC

Key abilities: Alchemical flask, willpower, binding word, last stand

Warden is an enforcer who thrives by controlling enemies. He is effective in battlefronts using Alchemical Flask to damage opponents and Binding word to root a target in place. Although he considers his actions brave, others perceive them as reckless, which makes him vulnerable and leads him to trouble in the enemy’s hands.

19. Ivy

Key abilities: Kudzu bomb, watcher's covenant, stone form, airdrop

Ivy is a support hero and she can perfectly team up with an ally to be highly effective. She can unleash a Kudzu Bomb that slows and damages enemies and defend herself by transforming into an impervious stone form. The character can drop a bomb in enemy territory or help an ally launch an air attack by providing aerial support.

20. Grey Talon

Grey Talon is a sniper that can launch attacks on enemies from a safe distance. Photo: @gabefollower on X (Twitter)

Source: UGC

Key abilities: Charged shot, rain of arrows, immobilizing trap, guided owl

Grey Talon is an excellent sniper who thrives in long-range engagements. He boasts high accuracy and strategic positioning, enabling him to launch devastating attacks on enemies. He is capable of using a guided owl to attack enemies from afar, keeping him away from damage and enemy territory.

21. McGinnis

McGinnis attacks opponents using a mini turret and heavy barrage. Photo: @gamefreaks365 on X (Twitter)

Source: UGC

Key abilities: Mini turret, medicinal spectre, spectral wall, heavy barrage

This Deadlock hero has precise positioning, enabling her to launch devastating attacks or disorient and disrupt enemies. Her weapons of choice are a mini turret which she uses to shoot targets and a heavy barrage that launches rockets at enemies. She protects herself with a spectral wall and uses medicinal spectre to heal herself and her allies.

What makes a Deadlock hero effective?

The Deadlock game heroes have multiple abilities that make them effective in combat. The abilities may include crowd-control tactics, high damage output, and tactical versatility. A hero can be effective individually or they can team up with other heroes to perform better.

Which Deadlock heroes are beginner-friendly?

A beginner can opt for heroes in the lower tiers such as C and B, including the likes of Paradox, Lash, Wraith, Warden, Grey Talon, and McGinnis. These characters have straightforward abilities and strong survivability.

Can Deadlock heroes be effective in solo play?

Yes. Although teaming up is highly recommended to complement each other's abilities, some characters can perform exceptionally well on their own. Such great heroes are mainly from tiers S and A, as they have self-sustaining abilities, high mobility, or versatile damage output.

Are there new Deadlock characters?

It is unknown whether the video game will launch new characters in future. In the past, character addition has only happened once in October 2024.

To be a good Deadlock player requires you to know every hero's abilities and how they perform in a team of allies. Understanding Deadlock characters' strengths helps you to develop an effective game strategy for winning against opponents. Perfection takes time and requires patience as you experiment with different heroes to discover what works well for you.

