General Musa highlights community complicity in supporting terrorists and bandits in Nigeria

Defence Minister stresses the importance of citizen cooperation for effective security measures

Modern security threats are increasingly complex, hampering efforts to combat terrorism and banditry

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Lagos State - Minister of Defence, General Christopher Musa (retd.), said terrorists, bandits, and criminal groups receive support from individuals within local communities.

Musa said this makes it appear to be difficult to address terrorism, banditry, and other forms of insecurity in Nigeria

The former Chief of Defence Staff said people are encouraging and supporting the attacks and kidnappings from happening because the terrorists, the bandits, survive around the people.

As reported by The Channels Television, he stated this while speaking at the June 12 edition of The Platform, organised by The Covenant Nation in Lagos.

“Banditry, insurgency, terrorism. Why does it seem so difficult to deal with it? Perhaps, we have the people who are also encouraging and supporting these things from happening because the terrorists, the bandits, survive around the people.

“There are several stories of how people have aided them in giving them food, giving them water, and giving them information, and these are the things that keep them going, and we call this the oxygen.”

“Who is funding them? Who are those giving them information? Who are those giving them the logistics that keep them going? It is still the people.”

According to Musa, modern security threats are increasingly difficult to combat.

He explained that criminals often operate among the people, making it harder for security agencies to identify and isolate them.

The defence minister stressed that the armed forces and other security agencies cannot defeat insecurity without citizens’ cooperation.

Musa, therefore, urged Nigerians to report suspicious activities and support ongoing security efforts.

Bandits kill lieutenant, 7 soldiers in Kaduna

Recall that no fewer than seven soldiers and a lieutenant were killed during a rescue mission in Kaduna state.

The terrorists attacked and killed the soldiers on Monday, June 8, 2026, in communities located along the Kaduna River between Chikun and Igabi LGAs.

Recent uptick in bandit attacks highlights ongoing security challenges in northern Nigeria.

Bandits kill NSCDC officer, abduct daughter, others

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that tragedy struck as armed bandits killed Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) officer Ayo Olukotun and kidnapped his daughter in Kogi state.

Residents fled amid gunfire during the bandits' attack on Odo-Ere community, Yagbe West LGA, on Monday, June 8, 2026.

Local officials called for an urgent need for enhanced security measures in the region following the incident.

Source: Legit.ng