Nigeria has unveiled a digital tax platform aimed at improving compliance and simplifying tax payments

Zacch Adedeji, Nigeria Revenue Service boss, highlighted the platform as a key step towards modernising Nigeria's tax administration system

The Minister of Finance expressed support for it, emphasising its role in boosting transparency and fostering economic growth

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

The Federal Government has unveiled Rev360, a new digital tax administration platform designed to improve tax compliance, simplify payments, and identify tax defaulters across Nigeria.

The platform, launched by the Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS) in Abuja, is expected to strengthen revenue collection, enhance transparency, and make tax processes easier for individuals and businesses.

FG launches Rev360 to track tax compliance and monitor defaulters. Credit: NRS

Source: Facebook

Rev360 to drive tax compliance

Speaking during the unveiling, the Executive Chairman of the Nigeria Revenue Service, Zacch Adedeji, described Rev360 as a major step toward modernising Nigeria’s tax administration system.

According to him, the platform is part of the agency’s transition to “Tax Administration 3.0,” a strategy aimed at building a smarter, technology-driven, and taxpayer-focused system.

Adedeji explained that Rev360 would help improve compliance monitoring, identify tax evaders, and simplify interactions between taxpayers and the government.

“The launch reinforces the Nigeria Revenue Service’s commitment to innovation, digital transformation, stakeholder collaboration, and continuous improvement,” he said.

He added that the platform would support the agency’s vision of building an efficient, transparent, data-driven, and responsive tax administration system capable of meeting the needs of the Nigerian economy.

Finance ministry backs new platform

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr Taiwo Oyedele, also commended the initiative, describing technology-driven tax systems as critical tools for modern economic growth.

Represented by the Permanent Secretary (Special Duties) at the ministry, Mr Mohammed Sanusi, Oyedele said efficient digital tax systems help create a transparent and business-friendly environment.

He noted that platforms like Rev360 are essential for improving ease of doing business, boosting investor confidence, and supporting the Federal Government’s broader economic reform agenda.

Oyedele assured the NRS of the ministry’s full support for the successful nationwide implementation of the platform.

Easier tax payments for Nigerians

The Executive Director of the Medium and Emerging Taxpayers Group, Bolaji Akintola, said Rev360 marks the first phase of a broader transformation programme aimed at improving taxpayer experience.

According to her, the platform will simplify taxpayer registration, filing processes, payment processing, compliance management, and customer support services.

According to a report by Vanguard, she explained that taxpayers would enjoy greater convenience, visibility, and confidence while fulfilling their obligations.

Also speaking at the event, the Executive Director of Technology, Mr Iniabasi Akpkan, stated that the platform’s technology would enable the agency to deliver services faster and more efficiently.

He stressed that Rev360 would make tax payments easier and more accessible for Nigerians.

“The technology platform makes it easier for taxpayers to pay their taxes faster and more conveniently from their homes or offices,” he said.

Zaach Adedeji-led NRS unveils Rve360, a new tax platform. Credit: NRS

Source: UGC

Akpkan added that easier payment processes would naturally encourage voluntary compliance and reduce tax evasion across the country.

The launch of Rev360 comes as the Federal Government intensifies efforts to expand Nigeria’s tax net and improve non-oil revenue generation amid growing economic challenges.

FG begins new tax incentive system

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Federal Government has begun the transition to a new performance-based tax incentive system, allowing 149 companies currently benefiting from Pioneer Status Incentives (PSI) to retain their tax exemptions temporarily as the country phases out blanket tax holidays.

Under the newly introduced Nigeria Tax Act (NTA) 2025, qualifying firms will continue to enjoy pioneer tax benefits for up to two years or until their current incentive period expires, whichever comes first.

The move is designed to protect investor confidence while Nigeria shifts to a stricter system that rewards measurable investments and economic impact.

Source: Legit.ng