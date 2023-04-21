20 different types of witches: what sets them apart from one another?

Witches practice witchcraft, using magic spells and calling upon spirits for help to bring about change. However, some people view them as evil beings. On the contrary, many are natural healers whose choice of profession is misunderstood. There are different types of witches based on their supernatural powers.

Many practising witches describe a lifelong connection to nature, intuition, and heavenly bodies like the stars and moon. Some witches work best with covens or a group that meets regularly to perform magic and rituals. What types of witches are there?

Different types of witches

A witch is simply someone aware of their power and puts that power into action. Many powerful witches prefer to keep their practices and altars private. Have a look at different witches that exist today.

1. Solitary witch

A solitary witch prefers to work alone rather than work with other witches. They perform rituals, spells and other magic without involving others. Most sorcerers begin as solitary before finding their group.

2. Coven-based witch

This is the opposite of a solitary witch. A coven is a group or meeting of sorcerers. A coven witch works with a team of practitioners who come together for rituals and, at times, are led by a high priestess. They collaborate by combining their magical powers and skills to generate more potent large spells and manifest outcomes for the team and beyond.

3. Traditional witch

It is one of the types of witches that has existed since ancient times. Traditionalist practices are passed down through family ties or local community. In most cases, traditional magicians have access to prehistoric knowledge on awareness of the land they live in and the old traditions of the religion.

4. Green/garden witch

One may think that the green witch is a magician with green skin. However, this is not the case; green means that the magician uses spell ingredients and ritual contents mainly from plants, oil, flowers and herbs. They are all about nature, healing and nurturing. At times, green magicians grow their own ingredients.

5. Plant witch

They are famous among the different kinds of witches. They are similar to green sorcerers, as they focus on nature, mainly different kinds of plants as their primary ingredients. They seek knowledge about herbs and plants' traditions, history and cultural associations.

6. Cosmic witch

A cosmic or star magician's magic is guided by astrology and astronomy. They seek knowledge concerning birth charts, the sun, the moon and rising signs. Cosmic magicians concentrate mainly on studying the universe to enhance their magic.

7. Baby witch

Beginner sorcerers are often referred to as babies. They focus on exploring which doctrine to follow, which may be based on their teacher. They try to go on their way before experimenting with others.

8. Sea witch

Sea magicians have a unique attachment to the ocean as they use water magic, using seawater in their rituals or taking seashells home for their shrines. They use the power they derive from the ocean to protect, heal, cleanse or draw abundance. They also closely examine the moon since it controls ocean tides.

9. Kitchen witch

These witch types primarily use their kitchen for their magic. Their magical energy is focused on the food they cook or bake. They can prepare the meals and share them with their coven or community during specific holidays or rituals. Kitchen sorcerers prefer growing herbs in their gardens.

10. Hereditary witch

A hereditary magician inherits magic powers or practices from a family member. They mainly keep their beliefs and practices secret from others. The powers are passed from one generation to another.

11. Gray witch

Gray enchantresses mainly practice magic that falls between white and black, whichever suits the situation. They mainly concentrate on following an ethic of working for the highest good, but when the situation calls for curses and hexes, they don't hesitate to apply them. These magicians rely on unseen spirits to help them.

12. Crystal witch

They are deeply linked to the power of crystals, gems, and stones. Sorcerers have used crystals for a long time for their healing qualities and lively properties. They exercise crystal magic to boost, manifest and draw energy.

13. Ceremonial witch

Ceremonial magicians focus on high magic other than everyday magic. They their practices with great esteem; they call for spirits and bring them from other realms following a long process.

14. Eclectic witch

Eclectics are not limited to one kind of practice or area. They can pick any traditions, beliefs, rituals or ideas they deem natural and good. Most of the baby magicians start as eclectics.

15. Hearth witch

A home is a place of refuge, renewal and creativity, where you begin and end each day. In addition, it is the primary root of your energy and spirituality. A hearth sorcerer is a combination of a kitchen and a green witch since they concentrate on generally the home. Their attention is directed at objects and rituals employed around the house, such as candle magic, herbalism and ritual cleaning.

16. Wiccan

Wiccans are those who follow the neo-pagan religion known as Wicca. It is popular in the Western countries with its origin traced back to the 1950s. Wiccans worship Nature and draw their power from it. They also believe in reincarnation and the Threefold Return (everything positive or negative sent towards another person will have three times the effect on the caster).

17. Bruja

Brujas (meaning "witches" in Spanish) are the spiritual practitioners from Latin America. While brujeria is more common to that region of the world, its roots can be traced to Yoruba beliefs, as well as Vodou practices. These days, the word 'bruja' can have a negative connotation, but it is still commonly used among many Latin healers.

18. Dianic witch

Dianic sorcerers are women or a coven who worships the Roman goddess Diana. She is a goddess of nature, hunting and the moon. They are also known for their feminist beliefs as they speak out against women's oppression and concentrate on the triad of maiden, mother and crone.

19. Swamp witch

They live in or around a swamp and identify with it. They mainly deal with medicinal herbs and can also be called black-water Hattie.

20. Shamana witch

Shamana magicians are high priestesses, healers, herbalists, sorceresses and mentors. They are pagan, and they embrace drumming and dancing when performing rituals and ceremonial magics. These sorcerers use their craft to serve their community through rituals, healing, herbalism, initiations and counselling.

For many, magic and wizardry only live on the pages of books and on the screens, while for others they are the way of life. The above list of types of witches will help you know their general path in witchcraft, giving you a quick and easy understanding of what they focus on in their craft.

