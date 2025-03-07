All DnD races, species and their unique abilities explained
Dungeons & Dragons (DnD) is a popular fantasy role-playing online video game. Unlike traditional war games, DnD allows the player to create their own race, character, and unique abilities using DnD races and species. DnD races represent the different species, while your DnD species determines a player's character size, speed, and unique abilities. Discover all the DND races, species, and their unique abilities.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- All DnD races and species
- Autognome
- What is the rarest race in DnD?
- What race has +2 charisma?
- What is the weakest race in DnD?
Key takeaways
- Race or species is a rule in Dungeons & Dragons that refers to the fantasy ancestry of a character.
- Dungeons & Dragons features a wide range of races, from classic humanoids like Elves, Humans, and Aasimar to exotic creatures like Tieflings, Gnomes, and Dragonborns.
- Each DnD race comes with unique traits, such as ability score increases, speed, and size, giving players more diverse character builds.
- Many DnD races have subraces, allowing further customization options and more specialized abilities.
- Most DnD races have special senses, such as Darkvision, Damage Resistance, and Survival, providing an advantage in battle.
All DnD races and species
Dungeons & Dragons is a game to play with friends and family. It has 10 core races in the 2024 Player’s Handbook and nine in the 2014 Player’s Handbook. Additionally, other ‘fantastical’ DnD races include lineages but exclude third-party DnD books and species in non-book supplements. Below are the main DnD races and species.
Aasimar
- Size: Medium or Small
- Best classes: +2 and +1, two different stats
- Speed: 30 feet
- Ability scores: Cleric, Warlock, Paladin
Aasimar are humanoids with a celestial influence, resistant to radiant and necrotic damage. Some of their traits include Celestial Resistance, Darkvision, Healing Hands, Light Bearer, and Celestial Revelation.
Dragonborn
- Size: Medium
- Best classes: Warlock, Paladin, and Barbarian
- Speed: 30 feet
- Ability scores: +2 Strength, +1 Charisma
The Dragonborn comes from dragon ancestors hatched from chromatic and metallic eggs. They are widely recognised for their scaly, wingless appearance. The race is a good choice for game players who want to create a beefy damage dealer, such as a cleric, fighter, or barbarian. The DnD Dragonborn traits include Breath Weapon, Damage Resistance, Darkvision, View Dragonborn, and Draconic Flight.
Dwarf
- Size: Medium
- Best classes: Cleric, Fighter, Barbarian, Druid
- Speed: 25 feet (2014) or 30 feet (2024)
- Ability scores: +2 Constitution
Dwarf are humanoid creatures resistant to poison damage and have the ability to save throws against being poisoned. For more resilient players, a Hill Dwarf is best as it increases their wisdom score and maximum hit points. Players who are fighters should choose a Mountain Dwarf for additional strength in medium and light armour.
Elf
- Size: Medium
- Best classes: Rogue, Warlock, Ranger, Wizard
- Speed: 30 feet
- Ability scores: +2 Dexterity
Elves are tall and sleek creatures with pointy ears. The DnD beings are graceful and feel most at home in ethereal forests. Their special traits include Darkvision, Insight, Perception, and Survival. Elves can save throws against being charmed and enter trances instead of sleeping at night. Therefore, they are better picks for players who favour agility and magic.
Gnome
- Size: Medium
- Best classes: Rogue, Warlock, Ranger, Wizard
- Speed: (25ft 2014) or 30 feet (2024)
- Ability scores: +2 Dexterity
The DnD Gnomes originate from small burrows in forests and hillsides. The magical folks were created by gods of illusions, invention, and life underground. The race is known to be curious, cunning, adventurous, and have an edgy personality. Gnomes's special traits include Darkvision, Gnomish Cunning, and Gnomish Lineage.
Halfling
- Size: Small
- Best classes: Rogue, Bard, and Ranger
- Speed: 25 feet (2014) or 30 feet (2024)
- Ability scores: +2 Dexterity (2014)
Halflings are probably the most iconic small race in DnD. They are brave and possess an adventurous spirit leading them on journeys of discovery. Their special traits and abilities include Halfling Nimbleness, Luck, bravery, and natural stealthiness.
Half-Elf
- Size: Medium
- Best classes: Bard and Sorcerer
- Speed: 30 feet
- Ability scores: +2 Strength, +1 any other stat
DnD Half-elf characters were born by Human and Elf parents and inherit both of their ancestral traits. Their racial traits include Darkvision, Fey Ancestry, and Skill Versatility. Half-elves are versatile races in the game, as they easily adapt to support any class, allowing players to reassess their ability score.
Goliath
- Size: Medium
- Best classes: Fighter, Barbarian
- Speed: 30 feet (2014) or 35 feet (2024)
- Ability scores: +2 Strength, +1 two different stats or +1 any three (2014 rules)
Goliaths are giant kin characters that are as durable as granite. They make for great martial characters and have a unique trait to reduce damage a few times per day. Goliaths are excellent front-line martial due to their ability to mitigate incoming damage.
Half-Orc
- Size: Medium
- Best classes: Fighter, Barbarian
- Speed: 30 feet
- Ability scores: +2 Strength, +1 Constitution (2014)
Half-orcs have Human and Orc ancestry, and they resemble the classic Tolkien-esque creatures. They are mighty and durable and rise to become leaders of orc communities. Some of their traits include Darkvision, Menacing, Savage Attacks, and Relentless Endurance.
Human
- Size: Small or Medium
- Best classes: All
- Speed: 30 feet
- Ability scores: +1 in all stats, +1 in two stats (2014)
Human characters are the most adaptable and ambitious people among the DnD races. They are ambitious and explore the world. Although they have a short lifespan, they are the innovators, achievers, and pioneers of the lands.
Orc
- Size: Medium
- Best classes: Fighter, Cleric, Paladin
- Speed: 30 feet
- Ability scores: +1 and +2 for any two stats or +1 for any three stats (2014)
Orcs are iconic fantasy humanoids that have evolved throughout several variations of 5e’s history. Although they are stereotyped as villains, they have imposing strength and can wander great plains, churning seas, and vast caverns. Some of their traits include Adrenaline Rush, Darkvision, and Relentless Endurance.
Tiefling
- Size: Small or Medium
- Best classes: Wizard, Warlock, Sorcerer
- Speed: 30 feet
- Ability scores: +2 Charisma, +1 Intelligence (2014)
Tieflings are humanoid DnD races with fiendish ancestors or were born in the Lower Planes. They get innate spellcasting and are fire and damage-resistant. Some of their character traits include Darkvision, Fiendish Legacy, and Otherworldly Presence.
Aarakocra
- Size: Medium
- Best classes: Fighter, Rogue, Ranger
- Speed: 25 feet to 50 feet
- Ability scores: +2 Dexterity, +1 Wisdom
Aarakocras are among the animal DnD races. They are known to be super fast in speed and flight. The bird creatures have large pairs of feathered wings sprouting on their backs. Their traits include Racial Traits, Flight, Talons, and Wind Caller.
Astral Elf
- Size: Medium
- Best classes: Bard
- Speed: 30 feet
- Ability scores: +2 and +1 for two different stats or +1 for any three
Astral elves come from the Astral Plane and can be very old. Their longevity gives them a unique perspective on time passage.
Autognome
- Size: Small
- Best classes: All
- Speed: 30 feet
- Ability scores: +2 and +1 for two different stats or +1 for any three
Autognome 5e appeared in the 5th edition of Spelljammer books. The race has a metal body which acts as a base amour. Some of its traits include Construct, Armored Casing, Built for Success, and Healing Machine.
Bugbear
- Size: Medium
- Best classes: Barbarian, Warlock, Monk
- Speed: 30 feet
- Ability scores: +2 and +1 for two different stats or +1 for any three
Bugbears are terrifying goblinoid predators with ong limbs that allow them extended reach, making them exceptionally dangerous. Some of their traits include Darkvision, Fey Ancestry, Powerful Build, Sneaky, and Surprise Attack.
Centaur
- Size: Medium
- Best classes: Barbarian, Fighter
- Speed: 40 feet
- Ability scores: +2 and +1 for two different stats or +1 for any three
These iconic fey, half-humanoid, half-horse creatures have excellent speed and a great charge option. Other benefits attached to them include proficiency in Animal Handling, Nature, Survival, and Medicine.
Changelings
- Size: Medium or small
- Best classes: Bard and Rogue
- Speed: 30 feet
- Ability scores: +2 and +1 for two different stats or +1 for any three
Changelings are shapeshifters that can change their faces at will, Changelings use a new face to reveal their sour or just as a disguise. Their racial traits include Fey, Changeling Instincts, and Shapechanger.
Eladrin
- Size: Medium
- Best classes: Cleric, Druid
- Speed: 30 feet
- Ability scores: +2 and +1 for two different stats or +1 for any three
Eladrin are elves that hail from Feywild, a place of boundless magic and beauty. Their racial traits are Elf, Darkvision, Fey Ancestry, Keen Senses, Fey Step, and Trance.
Genasi
- Size: Medium
- Best classes: Paladin and Ranger
- Speed: 30 feet
- Ability scores: +2 and +1 for two different stats or +1 for any three
Genasi are descended from efreet, which are the genies of the Elemental Plane of Fire. It channels the flamboyant, destructive nature of flame. Traits include Darkvision, Fire Resistance, and Reach to the Blaze
Giff
- Size: Medium
- Best classes: Fighter
- Speed: 30 feet
- Ability scores: +2 and +1 for two different stats or +1 for any three
Giff has great strength checks and is proficient with firearms. They are also good for melee builds, and easy access to firearms is also a major damage boost.
Githyanki
- Size: Medium
- Best classes: Fighter, Bard
- Speed: 30 feet
- Ability scores: +2 and +1 for two different stats or +1 for any three
Githyanki was initially a subrace of the Gith in Mordenkainen’s Tome of Foes. It was later updated in Monsters of the Multiverse as its race. Githyanki traits include free proficiencies, innate spellcasting, and reduction of psychic damage.
Githzerai
- Size: Medium
- Best classes: Sorcerer
- Speed: 30 feet
- Ability scores: +2 and +1 for two different stats or +1 for any three
The Githzerai are cousins with the Githyanki. The pair of characters gained psionic abilities when they were trapped in subservience to Mind Flayers. Their racial traits include Githzerai Psionics, Mental Discipline, and Psychic Resilience.
Goblin
- Size: Small
- Best classes: Fighter, Wizard, Ranger
- Speed: 30 feet
- Ability scores: +2 and +1 for two different stats or +1 for any three
Goblins are exceptionally mobile and pursue their destinies. They are great for players who are not planning to stand still in a fight. Their traits include Goblinoid, Darkvision, Fey Ancestry, and Nimble Escape.
Hadozee
- Size: Small or medium
- Best classes: All
- Speed: 30 feet
- Ability scores: +2 and +1 for two different stats or +1 for any three
Hadozees are humanoids that resemble monkeys and are more like flying squirrels. They have wing-like skin flaps that help them glide through the air.
Hexblood
- Size: Small or medium
- Best classes: Warlock, Fighter, Rogue
- Speed: 30 feet
- Ability scores: +2 and +1 for two different stats or +1 for any three
Hexbloods are humanoid video game characters that are heavily influenced and altered by Fey magic and witchcraft. They allow players to gain two extra skill proficiencies or inherit special move speeds.
Kalashtar
- Size: Medium
- Best classes: Druid, Cleric
- Speed: 30 feet
- Ability scores: +2 Wisdom, +1 Charisma
These humanoids hail from Eberron and have a powerful link to the plane of dreams. They can also communicate telepathically and are resistant to psychic damage.
Kenku
- Size: Medium
- Best classes: Bard
- Speed: 30 feet
- Ability scores: +2 and +1 for two different stats or +1 for any three
Kenku are crow people who can mimic sounds. They have the power to forge other people's craftwork.
Triton
- Size: Medium
- Best classes: All
- Speed: 30 feet
- Ability scores: +2 and +1 two different stats or +1 any three
The Triton 5e is a great choice for those looking to wage war undersea. It is among the handy aquatic dnd races. Their Amphibious nature allows them to breathe in water and have a super swimming speed.
What is the rarest race in DnD?
According to FiveThirtyEight news, the rarest DnD races are Aasimar. They are not genetic but more of a celestial blessing. Not much is known about them except that they are divine gifts.
What race has +2 charisma?
There are a few DnD races and classes with +2 Charismability to score in the video game. They include Aasimar, Changeling, and Verdan.
What is the weakest race in DnD?
Dragonborn is the weakest DnD race in the PHB races. It looks very much like a dragon standing in humanoid form.
Dungeons & Dragons (DnD) allows players to create their races and species, adding a delightful twist to their tabletop adventures. There are numerous races and species with different traits to choose from. The above is a list of all DnD races and species players can create to help them enhance their game.
Legit.ng recently published an article on the Marvel Rivals tier list, ranking characters based on their strength and abilities. If you're a fan of this exciting hero shooter, understanding the best characters can give you a competitive edge.
The article provides a detailed ranking, breaking down the most powerful heroes and their unique abilities. Whether you're new to the game or looking to refine your strategy, this guide will help you choose the best characters for victory.
Source: Legit.ng
Naomi Karina (Lifestyle writer) Naomi Karina has been a digital content writer for more than two years. She joined the Legit team in August 2022. She graduated Bachelor of Commerce from KCA University in 2012. She also holds a Higher Diploma in Human Resources from the IHRM and a Diploma in Marketing from Kenyatta University. She is a content creator who enjoys writing about various topics such as biographies, entertainment and business. In 2023, Naomi finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. She expanded her skills in 2024 by undertaking the Google News Initiative course.