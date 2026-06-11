The United Kingdom (UK) military has published the annual salaries of some of its commissioned officers

The report shows the annual pay of high-ranking officers, such as second lieutenant, captain, and major, in the UK Army

The amount paid into the accounts of the soldiers has been converted to its equivalent in Nigerian naira

In order to promote transparency and to encourage people to join the force, the United Kingdom military has published the yearly salaries of some commissioned officers in the military.

This article focuses on the salaries of selected military officers, which include officer cadets, second lieutenant, captain, and major in the United Kingdom military.

UK Army publishes officer salaries, shows earnings of captains, lieutenants and majors. Photo Source: The British Army

Source: Twitter

UK Army publishes officer salaries

The yearly salary of each of these officers has also been converted to its equivalent in Nigerian naira for a clear understanding by readers.

Below are the yearly salaries of some commissioned officers in the UK military:

Salary of Officer Cadets in UK

Details made available on the UK Army website show what officers who are in the rank of cadets take home in a year.

The total sum in the country’s currency is £35,925 per annum. However, when this is converted to Nigerian currency, it equals a total of ₦65,308,380.

The above is what an officer cadet serving in the UK military takes home as yearly pay.

Salary of 2nd Lieutenant in UK

After a detailed breakdown of the salary of officer cadets, the second lieutenant comes up next on the website, as it shows the pay of an officer in this category.

The salary of a second lieutenant is higher than that of cadets due to seniority in rank. A second lieutenant serving in the United Kingdom military earns a total of £42,948.

This amount, when converted to Nigerian currency, amounts to a total of ₦78,096,600.

UK military publishes annual salary of officers, shows pay for second lieutenants, captains and majors. Photo Source: The British Army

Source: Twitter

Salary of Captain in UK military

It is public knowledge that there is rank and seniority in the military, and top individuals in rank earn more than those in lower positions.

As a result, there is a difference in pay between the yearly salary of a cadet, a second lieutenant, and a captain in the army.

Information on the website of the British Army shows that a captain earns a total of £54,716 per annum. The conversion of this into Nigerian naira shows that ₦99,527,911 is earned per year by a captain in the UK military.

Salary of Major in UK military

A major in the UK military enjoys better pay and more benefits than captains, cadets, privates, corporals, and other officers of lower rank due to the years spent in service and experience.

For an officer who rises to the rank of major in the UK military, many factors are considered; however, this article focuses only on the pay of military personnel in the UK.

A major earns a total of £68,624 per annum, which equals about ₦124,807,772.66 in Nigerian naira. More details on the pay of military personnel in the UK Army can be read via this link.

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a viral TikTok video has sparked widespread debate after a man in a military uniform alleged that a new salary structure for soldiers introduced in 2025 has increased their earnings across different years of service.

He claimed that pay rises gradually from entry level to higher years in service, with only slight differences between some ranks, while also adding that different allowances are paid across the Army, Navy, and Air Force.

Breakdown of Nigerian Army monthly salaries

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the Nigerian Army has a clear salary structure that moves step by step from the lowest rank to the highest, depending on experience, responsibility, and leadership level.

According to the report by Statista, the salary increases as a soldier moves up in rank, and each rank also comes with more duties and bigger responsibilities in defending the country and maintaining peace.

Source: Legit.ng