How many Overwatch female characters are there? Their names and ranks

Overwatch features 20 playable female characters, each with distinct roles and abilities. Their unique playstyles shape the game's dynamics. Explore all Overwatch female characters, their roles, and their impact.

Mei (L), Symmetra (C), and Sombra (R) are some of the Overwatch female characters. Photo: @Overlord_JC, @OverwatchEU on X, Facebook (modified by author)

Overwatch is a multiplayer, first-person shooter video game initially released in May 2016.

initially released in May 2016. Each character has their own story, with Ana, Mercy, and Sojourn standing out as inspirational and respected heroes.

standing out as inspirational and respected heroes. Widowmaker, Brigitte, Mei, Moira, and Symmetra all have special abilities and stories that make the game more exciting.

Overwatch female characters

Overwatch has captivated fans worldwide with its diverse cast of heroes and action-packed gameplay. The game comprises 20 playable female characters with captivating personalities and backstories.

Ranks Heroes Damage Tracer, Sojourn, Sombra, Mei, Symmetra, Echo, Ashe, Pharah, Widowmaker and Venture Support Kiriko, Ana, Juno, Illari, Brigitte, Mercy, Moira Tank D.Va, Junker Queen, Zarya, Orisa

Damage Heroes

Damage characters are the heroes who seek out, engage, and obliterate the enemy with wide-ranging tools, abilities, and play styles. They are fearsome and fragile, and they require backup to survive. Below is the list of all female Overwatch characters that are damage dealers.

1. Tracer

Tracer winks, ready for action, futuristic vibe (L). Tracer speeds into action boldly (R). Photo: @OverwatchEU on Facebook (modified by author)

Real name: Lena Oxton

Lena Oxton Base of operation : London, England, Watchpoint: Gibraltar

: London, England, Watchpoint: Gibraltar Class : Damage

: Damage Abilities : Pulse pistols, pulse bomb, blink, recall

: Pulse pistols, pulse bomb, blink, recall First appearance: Overwatch Cinematic Trailer (2014)

Tracer is one of the most iconic Overwatch characters and the official mascot of the game. She is a peppy and energetic pilot of British origin known for being a time-jumping adventurer and an irrepressible force for good. Tracer has low health but is highly mobile and able to teleport and time travel.

2. Sojourn

Sombra strikes with futuristic tech prowess. Photo: @OverwatchEU on Facebook (modified y author)

Source: UGC

Real name: Vivian Chase

Vivian Chase Base of operation : Toronto, Canada

: Toronto, Canada Abilities : Railgun, power slide, disruptor shot, overclock

: Railgun, power slide, disruptor shot, overclock First appearance: Overwatch 2 (2022)

Sojourn is one of the top damage-dealing female characters in Overwatch. She is a Canadian cyber soldier and a former Overwatch captain who is determined to ensure its new heroes don’t repeat the mistakes of the past. Her robotic enhancements allow her to move quickly and jump high, making her highly mobile in battle.

3. Sombra

Sombra in a dynamic pose against a plain gray background. Photo: @OWCavalry on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Real name: Olivia Colomar

Olivia Colomar Base of operation: Dorado, Mexico

Dorado, Mexico Abilities: Hack, translocator, machine pistol, virus

Hack, translocator, machine pistol, virus First appearance: Overwatch (2016)

Sombra is among the world's most notorious hackers who had joined Talon, a criminal organisation aligned against Overwatch. She uses information to manipulate those in power. Sombra has stealth-based abilities to move around the battlefield and turn invisible, teleport, and disable enemy abilities.

4. Mei

Mei stands strong with ice gear. Photo: @OverwatchNaeri on X (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Real name : Dr. Mei-Ling Zhou

: Dr. Mei-Ling Zhou Base of operation : Xi’an, China

: Xi’an, China Abilities : Cryo-freeze, ice wall, endothermic blaster, blizzard

: Cryo-freeze, ice wall, endothermic blaster, blizzard First appearance: Overwatch (2016)

Mei is one of the most valuable offensive Overwatch 2 female characters. She is a Chinese climate scientist who uses ice technology to protect the planet. She was part of an Overwatch research team studying climate change in Antarctica.

5. Symmetra

Symmetra standing against a dark blue background (L). Symmetra standing against a plain white background (R). Photo: @SlayAllOfIndia, @sabou on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Real name : Satya Vaswani

: Satya Vaswani Base of operation : Utopaea, India

: Utopaea, India Abilities : Teleporter, photon projector, sentry turrets, photon barrier

: Teleporter, photon projector, sentry turrets, photon barrier First appearance: Overwatch (2016)

Symmetra is a Damage hero in Overwatch. She is an Indian architect and a member of the mysterious Vishklar Corporation. Symmetra utilises her light-bending photon projector to craft the world as she wishes it to be in hopes of engineering a perfect society.

6. Echo

Echo against a dark blue background (L). Echo with glowing blue eyes (R). Photo: @MonsterGirlsAlert, @Overlord_JC on Facebook, X (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Real name : Echo

: Echo Base of operation : Switzerland

: Switzerland Abilities : Tri-shot, flight, sticky bombs, focusing beam, flight, duplicate, glide

: Tri-shot, flight, sticky bombs, focusing beam, flight, duplicate, glide First appearance: Overwatch (2020)

Echo is an advanced robot with artificial intelligence created by Dr. Mina Liao, a Swiss scientist and former Overwatch member. She was designed to assist during combat missions with Overwatch. Her primary attack, the Tri-Shot, fires three shots at once in a triangle pattern.

7. Ashe

Ashe with rifle, cowboy hat on a fiery background. Photo: @novacasterart on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Real name : Elizabeth Caledonia "Calamity" Ashe

: Elizabeth Caledonia "Calamity" Ashe Base of operation : Deadlock Gorge, Arizona, United States

: Deadlock Gorge, Arizona, United States Abilities : The viber, dynamite, coach gun

: The viber, dynamite, coach gun First appearance: Overwatch (2016)

Ashe is an American outlaw and leader of the Deadlock Rebels Gang and a respected figure in the criminal underworld. Her popular weapon is a lever-action repeating rifle that can throw explosives at opponents to deal damage at close range or to escape.

8. Pharah

Pharah in her blue armored suit with gold accents (L). Pharah in blue armor, airborne (R). Photo: @OWCavalry, @PlayOverwatch on Facebook, X (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Real name : Fareeha Amari

: Fareeha Amari Base of operation : Giza, Egypt

: Giza, Egypt Abilities : Rocket launcher, jump jet, concussive blast, barrage, hover jets

: Rocket launcher, jump jet, concussive blast, barrage, hover jets First appearance: Overwatch (2016)

Pharah is an Egyptian warrior following in her mother's footsteps. She was trained to fight and later joined a security team where she learned to use a powerful battle suit. With her rockets and ability to fly, she attacks enemies from the sky.

9. Widowmaker

Widowmaker strikes with deadly precision in preview. Phot: @OverwatchGG on X (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Real name : Amélie Lacroix

: Amélie Lacroix Base of operation : Annecy, France

: Annecy, France Abilities : Widow's kiss, grappling hook, venom mine, infra-sight

: Widow's kiss, grappling hook, venom mine, infra-sight First appearance: Overwatch (2016)

Widowmaker is a French ballerina-turned-sleeper agent for the terrorist organisation Talon. In Overwatch, she is the perfect assassin: a patient, ruthlessly efficient killer who shows neither emotion nor remorse. She became a high-profile sniper assassin after killing her husband.

10. Venture

Venture drills through enemies with fearless grit in Overwatch. Photo: @OWCavalry on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Real name : Sloan Cameron

: Sloan Cameron Base of operation : Nova Scotia, Canada (Formerly), Roaming

: Nova Scotia, Canada (Formerly), Roaming Abilities : Smart escavator, Drill dash, burrow, tectonic shock

: Smart escavator, Drill dash, burrow, tectonic shock First appearance: Overwatch 2

Venture is a Damage hero, a globe-trotting archaeologist and explorer, with a kit focused on mobility and burst damage. She uses a drill as their primary weapon and has abilities such as burrowing and drill dashing.

Support heroes

Support Overwatch women are the backbone of a team’s survival. They are the only heroes who can heal their teammates. They are the backbone of their team’s survival. Support heroes also help their team by increasing damage and providing various vital utilities. Here is the list of all female Overwatch characters of this type.

1. Kiriko

Kiriko is holding a piece of paper with Japanese writing in her right hand. Photo: @OWCavalry on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Real name : Kiriko Kamori

: Kiriko Kamori Base of operation : Kanezaka, Japan

: Kanezaka, Japan Abilities : Healing ofuda, kunai, swift step, protection Suzu, kitsune rush

: Healing ofuda, kunai, swift step, protection Suzu, kitsune rush First appearance: Overwatch 2

Kiriko is one of the Support heroes in Overwatch 2. She has the power of a kitsune, which she uses to protect her native Kanezaka, a fictional Japanese city. She helps her team by healing them, teleporting to them, and protecting them from danger. She can also throw sharp knives to fight enemies.

2. Ana

Ana with visor, rifle poised (L). Ana in a purple outlaw (R). Photo: @OWCavalry on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Real name : Ana Amari

: Ana Amari Base of operation: Cairo, Egypt

Cairo, Egypt Abilities : Sleep dart, biotic grenade, nano boost, biotic riffle

: Sleep dart, biotic grenade, nano boost, biotic riffle First appearance: Overwatch (2016)

Ana is a sniper, one of the founding members of Overwatch, and the mother of fellow playable character Pharah. She uses her skills and expertise to defend her home and the people she cares for. Her grenade boosts healing for teammates and stops enemies from healing.

3. Juno

Juno explores space with high-tech gear (L). Juno navigates Mars in her cockpit (R). Photo: @OverwatchEU on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Real name: Juno Teo Minh

Juno Teo Minh Base of operation : Red Promise Colony, Mars (formerly), Watchpoint: Gibraltar

: Red Promise Colony, Mars (formerly), Watchpoint: Gibraltar Abilities : Mediblaster, hyper ring, glide boost, orbital ray, martian overboots

: Mediblaster, hyper ring, glide boost, orbital ray, martian overboots First appearance: Overwatch 2, Season 12

Juno Teo Minh is a Martian who has travelled to Earth to save her stranded friends and family in the Red Promise Colony on Mars. She uses her space-age technology to solve any problem that enters her orbit. Juno's Mediblaster heals allies and damages enemies, but cannot headshot.

4. Illari

Illari radiates in a sacred sun outfit (L). Illari excels with advanced combat tech (R). Photo: @OverwatchEU on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Real name : Illari

: Illari Base of operation : Runasapi, Peru

: Runasapi, Peru Abilities : Solar rifle, outburst, healing pylon, captive sun

: Solar rifle, outburst, healing pylon, captive sun First appearance: Overwatch 2, Season 6

Illari is another new support hero in Overwatch 2, introduced in Season 6. She is from Peru and uses solar energy to heal and fight. She places a healing pylon to give steady healing and uses outbursts to push herself forward and knock enemies back.

5. Brigitte

Brigitte stands tall in futuristic armor. Photo: @OverwatchEU on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Real name : Brigitte Lindholm

: Brigitte Lindholm Base of operation : Gothenburg, Sweden (formerly), Watchpoint: Gibraltar

: Gothenburg, Sweden (formerly), Watchpoint: Gibraltar Abilities : Rocket flail, repair pack, whip shot, barrier shield, rally

: Rocket flail, repair pack, whip shot, barrier shield, rally First appearance: Overwatch (2018)

Brigitte is an adventurer and a mechanical engineer, following in the footsteps of her father, Torbjörn. Brigitte fights with a rocket flail and protects herself with a barrier shield. She heals teammates using a repair pack and can knock enemies back with a whip shot.

6. Mercy

Mercy stands poised, ready to heal with glowing staff. Photo: @OverwatchEU on X (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Real name : Angela Ziegler

: Angela Ziegler Base of operation : Zürich, Switzerland (formerly), Watchpoint: Gibraltar

: Zürich, Switzerland (formerly), Watchpoint: Gibraltar Abilities : Cadeceus staff, cadeceus blaster, angelic descent, Guardian angel, resurrect

: Cadeceus staff, cadeceus blaster, angelic descent, Guardian angel, resurrect First appearance: Overwatch (May 2016)

Mercy is one of the most popular characters in the game. She is a Swiss doctor who provided key medical support for the original Overwatch group. Mercy is a support-class hero who can heal, buff, and resurrect teammates.

7. Moira

Moira weaves dark magic in a candlelit library (L). Moira commands power under a clear blue sky (R). Photo: @OverwatchEU on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Real name : Moira O'Deorain

: Moira O'Deorain Base of operation : Oasis, Iraq

: Oasis, Iraq Abilities : Biotic orb, biotic grasp, fade

: Biotic orb, biotic grasp, fade First appearance: Overwatch: Masquerade

Moira is a support hero who heals well and has a high-damage ability. She heals by spraying healing mist with her primary fire, which is limited by the meter. An Irish geneticist, she works with the terrorist group Talon to achieve this while posing as a member of the scientific community.

Tank characters

Overwatch 2 Tank female characters absorb damage, protect their team members, and initiate attacks. They have large health reserves and defensive abilities that allow them to last longer in battle and divert enemy fire from their allies.

1. D.Va

D.Va makes a heart gesture in the futuristic city (L). D.Va winks playfully with the headset in the cityscape (R). Photo: @OWCavalry on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Real name : Hana Song

: Hana Song Base of operation : MEKA Base, Busan, South Korea (formerly), Watchpoint: Gibraltar

: MEKA Base, Busan, South Korea (formerly), Watchpoint: Gibraltar Abilities : Defense matrix, boosters, micro missiles, fission cannons, light gun, call mechi

: Defense matrix, boosters, micro missiles, fission cannons, light gun, call mechi First appearance: Overwatch 2

D.Va is a skilled mech pilot and a former professional gamer from South Korea. She fights using a big battle robot that has powerful guns, a defence shield, and missiles. If her mech is destroyed, she can keep fighting on foot until she calls a new one. Outside of Overwatch, D.Va also appears in Heroes of the Storm and StarCraft II: Legacy of the Void.

2. Junker Queen

Junker Queen stands tall with her jagged weapon ready. Photo: @PlayOverwatch on X (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Real name : Odessa "Dez" Stone

: Odessa "Dez" Stone Base of operation : Junkertown, Australia

: Junkertown, Australia Abilities : Scatter gun, jagged blade, commanding shout, carnage, rampage

: Scatter gun, jagged blade, commanding shout, carnage, rampage First appearance: Overwatch 2 (2022)

Junker Queen is an Australian tank hero in Overwatch 2. Junker Queen wields a shotgun and a powerful throwing knife called Gracie. Her abilities focus on close-range combat, self-healing through wounds inflicted on enemies, and leading her team into battle with her commanding presence.

3. Zarya

Zarya, in her signature bright pink hair, styled in a short, voluminous cut (L). Zarya in blue armor (R). Photo: @IGN, @Polygon on X (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Real name : Aleksandra Zaryanova

: Aleksandra Zaryanova Base of operation : Siberia, Russia (formerly), Watchpoint: Gibraltar

: Siberia, Russia (formerly), Watchpoint: Gibraltar Abilities : Particle cannon, particle barrier, projected barrier, graviton surge

: Particle cannon, particle barrier, projected barrier, graviton surge First appearance: Overwatch (2016)

Zarya is one of the strongest tank heroes in Overwatch, known for her ability to absorb damage with barriers and convert it into increased firepower. She sacrificed personal glory to protect her family, friends, and country in a time of war. Her ultimate ability, Graviton Surge, is a powerful crowd-control tool that pulls enemies into a singularity.

4. Orisa

Orisa stands tall, defending allies with mighty strength. Photo: @Polygon on X (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Real name : Orisa

: Orisa Base of operation : Numbani, Africa

: Numbani, Africa Abilities: Augmented fusion driver, energy javelin, terra surge, fortify, javelin spin

Augmented fusion driver, energy javelin, terra surge, fortify, javelin spin First appearance: Overwatch (2016)

Orisa is a robotic tank hero designed to protect Numbani. She was created by 11-year-old genius Efi Oladele from the remains of an OR15 defence robot. She uses her Energy Javelin to disrupt enemies and her fortify ability to reduce incoming damage.

How many female characters are in Overwatch?

Overwatch has 20 female characters. They come from different countries and have different skills.

What percent of Overwatch players are female?

According to PCGamesN, a 2017 report by Quantic Foundry found that approximately 16% of Overwatch players were female.

Who is the genderfluid character in Overwatch?

The genderfluid character in Overwatch is Venture, introduced in April 2024. They are a non-binary Canadian archaeologist who uses earth-based abilities in battle.

Who are the best Overwatch female characters?

The best female characters in the popular game include Tracer, Mercy, D.Va, Sojourn, Widowmaker, and Kiriko due to their strong abilities, popularity, and unique skills.

Overwatch features 20 playable female characters, each with unique abilities and roles across different ranks. These heroes include iconic names like Tracer, Mercy, D.Va, and Widowmaker, among others. They span various ranks or classes—damage, tank, and support—bringing diverse playstyles to the game.

