15 strongest female Sith lords from the Star Wars Universe you forgot about

Star Wars is an American epic space opera media franchise created by George Lucas. The franchise features numerous female Sith lords who display remarkable abilities and powers. Although they all show great abilities, only a handful exhibit immense strength. Discover some of the strongest female Sith lords from the Star Wars universe and uncover their dark powers.

Darth Maladi (L), Darth Zannah (C) and Visas Marr (R). Photo: @starwarscanononly, @StarWars on Facebook (modified by author)

When compiling this list of the strongest female Sith lords, we considered various factors, such as mastery of their dark side, combat skills, influence, and multiple comments from sites like Reddit. However, this list is subjective, as it may vary from one person to another based on multiple factors.

Strongest female Sith lords from Star Wars

Who are the strongest Sith lords from Star Wars? The list below ranks the strongest female Sith lords in the Star Wars universe and highlights their sources of power and key moments in the franchise.

1. Darth Zannah

Darth Zannah first appeared in the first issue of the comic series Star Wars: Jedi vs. Photo: @StarWars on Facebook (modified by author)

Darth Zannah was a Dark Lord of the Sith and the Sith apprentice of Darth Bane. The character first appeared in the first issue of the comic series Star Wars: Jedi vs.

After a war between the Sith and Jedi Orders, Zannah was trained to carry Bane's teachings and the Rule of Two forward. She uses a custom-built double-sided lightsaber and is a master of defensive-style light sabre combat.

2. Darth Maladi

Darth Maladi was a Force-sensitive Devaronian female taken by the Sith from her homeworld of Devaron. Photo: Darth Maladi on Facebook (modified by author)

Darth Maladi, born Malincha, was a Force-sensitive Devaronian female taken by the Sith from her homeworld of Devaron. Darth Maladi was first mentioned in the preview for Star Wars: Legacy, Star Wars: Legacy (2006), released on 7 June 2006.

Trained in the dark side, she became a prominent Sith Lady in Darth Krayt’s One Sith Order. Specialising in inquisition, torture, and mental manipulation, she served as the head of Sith Intelligence and Assassination.

3. Visas Marr

Visas Marr is just one of many female Sith lords featured in a number of old Star Wars games. Photo: @Visas Marr on Facebook (modified by author)

Visas Marr is among the most powerful female Sith lords featured in many old Star Wars games. She was a contemporary of Atris, a Jedi Master and Grey Jedi, and an apprentice of Darth Nihilus, the Lord of Hunger. Visas Marr was a Miraluka. She came from the planet that Darth Nihilus Force-drained, and she was the only Miraluka to survive.

4. Assajj Ventress

Ventress was first introduced in the 2003 micro-series Star Wars: Clone Wars. Photo: Star Wars Artwork, Secret Compass on Facebook (modified by author)

Assajj Ventress was a Dathomorian Force-sensitive born to a Nightsister who was once part of the Sith Order. She was first introduced in the 2003 micro-series Star Wars: Clone Wars (voiced by Grey DeLisle) and is part of the Star Wars Legends continuity.

As a Sith assassin, she wields two lightsabers with curved handles that can attach together and form a double-bladed weapon with a curve in the middle. Her strength lies in her mastery of the Force, her combat skills, and her unwavering determination, which has been shaped by loss and betrayal.

5. Vestara Khai

Vestara Khai was a Force-sensitive female Human born to Sith Saber Gavar Khai and his wife, Lahka. Photo: Star Wars Artwork on Facebook (modified by author)

Vestara Khai was a Force-sensitive female Human born to Sith Saber Gavar Khai and his wife, Lahka, on the remote planet Kesh in 27.5 ABY. She was strongly connected to the Force, and her abilities included telekinesis, precognition, and enhanced physical attributes.

6. Tahiri Veila

Tahiri first appeared in Junior Jedi Knights: The Golden Globe. Photo: Jedi Master Tahiri Veila on Facebook (modified by author)

Tahiri Veila was a Jedi Knight of the New Jedi Order. During the Second Galactic Civil War, Veila became the Sith apprentice of Darth Caedus, the Dark Lord of the Sith, who trapped her to the dark side of the Force. Tahiri first appeared in Junior Jedi Knights: The Golden Globe and appeared in six other Junior Jedi Knights books.

Throughout her journey, she struggled with inner conflicts due to manipulation and possession by Sith entities, ultimately evolving into a complex figure within the Star Wars universe.

7. Darth Talon

Darth Talon was a female Sith Twi'lek who became a Sith lady in Darth Krayt's One Sith in 137 ABY. Photo: Darth Talon, @continuestarwarslegends on Facebook (modified by author)

Darth Talon was a female Sith Twi'lek who became a Sith lady in Darth Krayt's One Sith in 137 ABY. She first appeared in Star Wars: Legacy Volume 2, a series that followed Luke's descendant, Cade Skywalker, over 130 years after Return of the Jedi.

As a skilled assassin, she displayed exceptional lightsaber combat abilities and Force powers, making her a formidable adversary. Her strength lies in her physical prowess, cunning, and loyalty to the Sith cause.

8. Lumiya

Lumiya debuted in Marvel's Legends-era Star Wars comics. Photo: @continuestarwarslegends on Facebook (modified by author)

Lumiya, born Shira Elan Colla Brie, was a Dark Lady of the Sith who served Darth Vader and later became a Sith Lord herself. She first appeared in Marvel's Legends-era Star Wars comics. She formerly appeared to be a pilot in the Rogue Squadron, but she was actually a double agent for Vader.

Lumiya wielded a unique light whip and possessed considerable strength in the Force, making her a formidable opponent for Jedi and Sith.

9. Darth Traya

Darth Traya is a central character in the video game Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II - The Sith Lords. Photo: Darth Traya ( Kreia), Star Wars Artwork on Facebook (modified by author)

Darth Traya, Kreia, was among the most intelligent and insightful Sith lords ever. She is a central character in the video game Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II - The Sith Lords.

Darth Traya started as a Jedi Master but was exiled by the Jedi High Council. She later took on two Sith apprentices (Darth Sion and Darth Nihilus) and became the Dark Lord of a Sith Triumvirate. She was highly skilled in the ways of the Force, particularly in manipulation and foresight.

10. Darth Cognus

Darth Cognus was a Sith Lord who lived during the time of Darth Bane. Photo: @FPB2012, Star Wars: Darth Bane on Facebook (modified by author)

Darth Cognus, also known as the Huntress, is a Sith and the secondary antagonist turned villainess tritagonist of Darth Bane: Dynasty of Evil, the final novel in the Darth Bane Trilogy from the Star Wars universe. She was Darth Zannah's apprentice and Darth Millennial's master.

Darth Cognus possessed the natural telepathic and precognitive abilities of her kin. Her abilities far exceeded those of her kinsmen, and with time she learned to focus and control her visions with great precision.

11. Darth Zash

Darth Zash is a character from the Star Wars: The Old Republic video game. Photo: @swtorZash on Facebook (modified by author)

Darth Zash is a character from the video game Star Wars: The Old Republic, set in the Old Republic era of the Star Wars universe. She is a Sith Lord and a member of the Dark Council, the ruling body of the Sith Empire.

Darth Zash is depicted as a powerful Sith sorceress with a talent for Sith magic and dark rituals. She is highly ambitious and seeks to increase her within the Sith hierarchy. She was trained in the tradition of the Sith Inquisitors under the auspices of the reconstituted Sith Empire.

12. Darth Phobos

Darth Phobos is a Star Wars: The Force Unleashed video game series character. Photo: @PathoftheSith on Facebook (modified by author)

The Sith Lord Darth Phobos was introduced in the PlayStation-exclusive Star Wars: The Force Unleashed version. She was a terrifying opponent for Darth Vader's secret apprentice. She also appeared in one of the Jedi Temple levels exclusive to the PlayStation 2, PlayStation Portable, and Nintendo Wii.

Phobos was a manipulative individual who developed her mental powers. She is portrayed as good with a lightsaber and using dark powers to fight against the game's main character, Starkiller.

13. Darth Gean

Darth Gean was a Twi'lek female apprenticed to Dark Lord of the Sith Darth Gravid. Photo: @StarWarsFansOnline on Facebook (modified by author)

Darth Gean was a Twi'lek female apprenticed to the Dark Lord of the Sith Darth Gravid, as part of the Order of the Sith Lords. She was a master of Sith sorcery. Gean used dark rituals to manipulate the Force and had a deep connection to ancient Sith artefacts.

14. Darth Lachris

Darth Lachris is a character from the video game Star Wars: The Old Republic. Photo: Star Wars: The Old Republic Fans on Facebook (modified by author)

Darth Lachris is a character from the video game Star Wars: The Old Republic. She is a Sith Lord who plays a significant role in the Imperial storyline on the planet Balmorra.

In the game, Darth Lachris is tasked with helping the Sith Empire conquer Balmorra, a planet known for its manufacturing capabilities. She leads Imperial forces against the Republic-aligned resistance on the planet and works to suppress any opposition to Imperial rule.

15. Darth Shaa

Darth Shaa debuted in the 2018 canon comic Darth Vader (2017) 22 in a flashback. Photo: @Star Wars Canon Only, The Star Wars Guru on Facebook (modified by author)

Darth Shaa lived before the Rule of Two. She debuted in the 2018 canon comic Darth Vader (2017) #22 in a flashback. She rescued Darth Momin and indoctrinated him into the Sith Order. Shaa was an adept duelist, proficient with dual lightsabers, and rivalled other powerful duelists of her time.

What is a female Sith called?

A female Sith is called a "Sith Lady" or "Sith." The term "Sith" is used to describe individuals who embrace the dark side of the force and follow the teachings of the Sith Order.

Who are the female Sith leaders?

Female Sith leaders have played significant roles throughout the Star Wars universe. Some notable female Sith leaders include Darth Traya, Darth Zash, and Lumiya.

Who is the strongest female Sith lord from Star Wars?

Ventress is the most powerful female Sith alive. But in the history of Sith and Jedi, the most powerful female Sith ever existed was Darth Traya.

Star Wars has captivated a devoted fan base, not only with its compelling storyline and scenes but also with the remarkable strengths of its characters, sparking heated debates among anime enthusiasts. The above are some of the most famous and strongest female Sith lords from the Star Wars universe.

