50 best Naruto female characters that are absolutely iconic

Naruto is a Manga series created by Kishimoto Masashi and directed by Hayato Date. The series has gained a massive following since its premiere in 2002 in Japan. Some of the fan favourites are female characters. These are the best Naruto female characters that are iconic.

Best Naruto female characters. Photo: @kubikiriKanki, @zerochan, @mebukiharuno, @narutogame on Instagram (modified by author)

Naruto is one of the anime series that most people are familiar with. One of the reasons the show is loved is its female characters. They are not only beautiful but also powerful performances. From Himawari to Hinata, here are the best female characters from characters in Naruto.

Best Naruto female characters

Naruto anime is a show that needs no introduction, as most animation fans have watched it. Its exceptional female characters make the show stand out from the rest. Below is a comprehensive list of its best female Naruto characters.

1. Sakura Haruno

Haruno Sakura from Naruto manga series. Photo @civitai, @haruna3443 on Instagram (modified by author)

Haruno Sakura is a fictional character in the Naruto series, a kunoichi from Konoha. She has low self-esteem as she is bullied for her broad forehead but is this among the best girls from Naruto.

2. Hinata Hyga

Hinata Hyga from Naruto series. Photo: @Ratsuki_042, @yin_nabi on Instagram (modified by author)

Hinata is the daughter of Hyuga Hiashi, who loses her position as heir to her younger sister. Her beauty and powers are breathtaking. She is a fan favourite among the female characters in the series.

3. Tsunade

Tsunade from Naruto series. Photo: @wattpad, @zedge on Instagram (modified by author)

Tsunade is a female descendant of the Senju clan and a Sanin of Konoha. She is one of the most powerful and popular Naruto girls. Her strength and beauty make her outstanding.

4. Chōchō Akimichi

Chocho Akimichi of the Naruto series. Photo: @hashimi12, @zariki_ on Instagram (modified by author)

Chocho Akimichi, the daughter of Karui and Choji Akimichi. She has a high standard of boyfriends, although her looks are not good. She loves snacks and can be arrogant with boys.

5. Sarada Uchiha

Sarada Uchiha from the Boruto: Naruto the Movie. Photo: @astridayalaa18, @terezacriistina2018 on Instagram (modified by author)

Sarada is a character who also appears in Boruto: Naruto the Movie. As a child who grew up without a father, she could not understand the love between two parents.

6. Kaguya Otsutsuki

Kaguya Otsutsuki from the Naruto series. Photo: @animesoulking08, @zaraki_tayo on Instagram (modified by author)

Kaguya Otsutsuki is a princess and mother to Hagoromo Otsutsuki and Hamura Otsutsuki. She is considered to possess Chakra as the first person to reach the forbidden fruit of the Shinju.

7. Hanabi Hyūga

Hanabi Hyūga of Boruto: Nauto Next Generations? Photo: @aerial561, @brunaamangaca on Instagram (modified by author)

Hanabi features in Boruto and is the daughter of Hiashi Hyuga, the Hyuga clan chief; She becomes the leader of the most powerful clan after her elder sister marries.

8. Rin Nohara

Rin Nohara from Naruto manga series. Photo: @wattpad, @hutao on Instagram (modified by author)

Rin Nohara started as a student under the Fourth Hokage Minato Namikaze before becoming a tutor. Together with Kakashi Hatake, and Obito Uchiha, they form a team to go on a mission. Her charming demeanour makes her one of the best Naruto girl characters.

9. Kushina Uzumaki

Kushina Uzumaki of Naruto series. Photo: @kraddy, @hutao on Instagram (modified by author)

Kushina comes from Whirlpool Village and is from the Uzumaki clan. She is also the mother of Naruto, the hero of the story.

10. Mirai Sarutobi

Mirai Sarutobi is a ninja from Konoha and the daughter of Asuma Sarutobi. Just like her father, she uses swords with wind and fire chakra.

11. Delta

Delta is a character whose body parts have been incorporated with advanced technology giving her mighty powers. She makes a powerful spy plane that is undetectable.

12. Anko Mitarashi

Anko Mitarashi from Naruto series. Photo: @ignis, @nsvos92 on Instagram (modified by author)

Anko Mitarashi is a character in Naruto who suffered significant psychological damage. She was Orochimaru's student who used her and abused her. Nonetheless, she is strong and intelligent, making her one of the best Naruto women.

13. Himawari Uzumaki

Himawari Uzumaki a character in Naruto. Photo: @Eniltonjds, @accclonedzuwu on Instagram (modified by author)

Himawari is from the Uzumaki clan, one of the most influential and affluent families. This gave her a lot of energy and strength from when she was young.

14. Temari

Temari from Naruto series. Photo: @Eniltonjds, @Suzie_Uchiwa on Instagram (modified by author)

Temari is an individual who was once strong making her one of the best of all Naruto female characters. Her appearance in Naruto Shippuden, as a Shinobi, was also impressive, although as a Waifu, not entirely.

15. Karin

Karin from the manga series Naruto. Photo: @Tumblr, @UmaUzumakii on Instagram (modified by author)

Karin is famous for being Sasuke SIMP, but as Shinobi, her character is fascinating. Her red hair makes her stand out as she resembles Kushina Uzumaki.

16. Tenten

Tenten of the Naruto series. Photo: @koyuko, @unicayori on Instagram (modified by author)

A Tenten is a name that most of the initial Naruto fans remember. In these early seasons, female characters are judged by beauty, and Tenten is one of them.

17. Konan

Konan from Naruto series. Photo: @devianart, @kimono on Instagram (modified by author)

Kona is the main protagonist and the only female among lethal men in the Akatsuki group. One of her abilities is control on paper which she could cut thousands in seconds.

18. Pakura

Kakura is a character that was named the hero of the Wind Country. She died trying to restore her village as she healed the shinobi.

19. Tayuya

Tayuya from Naruto series. Photo: @zerochan, @dixie54 on Instagram (modified by author)

Tayuya is a Shinobi and a member of the Sound Four team. This girl was strong initially, and being the only girl in the group was quite fun.

20. Chiyo

Chiyo a poison expert in Naruto. Photo: @carolinegeek, @creativeuncut on Instagram (modified by author)

Chiyo is among the most vital Akatsuki members. She loves to play tricks on her friends and is also a skilled poison expert.

21. Ino Yamanaka

Ino Yamanaka from Naruto manga series. Photo: @studioparrot, @devianart on Instagram (modified by author)

This character is among the best Naruto girl characters when it comes to beauty. On top of this, she is a confident girl and the strongest Shinobi in the series.

22. Yugito Nii

Yugito Nii of Naruto series. Photo: @eniltosouza, @animesoulking08 on Instagram (modified by author)

Yugito Nii is a mature character who controls a powerful tail beast in the series. Her strength and complex ability make fans admire her.

23. Mei Terumi

Mei Terumi from the manga series Naruto. Photo: @narutofans on Instagram (modified by author)

This character is loved in Naruto by fans because of her qualitative nature. She has excellent skills and abilities and is a beauty to behold.

24. Yuuhi Kurenai

Yuuhi Kurenai of Naruto series. Photo: @punnyodai, @narutogame on Instagram (modified by author)

This is a character that is initially assumed to be an Uchiha. She has both masculine and feminine characteristics and great power.

25. Karui

Karui a female ninja in Naruto. Photo: @claireuzui, @devianart on Instagram (modified by author)

Naruto fans love this female ninja for her loyalty and courage. Her unwavering love for her people is unmatched. She is a determined girl with a fighting spirit during the many battles she faces.

26. Hanabi Hyuuga

Hanabi Hyuuga from Naruto series. Photo: @narutofan, @hanabigyuuga_ on Instagram (modified by author)

This Hyuuga sister needs more airtime making it hard for her to compete with other characters. Nonetheless, she makes the cut for the best Naruto girls.

27. Guren

Guren from Naruto series. Photo: @rebeccalogan56, @Eniltonjds on Instagram (modified by author)

Guren is a member of Otogakure. Her hairstyle and colour might be better; she is among the strongest subordinates of Orochimaru.

28. Suzume

Suzume a character in Naruto anime series. Photo: @maryelimr, @drohinia on Instagram (modified by author)

Suzume is famous among the original fans of Naruto. She is Chunin, who teaches Kunoichis at the academy and has a unique personality.

29. Hanare

Hanare from the Naruto series. Photo: @kazzekae, @Kankinobin on Instagram (modified by author)

Hanare is a girl from Jomae Village with a high standard of attractiveness and skills. Fans speculate she is Kakashi's love interest, although it is she who falls in love with him.

30. Mikoto Uchiha

Mikoto Uchiha from the Naruto anime series. Photo: @KubikiriKanki, @devianart on Instagram (modified by author)

This is the mother of Sasuke and Itachi Uchiha and one person who didn't deserve what she got. Although her sons are at the forefront, she is an essential link to Naruto and Sasuke.

31. Mebuki Haruno

Mebuki Haruno of the anime Naruto. Photo: @mebukiharuno on Instagram (modified by author)

Mebuki is the mother of Sakura Haruno, earning her place in the anime. She is one of the Allied Mothers Force who excels in taijutsu.

32. Haruna

Haruna of the manga series Naruto. Photo: @wattpad on Instagram (modified by author)

Haruna is the lord of the Land of Vegetables. She is characterised by her cruel and cold-hearted nature. She regards sacrifice as inventible because of her childhood experience with her father, who keeps her hostage to secure the welfare of their land.

33. Fuki

Fuki, the evil bully in Naruto. Photo: @sazuki2345, @presley14 on Instagram (modified by author)

This infamous character is known as the evil bully. She appears in the flashbacks alongside her friend Ami.

34. Isaribi

Isaribi from Naruto anime series. Photo: @lannaudvictorie, @Eniltonjds on Instagram (modified by author)

Isaribi is from the Land of the Sea and is mistreated by Amachi. Her dark past makes her rude and cynical, but fans still love her.

35. Matsuri

Matsuri from the manga series, Naruto. Photo: @nikoata, @ipingten game on Instagram (modified by author)

Matsuri works as a team alongside Mikoshi and Yukata. She witnesses her parents being murdered, which makes her hate violence. She finally gets over her fear and learns to use weapons well.

36. Fūka

Fuka from Naruto series. Photo: @lannaudvictorie on Instagram (modified by author)

Fūka is a beautiful character who is loved by fans of the series. She is elegant and strong, increasing her popularity with viewers.

37. Shizuka

Shizuka from Naruto. Photo: @strawberryx0, @strawberry5 on Instagram (modified by author)

Shizuka is one character who was the talk of the town due to her skills and the law in her village. She defies the law to marry the student who can defeat her in a duel.

38. Naho

Naho from Naruto series. Photo: @borutofan, @narutonaho on Instagram (modified by author)

Naho from the Land of Fire won the hearts of most of Naruto's fans when she made her debut. Although she was on the screen for a short term, she left a great impression on the viewers.

39. Shizune

Shizune from Naruto. Photo: @fanpop, @earth1610u on Instagram (modified by author)

She is a student of Sannin Tsunade, who became a gifted nurse. Her services are needed throughout the series.

40. Ruka

Ruka from Naruto anime. Photo: @redbone, @rukagame on Instagram (modified by author)

Ruka is a reincarnated Shinobis and was among Monga's group. She has value and protects Monga at all costs.

41. Fu

Fu from Naruto. Photo: @zerochan, @nsvos92 on Instagram (modified by author)

Fū was a kunoichi from Village Hidden in the Waterfall. She was reincarnated and served as one of the Tobi’s Six Paths.

42. Kurotsuchi

Kurotsuchi from Naruto series. Photo: @devianart, @xuzumaki on Instagram (modified by author

This is a character who escorted the Tsuchikage and is also acquainted with Akatsuchi. She calls Deidara's brother.

43. Ayame

Ayame from Naruto. Photo: @kelteodor, @glyaoiyuure1 on Instagram (modified by author)

Ayame is a beauty who works at the Ichiraku ramen shop. This girl treated Naruto well, making him feel like a human.

44. Naori Uchiha

Naori Uchiha from Naruto anime series. Photo: @kr1s_ss, @Eniltonjds on Instagram (modified by author)

Naori Uchiha falls in love with Izanagi and eventually turns out to be an Izanami user. Her purple hair colour and physical appearance also make her stand out.

45. Izumi Uchiha

Izumi from Naruto series. Photo: @01KAE_Ukivari, @ellabobosama on Instagram (modified by author)

This gorgeous girl was Itachi's girlfriend. She, however, experienced an entire life in infinite Tsukuyomi.

46. Sumire Kakei

Sumire Kakei from Boruto. Photo: @strawberryx0, @tumblr on Instagram (modified by author)

Sumire is a girl in Boruto series. She is the president in her school who is not only smart but also pretty.

47. Mito Uzumaki

Mito from Naruto. Photo: @carolina_comic_geek, @tashigimarine on Instagram (modified by author)

Mito Uzumaki is among the few Uzamaki in the series, making her memorable. She also started the Kurama lineage as she was the initial Jinchuriki of Kurama.

48. Samui

Samui from Naruto series. Photo: @devianart on Instagram (modified by author)

Samui is a member of Killer B, which dominates others. Her physical attributes are also considered good to look at.

49. R

Ringo Ameyuri from Naruto. Photo: @kazzekae, @dollyangely (modified by author)

Ringo is a member of the Seven Swords of the Mist. Although she is tiny that other members, this ninja is one of the strongest.

50. Mabui

Mabui from Naruto. Photo: @Eniltonjds, @KubikiriKanki on Instagram (modified by author)

Mabui is an assistant to the Fourth Raikage, and her beauty is stunning. She supports the show by being an informant of the lead character.

There is a comprehensive list of the best Naruto female characters. The series has evolved, and viewers have fallen in love with the various characters. Female characters have not disappointed, giving fans something to look forward to every episode.

