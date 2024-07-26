A beautiful Nigerian lady has gone viral after tying the knot with a man whom she dubbed one of her blessings.

The excited wife shared a video from her wedding party and revealed that she got to know her husband after replying his message on TikTok

Social media users who came across the video did not hesitate to send congratulatory messages to the couple

A Nigerian lady's heartwarming love story captivated social media after she tied the knot with a man she met on TikTok.

The bride's wedding video went viral on the platform, garnering congratulatory messages from TikTok users.

Lady weds man she met on TikTok Photo credit: @egooyibo68/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady shares amazing love story

The newlywed, identified as @egooyibo68 on TikTok, shared her love story alongside a captivating clip from her special day.

that her relationship journey began when she responded to a message from her now-husband on the platform.

In her words:

"POV: You replied to that one DM on TikTok. Still counting my blessings."

Reactions as couple wed in grand style

TikTok viewers flooded the comments section with warm wishes and congratulatory messages while praying for the couple's happiness to last forever.

@Tellavive said:

"Make I delete my TikTok download another one first."

@Breezy wrote:

"All the women here are just deceiving themselves. Make una dey reply DM. Pride won't allow u to reply yours. You're here now crying. Your future husband might be in your inbox eh big head."

@Petite wrote:

"So Una dey see husband for TikTok. I thought they said men on TikTok no be material. Una don deceive me again."

@Queen mulla said:

"God help me do it for me before it turn to shame. I will keep clapping for others till whenever you notice me God. Congratulations Nnem."

@Nancy said:

"If to say she dey post her belle for online her husband for no chat her. Una dey ask which TikTok. Congratulations my love jare."

@Jessylee said:

"Congratulations dear. Abeg paste me that guy wen dy spray money go up I need the guy bring am come."

@alisa Lya said:

"Ok this is my sign to log off TikTok I just pass one tm now now like few sec ago I even comment y'all seriously congratulations I dey wait for my own."

@bosschristy4 added:

"Congratulations. This will be my testimony very soon in Jesus Christ name. Amen."

Watch the video below:

