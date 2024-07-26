NNPC's website is experiencing slow load times and 404 errors due to a surge in job applications

The oil company has promised that the challenges are currently being attended to by its technical team

NNPC announced that it is hiring for graduate internships and experienced job roles, with a deadline set for August

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) is currently facing technical challenges on its career website due to an overwhelming influx of job applications from Nigerians.

Legit.ng reported that the NNPC was seeking talented and dedicated individuals to fill various positions across its departments.

The role is for both graduate trainees and experienced professionals.

NNPC website crashes

The announcement drove thousands of job seekers to flood the company's online application portal.

The unexpected volume of traffic has resulted in significant slowdowns and intermittent outages on the website, leaving many applicants frustrated.

Legit.ng observed several times that the website showed a 404 error

NNPC addresses challenges

Reacting to the development, NNPC Limited in a statement issued on its X account, assured that the issue is being attended to.

The post reads:

“Due to unprecedented traffic to the NNPC Ltd. career page from applicants applying for vacancies, the site is currently experiencing slow load times.

“Our technicians are working diligently to rectify the problem as quickly as possible.

“Please be assured that the application process deadline remains August 20, 2024.

"Our team is working assiduously to accommodate the surge of applications.

"While we acknowledge the keen interest of Nigerians in having an exciting career experience with us, we reassure all Nigerians of a transparent and merit-based recruitment process.

"We therefore encourage capable Nigerians to take maximum advantage of this unique opportunity."

To apply for NNPC job check out details here.

