Rian McCririck's biography: age, girlfriend, movies and TV shows

Young actors are making a name for themselves in the acting industry thanks to their talents and outstanding performances. This is the case for Rian McCririck, a rising Canadian actor. He rose to prominence in 2020 after being cast as Logan Bruno in The Baby-Sitters Club. He has also appeared in the film Good Boys (2019).

Rian McCririck is a young actor who is still honing his craft. His exceptional talent can be attributed to his roles in two films and one television series. Nonetheless, his fame as an actor has resulted in a sizable following on his Instagram account.

Profile summary

Full name Rian McCriric Gender Male Date of birth 8 January 2006 Age 17 years (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Vancouver, Canada Current residence Vancouver, Canada Nationality Canadian Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'3" Height in centimetres 162 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 56 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Hazel Siblings 1 Relationship status Single Profession Actor

Rian McCririck's biography

The up-and-coming Canadian actor was born on 8 January 2006 in Vancouver, Canada. He was born into a devout Christian family. As of December 2022, Rian McCririck's age is 16 years. He is his parents' second son and has an older brother named Ian.

Career

Rian is a young rising actor who made his acting debut in 2019 when he appeared in the film Good Boys as Older Boy #1. He co-starred in the movie with famous young actors such as Jacob Tremblay and Keith L. Williams.

He eventually rose to prominence in 2020 as Logan Bruno in the American comedy-drama television series The Baby-Sitters Club. The series' plot follows the friendship and adventures of five middle-schoolers as they launch a babysitting business in Stoneybrook, Connecticut.

Rian McCririck's movies and TV shows

According to his IMDb profile, the rising star has three acting credits only:

The Baby-Sitters Club (2020-2021)

(2020-2021) To All the Boys: Always and Forever (2021)

(2021) Good Boys (2019)

He is an Instagram personality, in addition to being an actor. He has over 97 thousand followers as of this writing. His posts are primarily about his daily activities with friends and family.

Who is Rian McCririck's girlfriend?

The young Canadian actor has never been in a romantic relationship before. That being said, he is probably single. The actor has also avoided discussing his romantic life in the media.

What is Rian McCririck's height and weight?

Rian McCririck is 5 feet 3 inches or 162 centimetres tall and weighs approximately 121 pounds or 56 kilograms.

FAQs

Who is Rian McCririck? He is a young Canadian actor best known for his role as Logan Bruno in the American TV series The Baby-Sitters Club. How old is Rian McCririck? As of 2023, the Canadian actor is 17 years old. He was born in 2006 in Vancouver, Canada. When is Rian McCririck's birthday? He celebrates his birthday on 8 January every year. What is Rian McCririck's zodiac sign? His zodiac sign is Capricorn. What movies has Rian McCririck been in? He made his acting debut in 2019 and has so far appeared in one television series and two films. They include The Baby-Sitters Club (2020-2021), To All the Boys: Always and Forever (2021) and Good Boys (2019). How tall is Rian McCririck? He is 5 feet 3 inches (162 centimetres) tall. What is Rian McCririck's Instagram? The actor's Instagram handle is @rian.mccririck_. He has gained 97 thousand followers as of this writing.

Rian McCririck is a young rising actor who has demonstrated exceptional acting abilities in the two films and television series in which he has appeared. His fame skyrocketed when he was cast to play Logan Bruno in the comedy-drama television series The Baby-Sitters Club.

