Haskiri Velazquez’s biography: age, birthday, parents, boyfriend

Haskiri Velazquez is a rising actress and television personality from the United States of America. She is best recognized as Daisy Jimenez, a role she portrayed in the Peacock series Saved by the Bell. She is also a social media personality.

Haskiri Velazquez is a popular actress who has won the attention of many people with her acting skills. She commenced her professional acting in 2011 and currently has 15 acting credits. She was also featured on the cover of Muze magazine.

Profile summary

Full name Haskiri Velazquez Gender Female Date of birth 10 September 1995 Age 26 years old (as of July 2022) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Washington Heights, New York, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’6’’ Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 123 Weight in kilograms 56 Body measurements in inches 35-24-34 Body measurements in centimetres 89-61-86 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Marlene Latsunami Rodriguez Siblings 2 Relationship status Dating Boyfriend Nate Ortiz-Turner Education High School of Fashion Industries Profession Actress, television personality Net worth $500,000 Instagram @haskiri Twitter @haskiri_

Haskiri Velazquez's biography

The actress was born in Washington Heights, New York City, New York, United States of America. Her mother is called Marlene Latsunami Rodriguez. She was raised in Dyckman, New York, United States alongside two brothers named Roderick (also known as Mr. Rove) and FouReign Rich.

She is an American national of mixed ethnicity. She has Dominican-Puerto Rican ancestry. Her father is Puerto Rican, while her mother is Dominican.

She enrolled at High School of Fashion Industries in 2009. She also attended Urban Arts Partnership in 2010, where she studied their Lifestories Theater program.

How old is Haskiri Velazquez?

The American actress is 26 years old as of July 2022. When is Haskiri Velazquez's birthday? She was born on 10 September 1995. Her zodiac sign is Virgo.

Career progress

Haskiri Velazquez is a famous actress and television personality. She made her first on-screen appearance at 16 years in 2011 when she appeared in an episode of East WillyB as a Teen ballplayer.

Her performance landed her more roles in several movies and TV series. Her breakthrough came in 2020 when she was cast to play the role of Daisy Jimenez in the Peacock series Saved by the Bell. In the series, she worked alongside other television stars such as Josie Totah, Alycia Pascual-Peña and John Michael Higgins.

Haskiri Velazquez's movies and TV shows

Below is a list of films and TV shows in which Haskiri Velazquez from Saved by the Bell has appeared, according to her IMDb profile.

TV shows

2011: East WillyB as Teen ballplayer

as Teen ballplayer 2012: NYC 22 as Tatiana Garcia

as Tatiana Garcia 2016: Law & Order: Special Victims Unit as Shyvon Stevens

as Shyvon Stevens 2019: The Birch as Charlotte

as Charlotte 2020: Blue Bloods as Melissa Rodriguez

as Melissa Rodriguez 2021-2021: Saved by the Bell as Daisy Jiménez

Films

2019: The Last N*zi as Michelle

as Michelle 2020: The Forty-Year-Old Version as Rosa

as Rosa 2020: Lost Girls as Sprint Trainee

as Sprint Trainee 2020: What Lies Below as Marley

as Marley 2021: The Girl in the Window as Ava

as Ava 2023: Intermedium (post-production) as Nina

The actress is a social media personality with 33.7 thousand followers on Instagram and 1.7 thousand followers on Twitter. She also co-runs a YouTube channel and Instagram account alongside her boyfriend. However, they have not posted anything on the accounts since 2020. She also has her own self-titled YouTube channel created on 22 October 2014.

What is Haskiri Velazquez's net worth?

Her alleged net worth is approximated to be $500 thousand. However, this information is not confirmed, therefore, not reliable. Her primary source of income is from her acting career.

Who is Haskiri Velazquez's husband?

The rising actress is not married yet. However, she has been in a romantic relationship with her long-time boyfriend, Nate Ortiz-Turner, a personal trainer and a nutritional coach. The two began dating in 2015.

What is Haskiri Velazquez’s height?

She is 5 feet 6 inches (168 centimetres) tall and weighs around 123 pounds (56 kilograms). Haskiri Velazquez's measurements are 35-24-34 inches (89-61-86 centimetres).

Fast facts about Haskiri Velazquez

Who is Haskiri Velazquez? She is a rising actress and television personality from the United States of America. What is Haskiri Velazquez's age? The actress is 26 years old as of 2022. When is Haskiri Velazquez's birthday? She celebrates her birthday on 10 September. She was born in 1995. Who is Haskiri Velazquez's boyfriend? She is dating Nate Ortiz-Turner, a personal trainer and nutritional coach. Who are Haskiri Velazquez's parents? Her mother is Marlene Latsunami Rodriguez. Her father’s identity is unknown. Who are Haskiri Velazquez's siblings? She has two brothers named Roderick (Mr. Rove) and FouReign Rich. What is Haskiri Velazquez’s height? She stands at 5 feet 6 inches (168 centimetres) tall. What is Haskiri Velazquez’ net worth? She has an estimated net worth of $500 thousand.

Haskiri Velazquez is a rising actress who is still building her career in the entertainment industry. She currently has 15 acting credits under her name.

