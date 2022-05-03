DStv packages in Nigeria: subscription prices and channels 2022
DStv is a leading satellite television operator in Africa. The MultiChoice-owned corporation is present in more than 40 African countries, Nigeria included. DStv packages 2022 in Nigeria give subscribers the freedom to settle for what they enjoy the most based on their financial capabilities.
Do you enjoy a wide range of high-quality channels? If yes, DStv has you covered. The broadcast satellite service allows you access to over 175 channels depending on the size of your pocket. In addition, different audio channels are included in each DStv package to meet the demands of different people.
DStv packages and their prices
Documentaries, music, movies, news and commerce, and sports channels are all available on DStv packages in Nigeria. However, you will have to pay a fee based on your tastes and preferences to gain access to them.
What packages are available on DStv? Here are the DStv subscription prices and packages available in the country as of May 2022 and their monthly subscription prices.
DStv Premium - N21,000
This is the best bouquet for you if you prefer watching various entertainment programmes worldwide, with over 160 channels and 38 HD channels. The package includes the most channels of any in the country. Sports, Kids, TV shows, nonstop movies, news, documentaries, and so on are all available on these channels.
DStv Compact Plus - N14, 250
Compact Plus is designed to provide users with a wide range of programmes. It's the cheapest way to access nearly all of the sports networks. The package also includes AM Showcase, award-winning documentaries, news, and commerce, among others. It offers about 145 channels, including 30 HD stations.
DStv Compact - N9,000
This boutique offers over 130 channels, including 20 HD channels. MTV, SuperSport 9, SuperSport 8, and SuperSport 7 are just a few of the noteworthy high-end channels. This pack is the best and most affordable for movie and entertainment buffs. Notably, all educational and children's channels are available. You can also watch WWE at any time.
DStv Confam - N5,300
This is one of the nicest bouquets for those who can afford it. It contains 105+ channels, including 10 HD stations. It includes entertainment for the entire family and lifestyle, music, and documentaries. Sports fans can tune in to La Liga, Seris A, and the Europa League. In addition, there are many more children's films, dramas, and music available.
DStv Yanga - N2,950
It is among DStv's most affordable bouquets. Yanga includes some of the country's most important networks, including Africa Magic Epic, M-Net Movies, and others. There are over 85 channels and 7 HD channels to choose from, including movies, kids, news, local and international music, and business.
DStv Padi - N2, 150
This is another inexpensive package that anyone can afford. It has about 45 channels, including one HD channel. Nigerian shows on free to air and Africa Magic networks are among the package's highlights. There are also channels for kids, movies, and educational programming. In addition, Blitz provides the best sports news for individuals who enjoy sports. Local and international news is also available.
DStv channels
To evaluate DStv subscription packages in Nigeria, you must first understand all of the stations available in each category. With this information, you can simply select the optimal package that includes the bulk of your favourite shows.
Nigerian channels only
- Africa Magic Epic
- Africa Magic Family
- Africa Magic Hausa
- Africa Magic Igbo
- Africa Magic Showcase
- Africa Magic Urban
- Africa Magic Yoruba
- HIP TV
- ONMAX
- POP Central
- ROK
- ROK 2
- ROK 3
- Sound City
- Spice TV
- Televista
- Trybe
General entertainment channels
- 1 Magic
- Africa Magic Family
- Africa Magic Hausa
- Africa Magic Igbo
- Africa Magic Showcase
- Africa Magic Urban
- Africa Magic Yoruba
- BBC Brit
- BET
- CBS Reality
- Comedy Central
- E! Entertainment
- FOX
- FOX Life
- ITV Choice
Lifetime Entertainment
- M-Net Africa
- M-Net City
- MTV
- ROK 2
- ROK 3
- Televista
- Trybe
- Universal Channel
- VUZU
- WWE Channel
Telenovelas
- EVA
- EVA +
- Star Life
- Telemundo
- Zee World
Movie Channels
- Africa Magic Epic
- B4U Movies
- M-Net Movies Action
- M-Net Movies Action +
- M-Net Movies All Stars
- M-Net Movies Premiere West
- M-Net Movies Smile
- M-Net Movies Zone
- ROK
- Studio Universal
- TNT Africa
Documentary, lifestyle and educational channels
- BBC Lifestyle
- CBS Justice
- CuriosityStream
- Discovery Channel
- Discovery Family
- Discovery ID
- Discovery TLC Entertainment
- Fashion One
- Food Network
- NatGeo Wild
- National Geographic Channel
- Real Time
- Spice TV
- The History Channel
Sports channel
- SuperSport 1
- SuperSport 10
- SuperSport 11
- SuperSport 12
- SuperSport 2
- SuperSport 3
- SuperSport 4
- SuperSport 5
- SuperSport 6
- SuperSport 7
- SuperSport 8
- SuperSport 9
- SuperSport Blitz
- WWE Channel
News and commerce channels
- Al Jazeera
- Arise News
- BBC World News
- Bloomberg Television
- CGTN News
- CNBC Africa
- CNC World
- CNN International
- EuroNews
- Joy News
- NTA parliament
- Sky News
- TVC News Nigeria
Kids and teens channels
- Boomerang
- Cartoon Network
- Cbeebies
- Da Vinci Learning
- Disney channel
- Disney Channel XD
- Disney Junior
- Jim Jam
- Mindset
- Nickelodeon
- NickJr
- NickTOONS
- PBS Kids
Music channels
- AFRO Music English
- Hip TV
- MTV Base
- POP Central
- Sound City
- Trace Gospel
- TRACE Naija
- Urban TV
Local channels
- Arewa 24
- Ebony Life TV
- Galaxy TV
- NTA 2
- NTA News 24
- OGtv
- ONMAX
- WAP TV
- Wazobia Max
HD channels
- 1 Magic HD
- Africa Magic Showcase HD
- Discovery Channel HD
- Discovery Family HD
- Discovery ID HD
- Discovery TLC Entertainment HD
- Maisha Magic East HD
- M-Net Movies Action+ HD
- M-Net Movies Premiere West HD
- M-Net Movies Smile HD
- M-Net West HD
- Newzroom Afrika HD
- Studio Universal HD
- SuperSport 1 HD
- SuperSport 11 HD
- SuperSport 12 HD
- SuperSport 2 HD
- SuperSport 3 HD
- SuperSport 4 HD
- SuperSport 5 HD
- SuperSport 6 HD
- SuperSport 7 HD
- SuperSport 8 HD
- WWE Channel HD
Other channels
- Adom TV
- AIT
- Channels
- Clouds Plus
- eTV Africa
- Fiesta TV
- K24
- Lagos TV
- Maisha Magic Bongo
- Maisha Magic East
- Missing Dominion TV
- MiTV
- Newzroom Afrika
- NTA I
- SABC News
- Silverbird
- TRACE Mziki
- Wasafi TV
Religious channels
- Day Star
- Dove TV
- Emmanuel TV
- Eternal Word Television Network
- FAITH
- IQRAA
- Islam Channel
- Lumen Christi
- SBN
- TBN
- TV Mundial (P)
European and Asian channels
- CCTV 4
- CCTV Entertainment
- CGTN Documentary
- CGTN French
- China Movie Channel
- Deutsche Welle
- EuroNews French
- EuroNews German
- Hunan TV
- Phoenix News and Entertainment
- RAI International
- RTPi (P)
- Shanghai Dragon TV
- TV5 Monde Afrique
- Zhejiang TV
Audio channels
- BBC African Languages
- BBC World Radio 2
- BBC World Service English
- Channel Islam Internationale
- DMX-70's Hits
- DMX-80's Hits
- DMX-90's Hits
- DMX-Adult Contemporary
- DMX-African Rhythms
- DMX-Alternative Rock
- DMX-Arias and Overtures
- DMX-Beautiful Instrumentals
- DMX-Blues
- DMX-Campus Rock
- DMX-Chamber Music
- DMX-Cityscapes
- DMX-Classic Jazz
- DMX-Classic R&B
- DMX-Classic Rock
- DMX-Contemporary Instrumentals
- DMX-Dance
- DMX-Familiar Favourites
- DMX-French Contemporary
- DMX-Golden Oldies
- DMX-Gospel
- DMX-Groove Lounge
- DMX-Hard Rock
- DMX-House Party
- DMX-Italian Contemporary
- DMX-Light Classical
- DMX-Love Songs
- DMX-Metro Blends
- DMX-Modern Country
- DMX-Power Hits
- DMX-Reggae
- DMX-Smooth Jazz
- DMX-Soft Hits
- DMX-Symphonic
- DMX-The Light
- DMX-Today's Hits
- DMX-Traditional Country
- DMX-Trots Afrikaans
- DMX-Urban Adult Contemporary
- DMX-Urban Beat
- DMX-Y2K Hits
- Radio France Internationale
- RAYFM
- Rhythm
- Star
- TransAfrica Radio
- Voice of America
- World Radio Network
DStv customer care contacts
If you wish to reach the company for further queries, use the contact details below.
- DStv WhatsApp: +234 908 236 8533
- DStv USSD: 288#
- Tel: +234 803 900 3788
- Email: dstvnigeria@ng.multichoice.com
- Twittter: @DStvNg
You can also contact them via DStv chat. Just click the chat icon in the bottom right-hand corner of the website.
What is the best package on DStv?
All of the DStv packages and prices are reasonable and fair. Those who enjoy watching and learning about different events can opt for the DStv Premium package, which includes all of the channels that you will enjoy.
How much is DStv monthly payment?
The prices ranges differently depending on the package you are purchasing.
What is the cheapest package on DStv?
The cheapest package in Nigeria is the DStv Padi which goes for N2,150 per month.
The above are the current available DStv packages in Nigeria. Importantly, make sure you check what content you will access before subscribing to your bouquet of choice.
