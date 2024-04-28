FCT, Abuja - The 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) results are reportedly set for release by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) on Monday, April 29.

Anxiety as JAMB May Release 2024 UTME Results Monday, Fresh Updates Announced

Source: Twitter

JAMB Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, will hold a press conference in Abuja on Monday to announce the release and address related matters, according to Daily Trust. JAMB Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, will hold a press conference in Abuja on Monday to announce the release and address related matters, according to Daily Trust.

Legit.ng gathers that it's likely that the initial results to be released on Monday are for candidates who took the exam in the first few days, with others following after further scrutiny.

JAMB explained the delay, stating the need for careful examination to ensure the credibility of the results, addressing concerns such as impersonation and malpractices like mixed biometrics.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The 2024 UTME, which began on April 19 and ends on April 29, saw over 1.9 million candidates at more than 700 Computer-Based Test (CBT) centers nationwide.

In the past, JAMB released results shortly after the exam, but recent years have shown the potential for issues. Thus, the board opted for thorough scrutiny before release, withholding results where necessary.

Source: Legit.ng