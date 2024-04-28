Nollywood actress Angela Okorie revealed some dirty details regarding actor Zubby Michael following his recent tribute to their colleague Junior Pope

Recall that Zubby Michael gave in to pressure to mourn the departed thespian after several call-outs from Angela and other concerned Nigerians

Again, Angela Okorie claimed that Zubby was a hypocrite; while giving her reasons, she sent out a warning message to Junior Pope's family concerning his burial

Nigerian star actress Angela Okorie has a fresh round of messy allegations against Zubby Micheal over his tribute to their late colleague Junior Pope.

Recall that Zubby Michael succumbed to pressure to publicly mourn the death of the deceased after several call-outs from Angela Okorie and Nigerians equally.

Angela Okorie drags Zubby Michael's tribute to Junior Pope.

Source: Instagram

However, Angela Okorie came forward with more claims, stating that Zubby was a hypocrite who never celebrated Junior Pope when he was alive but was quick to do a RIP post.

Angela accused the actor of engaging in fetish activities and exploiting his coworkers, including manipulating the fates of others in the name of hospitality.

"Zubby boli boli wey you give demonic money. Where is he? We all know anybody wey you give money. His or her life never remains the same, it's either they stop growing or stop excelling, or fall sick and die, you are evil. Untie people's destinies else you will have me to contend with for the rest of your life, I Angel of the most high God is your karma, I am the Lord's battle Axe, you know say spiritually and physically all of you can't do me shitt, touch me by mistake and die by correction filthy things.I am light and I have no business with darkness."

She also stated a revelation she received about Pope's burial and warned his family members to be alert on the day of his burial.

"Note: The Lord revealed that some people going to Junior Pope's burial are planning to pack sands from his grave to chain his spirit.

"Y'all should put your eyes on the ground; his grave should be sealed immediately No one apart from his family members should go close to his grave,they want to chain his spirit Ndi ala."

The screen goddess ended her rant by mourning the realization that the JP, as he is fondly called, was truly gone from this earth.

"Rest in power Bro. It's so painful to know you are gone forever but you are in our hearts forever,we will never forget all your good deeds while you are alive. The world will miss you, I miss you, Nollywood will miss you , bro is still like a dream to me so na JP we Dey go put for ground, ah I dey Vex."

See her post below:

Nigerians react to Angela Okorie's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

bubu_jones77:

"But why are people not trying to listen to her…she can’t be ranting for no reason…there might be things we don’t know but we need to give her a listening ear ..these peoole know themselves better and she can’t be saying what she doesn’t know."

theycallmebiggjuicey:

"Before JP died, have you posted him either his birthday or anniversary before."

ritaedochie:

"IT IS WELL NNEM OOOOO."

wisekingsolomonii:

"If you have issues with Zubby, deal with it and leave JP out. Dude must be allowed to rest. Love or no love, none of you could save him from an inevitable end. Let him rest, we beg."

josesammatrix:

"@realangelaokorie I just checked through all your post here to see when you have ever celebrated JP success but I couldn't see any. Can you take us to any of your page where you normally celebrate JP when he was alive and winning? Calling out your colleague and accusing him won't change the fact that you're also a bad person since you didn't celebrate his success also when he was alive. I have been following you for long and I can see that you have created a great wall of enemity around yourself. Your colleagues keep working hard to achieve one thing or the other while you're always on your page here trying to tarnish their image as much as possible. JP died at the age of 44 meaning he has spent 44."

modester.ify:

"I really really think @realangelaokorie knows exactly what she’s saying. For the fact that she’s speaking without fear, Omor , let’s give her some accolades. @realangelaokorie you’re powerful, I don’t know you but I think you are saying the hard truth."

